naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA shark animals Mars Spacex

Physicists Actually 'Breed' Theoretical Shrodinger’s Cat in Breakthrough Study

By Naia Carlos
May 04, 2017 09:30 AM EDT
Scrodinger's Cat
Schrodinger's concept places a cat, in a box with a weapon that has a 50 percent chance of killing it and out of sight from the observer, in a state of superposition, both alive and dead.
(Photo : Informationsupernova/YouTube)

Schrödinger's cat is one of the most popular thought experiments envisioned by one of the founders of quantum mechanics, Erwin Schrödinger. It places a cat, in a box with a weapon that has a 50 percent chance of killing it and out of sight from the observer, in a state of superposition, both alive and dead.

According to a report from Science Daily, Schrödinger's thought experiment was his way of showing how radically different the macroscopic world that humans can observe -- such as the cat -- from the microscopic world that abides by the laws of quantum physics.

In an attempt to increase superpositions of classical states of light beyond the microscopic world, CIFAR Quantum Information Science Fellow Alexander Lvovsky led a team of Russian Quantum Center and University of Calgary scientists in "breeding" the Schrödinger's cat in the laboratory. Through these tests, the team is also hoping to find the boundary at which objects cross over between the quantum and classical worlds.

"One of the fundamental questions of physics is the boundary between the quantum and classical worlds," Lvovsky explained. "Can quantum phenomena, provided ideal conditions, be observed in macroscopic objects? Theory gives no answer to this question - maybe there is no such boundary. What we need is a tool that will probe it."

Past experiments on the Schrödinger's cat have been performed with light waves, although the term "cat" has stuck around as an homage to the original thought experiment. Scientists can generate an object achieving superposition of two coherent light waves where the fields of the electromagnetic waves point in two opposite directions.

Researchers have been limited by the small amplitudes of superpositions, but Lvovsky's team figured out a way of "breeding" bigger cats of higher amplitudes by putting these light waves through a beam splitter. A pair of negative squeezed cats of amplitude 1.15 can be converted into a single positive cat of amplitude 1.85.

By doing this over and over with newly enlarged cats, the scientists can produce cats of higher and higher energy.

"Thus, it is possible to push the boundaries of the quantum world step by step, and eventually to understand whether it has a limit," Demid Sychev, first author of the study, said.

The study was published in the journal Nature Photonics.

Tagsquantum physics, Schrodinger's cat, CIFAR, Alexander Lvovsky, CIFAR Quantum Information Science, Schrodinger's cat

© 2017 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Astronomers Find Familiar-Looking Star Nearby That’s a Good Model of Our Early Solar System

Robots Inspired by Dancers and Snakes Showcase AI-Produced Art in Annual RobotArt Competition

Scientists Create Horrifying Red-Eyed Mutant Wasps Using CRISPR Technology

Scientists Unravel the Everyday Problem of Untied Shoelaces

Scientists Discover Cluster of ‘Mini Brains’ Connected to Pain

Join the Conversation

An Albino Orangutan Has Been Rescued In Indonesia

LOOK: Rare Blue-Eyed Albino Orangutan Rescued From Captivity In Indonesia
lulu orca
Lulu, the World's Most Contaminated Animal: Post-Mortem Reveals High Concentration of Toxic PCB in Famed Orca
Silverback Gorilla Joins London Zoo
Bony Head Crests in Male Gorillas Shed Light on Early Human Sex Practices
Chicken-like dinosaur
New Species Discovered! Latest Crop of Dinosaurs Include a Giant Chicken-Like Creature and Africa’s Last Dino
Antler
Busted! Raid at Ex-Colonel's House in India Reveals Massive Animal Poaching Racket
Brown-Tailed Moth Caterpillar
Toxic Caterpillar With Powerful Venom Wreaks Havoc in England Village
Clams
New Species of Invasive Clam Found in Illinois River
Oryx
Once-Extinct Scimitar-Horned Oryx Returns to the Wild
Dragonfly
Female Dragonflies Fake Own Death to Avoid Sexual Harassment From Unwanted Suitors
space

SpaceX Successfully Launches US Spy Satellite on Secret Mission -- Could This End United Launch Alliance's Monopoly?

First Settlement on Mars Could Be Built From Simulated Martian-like Soil Turned Into Bricks

'Dr. Who' in Real Life? Time Travel Might Actually Be Possible, Mathematically Speaking

ESA and China to Collaborate to Build Lunar Outpost, 'Moon Village'

Hanging Gardens of Mars: This Inflatable Greenhouse Could Grow Vegetables, Feed Astronauts on the Red Planet
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

Dolphin Language Could Be Translated Using Artificial Intelligence By 2021

Robots Inspired by Dancers and Snakes Showcase AI-Produced Art in Annual RobotArt Competition

Breeding Superhumans: US Military Reveals Plans to Hack Human Brains

MIT Develops New System that Can 3-D Print an Entire Building

Are Sex Robot Brothels Becoming the Next Fad?
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Christopher Columbus
Environment

Hunters Find Christopher Columbus’ Anchor in Carribean Shipwreck Using Treasure Map From Space
Mount Roraima
Environment

South America’s Lost World: Mysterious Plateau on Top of a Mountain Is Home to Unique Flora and Fauna
Mbah Gotho
Health & Medicine

At 146, World's Oldest Man 'Mbah Ghoto' Dies in Indonesia -- What's His Secret to Long Life?
Condom
Health & Medicine

'Stealthing': Could This Controversial New Sex Trend Be Considered Rape?

Most Popular

  1. 1 Spiral Galaxy Astronomer: Intelligent Alien Life Could Already Be Extinct That's Why We Cant Find Them
  2. 2 Epsilon Eridani Astronomers Find Familiar-Looking Star Nearby That’s a Good Model of Our Early Solar System
  3. 3 Condom 'Stealthing': Could This Controversial New Sex Trend Be Considered Rape?
  4. 4 Global Warming Imapcts On Australian Antarctic Territory Consequences of Climate Change: Why the New Rift in Antarctica's Ice Shelf Is Bad News
  5. 5 The Wellcome Collections Unveils Their New Exhibition Brains Better Memories Make People Tire of Experiences Quickly, Study Shows
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics