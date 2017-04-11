naturewn.com

Trending Topics animals NASA australia endangered species china

Scientists Discover Cluster of ‘Mini Brains’ Connected to Pain

By Naia Carlos
Apr 11, 2017 10:35 AM EDT
Brain
'Mini brains' in the peripheral nervous system let the nerve cells exchange information, a process previously believed to be limited to the central nervous system.
(Photo : Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

Scientists used to believe only the central nervous system could interpret sensations like pain or heat. But a new research from the Hebei Medical University in China and the University of Leeds reveals that there are "mini brains" throughout the peripheral nervous system that can analyze sensory information.

According to a report from Science Daily, researchers actually conducted experiments on rats and mice, but the data they gathered could be groundbreaking in human anatomy and pain medication.

The peripheral nervous system -- which runs throughout the body as opposed to the central nervous system consisting of the brain and spinal cord -- used to be believed as a mere wiring system, carrying information to and from the brain and the body.

The researchers suggested that the system is far more complex by finding a new role of the ganglia or collection of nodules. Previously thought of as an energy source for information traveling through the nervous system, the ganglia were found to contain nerve cells that can exchange information among each other, which is a process scientists used to think was exclusive to the central nervous system. The researchers now believe the ganglia act as "mini brains" that can modify the information being sent to the brain and spinal cord.

These "mini brains" have great potential to revolutionize the way medical experts develop painkillers. Instead of drugs targeting the central nervous system and causing side effects like drowsiness and addiction, new medicine can be targeted at the peripheral nervous system with higher safe dosages and higher efficacy.

"Further research is needed to understand exactly how it operates, but we have no reason to believe that the same nerve arrangements would not exist in humans," neuroscientist Nikita Gamper told Science Daily. "When our research team looked more closely at the peripheral system, we found the machinery for neuronal communication did exist in the peripheral nervous system's structure. It is as if each sensory nerve has its own 'mini-brain', which to an extent, can interpret incoming information."

The team's findings are published in the Journal of Clinical Investigation.

Tagsbrain, health, medicine, Human Body, Nervous system, Hebei Medical University, University of Leeds, mini brains

© 2017 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

‘Smart’ Contact Lens That Can Detect Sickness Already in the Works

This Graphene Sieve Makes Clean Drinking Water From Seawater

This Is How the Brain Rewires Itself to Boost Other Senses in Blind People

Mind-Reading Robots Can Fix Its Own Mistakes With Your Brain Waves

There's a Giant Neuron Wrapped Around the Entire Brain

Join the Conversation

orcas

Killer Whales Bred for Captivity: China's First Orca Breeding Facility Highlights Country's Need for Animal Welfare Law
Want Your Pets to Feel Better? Placebo Effect Might Work, Experts Say
Pawternity Leave Is Becoming Official for Staff With Newly Adopted Pets
Grizzly bears
Donald Trump's War on Wildlife: Trump Lifts Ban on Shooting Hibernating Bears, Trapping Resting Wolves, Other Wildlife Protection Laws
Cougar
Are Mountain Lions More Dangerous Than Humans? California Residents Startled by Large Feline Sightings
Visitors Enjoy The Wildlife At The Farne Islands
WATCH: Rare Clip of Elusive Deep Sea Giant -- Seven-Armed Octopus Devouring Helpless Jellyfish
Monitor Lizard
From Bangkok to UK: 6-Inch Exotic Monitor Lizard Sneaks Into Traveler's Suitcase
dead donkey
Killing for 'Medicine': Rise in China's Demand for Donkey Skin Threatens Livelihood of Locals
octopus
Octopuses, Squids Trade Genomic Evolution for RNA Editing to Adapt to Their Environment
Crocodile skin
Tainted Fashion: In Vietnam, Crocodiles Are Cut Open, Skinned Alive for Luxury Leather Bags
space

Stargazing 2017: Full ‘Pink Moon’ to Illuminate the Skies on April 11

SpaceX Spent 'Less Than Half the Cost' of a Brand New Rocket in Recent Falcon 9 Relaunch

Mysterious Circle Discovered on Mars, NASA Asks If It's an Impact Crater

Rare Discovery: Atmosphere Found in Earth-Like Exoplanet

Scientists for 'Cocktail Study' Will Pay $16,000 to People Willing to Lie in Bed for 60 Days
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

FDA Green-Lights Selling of 23andMe's First-Ever Home Genetic Testing Kit

Climate Change May Increase the Amount of Severe Aircraft Turbulence, Here's Why

Harvard’s Bionic Leaf Could End World Hunger

Scientists Devise New Method to Convert Water and Sunshine to 'Solar' Fuel

Researchers Create Artificial Yeast That May Pave Way to 'Designer' Organisms
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Ear
Environment

The Mysterious, Torturous Hum Plaguing People Around the World
hieroglyphs
Travel

LOOK: Archaeologists Discover Remains of 3,700-Year-Old Pyramid in Egypt
Whale bone
Animals

Siberia’s Eerie Whale Bone Alley: Giant Ancient Whale Skulls, Bones Line the Sacred Site
Zombie
Biology

Are Medieval Zombies Real? First Scientific Evidence of Villagers Versus the Undead Found in a Mass Grave

Most Popular

  1. 1 Donkey Is Donkey Skin the New Ivory? African Donkeys are Being Slaughtered to Extinction
  2. 2 monkeys Meet the Real-Life Mowgli: 8-Year-Old Feral Girl Lives With Monkeys in a Forest in India
  3. 3 New Study Says Water On Mars Flowed After Asteroid Collision Mysterious Circle Discovered on Mars, NASA Asks If It's an Impact Crater
  4. 4 octopus Octopuses, Squids Trade Genomic Evolution for RNA Editing to Adapt to Their Environment
  5. 5 Bay Area Water Inspectors Monitor Water Usage Harvard’s Bionic Leaf Could End World Hunger
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics