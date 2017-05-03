naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA animals climate change cassini grand finale Mars

Astronomers Find Familiar-Looking Star Nearby That’s a Good Model of Our Early Solar System

By Naia Carlos
May 03, 2017 10:27 AM EDT
Epsilon Eridani
This artist's diagram compares the Epsilon Eridani system to our own solar system.
(Photo : NASA/JPL-Caltech )

What if there's a mirror of the solar system somewhere out there? Astronomers discovered a nearby star -- Epsilon Eridani -- that's shown to be a good model of the early life of the solar system, which could potentially lead to more knowledge about the origins and evolution of the Sun and its planets.

"This star hosts a planetary system currently undergoing the same cataclysmic processes that happened to the solar system in its youth, at the time in which the moon gained most of its craters, Earth acquired the water in its oceans, and the conditions favorable for life on our planet were set," Iowa State University's Massimo Marengo explained in a statement.

According to a report from UPI, Epsilon Eridani is located 10 light-years from Earth. While it's very similar to the Sun, the star is quite young, only one-fifth of the Sun's age.

Marengo and a team of astronomers have been studying Epsilon Eridani and its planetary system since 2004. After all those years, the new study used data from NASA's Spitzer Space Telescope and the SOFIA aircraft to confirm the presence of separate inner and outer disk structures.

More studies are necessary to find out if there are debris belts in the inner disk. The gap between the star's belts is likely created by planets, according to Marengo. Although it hasn't been detected, the university professor said that it would be more surprising if the planets aren't there.

"The prize at the end of this road is to understand the true structure of epsilon Eridani's out-of-this-world disk, and its interactions with the cohort of planets likely inhabiting its system," Marengo wrote in a blog entry. "SOFIA, by its unique ability of capturing infrared light in the dry stratospheric sky, is the closest we have to a time machine, revealing a glimpse of Earth's ancient past by observing the present of a nearby young sun."

The findings of the study were published in the Astronomical Journal.

 

 

TagsEpsilon Eridani, Iowa State University, Massimo Marengo, star system, Solar system, NASA, astronomy, Solar system

© 2017 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Hunters Find Christopher Columbus’ Anchor in Carribean Shipwreck Using Treasure Map From Space

SpaceX Successfully Launches US Spy Satellite on Secret Mission -- Could This End United Launch Alliance's Monopoly?

Newly Discovered World’s Oldest Fungus in South Africa Raises Questions About Early Life on Earth

70-Million-Year-Old Dinosaur Egg Fossils Unearthed in China

Supernova 4-in-1: Hubble Captures Four Views of One Exploding Star With a Warp in Space-Time

Join the Conversation

Dragonfly

Female Dragonflies Fake Own Death to Avoid Sexual Harassment From Unwanted Suitors
Bay of Bengal a realm of evolutionary change for dolphins
Dolphin Language Could Be Translated Using Artificial Intelligence By 2021
Giraffe Calf
April the Giraffe's Calf Finally Revealed; But Did They Choose the Wrong Name?
McHumba The Female Pygmy Chimpanzee
Bonobos, Not Chimps, Are Humans' Closest Living Ancestor
orcas
Killer Whales Go on Violent Killing Spree in California [Video]
Snake Island
World’s Deadliest Snake Rules This Untouched Island in Brazil
Beagle Dog
The Secret Life of Dogs When Left Alone Is Pretty Sad -- How to Deal With Your Pup's Separation Anxiety
Researchers Create Artificial Womb
Artificial Womb 'BioBag' Successfully Grows Premature Lamb -- Can It Work on Humans, Too?
Golden retriever
Colorado Golden Retriever Gets Sick Consuming Letfover Marijuana, Pet Owner Calls for Responsible Pot Use
space

Astronomers Find Familiar-Looking Star Nearby That’s a Good Model of Our Early Solar System

NASA Cassini Discovers 'The Big Empty', Detects Puzzling 'Sound' From the Dust-Free Region Between Saturn and Its Rings

NASA's 'Most Powerful Rocket' Space Launch System (SLS) Flight Pushed to 2019, EM-1 Mission Also Delayed

SpaceX Successfully Launches US Spy Satellite on Secret Mission -- Could This End United Launch Alliance's Monopoly?

'Dr. Who' in Real Life? Time Travel Might Actually Be Possible, Mathematically Speaking
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

WiGait: MIT Designs Wireless Gadget That Predicts Health Issues Based on Walking Speed [Video]

5 Years Away: Ethical Debate Heats Up as Scientists Work on Creating Synthetic Human DNA

The Boring Company Update: Elon Musk Outlines Tunnel Plan to Ease 'Soul-Destroying' LA Traffic

MIT Develops New System that Can 3-D Print an Entire Building

ESA and China to Collaborate to Build Lunar Outpost, 'Moon Village'
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Brain Simulation
Biology

Breeding Superhumans: US Military Reveals Plans to Hack Human Brains
Franklin expedition
Environment

DNA of Long-Dead 19th Century Sailors Could Help Identify Doomed Crew of the Franklin Expedition
Michelangelo
Travel

'Lost' Michelangelo Sketches Unveiled in Secret Room
Condom
Health & Medicine

'Stealthing': Could This Controversial New Sex Trend Be Considered Rape?

Most Popular

  1. 1 Condom 'Stealthing': Could This Controversial New Sex Trend Be Considered Rape?
  2. 2 Coal power plant Climate Change's Dangerous Milestone: Earth Passes 410 PPM CO2 Levels for the First Time in History
  3. 3 McHumba The Female Pygmy Chimpanzee Bonobos, Not Chimps, Are Humans' Closest Living Ancestor
  4. 4 Terracota Army Restoration Set To Commence Blue Monster, Naked Deity and More: Scientists Unearth Ancient Tomb With Mysterious Murals in China
  5. 5 Giraffe Calf WATCH: April the Giraffe Kicks Vet in the Nuts to Protect Her Newborn Calf
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics