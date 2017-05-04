naturewn.com

Stephen Hawking: Humans Need to Colonize Another Planet in 100 Years in Order to Survive

By Jess F.
May 04, 2017 10:50 AM EDT
Famous astrophysicist Stephen Hawking said the world might end in the next 100 years. In order to survive, the human race need to colonize another planet.
Astrophysicist Stephen Hawking wants everyone to leave the Earth in 100 years and colonize another planet. The famous physicist says it's the only way to survive.

This statement was released in relation to Hawking and his new two-part BBC documentary, "Expedition New Earth," which is geared towards exploring the possibility of living in outer space. In the documentary, Hawking will test his theory on what's in store for the human race, potentially in another Earth.

According to Hawking, humans must colonize another planet and make it the new Earth in order to survive. He says it has to be within the next 100 years because the planet may seize to exist beyond that.

In "Expedition New Earth," Hawking will travel the world in search for answers. Former student Christophe Galfard and his colleague Danielle George will accompany him in the journey.

Part of Stephen Hawking's documentary is their investigation on human hibernation and plasma rockets. He will search for answers, including ways to colonize another planet to continue to survive. The documentary will further explain the ideas previously shared by Hawking and prove that they are not "fantastical" as it appears to some.

"Expedition New Earth" is expected to air later this year. Aside from the most dangerous 100 years on Earth, Hawking also said that humans may only have about 1,000 years before extinction.

"We must also continue to go into space for the future of humanity," Stephen Hawking said in a statement. "I don't think we will survive another 1,000 years without escaping beyond our fragile planet."

The 74-year-old is very vocal about his beliefs and theories. Hawking is actively working on sending a nano craft to Alpha Centauri where a potentially habitable planet called "Proxima B" was discovered. In a recent announcement, the professor even said that he is willing to travel to space after being offered a seat on a Virgin Galactic flight by Richard Branson.

