Elon Musk, Stephen Hawking Believe There Should Be AI Guidelines to Avoid Catastrophic Future

Elon Musk and Stephen Hawking believe that the use of artificial intelligence should be regulated to avoid a chaotic future. The two expressed support in a recent AI guidelines created by AI researchers. (Photo : Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Artificial intelligence is undeniably getting more involved in humans' day-to-day lives. Although helpful, businessman Elon Musk and astrophysicist Stephen Hawking believe that there should be a guideline in the use of AI to avoid chaos in the future.

Both are in favor of the proliferation and development of AI but it should be restricted by ethical guidelines. Musk and Hawking pledge their support in building the guidelines for the use of artificial intelligence.

Currently, a group of researchers released an open letter that included AI principles containing 23 guidelines. The aim of the guideline is to make sure that the AI progress is geared towards the good of humanity. The Asilomar AI principles are working towards benefits and caution. Aside from Musk and Hawking, the proposed guideline has also received support from other industry leaders.

"I'm not a fan of wars, and I think it could be extremely dangerous," said Stefano Ermon from the Department of Computer Science at Stanford University, a signatory of the paper said. "Obviously I think that the technology has a huge potential and, even just with the capabilities we have today, it's not hard to imagine how it could be used in very harmful ways."

The Asilomar AI Principles is composed of 23 guidelines that put a premium on human values, safety, transparency, risks, caution and the common good. Billionaire Elon Musk, who has been very active in social media, posted the link to the guidelines in support of the points mentioned.

"Top AI researchers agree on principles for developing beneficial AI," businessman Elon Musk said in a statement. His followers snooped a little more, prompting Musk to reveal some of his plans connected to artificial intelligence. He revealed that there might be an announcement next month about a neural lace that he is currently developing.

In the meantime, Musk and other AI researchers are still working towards further development of AI technologies that already exist today. For Musk, the guidelines are deemed vital to the future of mankind and AI.