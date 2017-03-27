Hologram Stephen Hawking Speaks in a Conference in Hong Kong

Famous cosmologist and astrophysicist Stephen Hawking appeared in Hong Kong for a conference. By appeared, it means he was projected via hologram technology. (Photo : Kimberly White/Getty Images for Breakthrough Prize)

Astrophysicist Stephen Hawking conducted a conference in Hong Kong. But it's not what he discussed that made his speech interesting, but how he executed it. He appeared in front of the audience as a hologram, speaking from the other side of the world.

The event was initiated by NetDragon Websoft with the help of ARHT Media focused on creating digital human holograms. Some of their popular works are hologram figures of Tony Robbins. Although suffering from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), Hawking agreed to do the interview and spoke using his computer synthesizer and of course, through his hologram alter ego projected at the Hong Kong Science Park.

Hologram projection is not new; however, it is not yet widely used. Experts say that the technology that allows an individual to appear anywhere even simultaneously in many different locations is now gaining popularity.

In the Hong Kong conference, professor Hawking answered inquiries about the possibility of life on Earth, his career and even his stand on the issue of Brexit.

A few weeks ago, Virgin Galactic's Richard Branson offered Professor Hawking a seat to a flight to space. He accepted the offer immediately citing the current administration and that he may no longer have a place in the U.S. During the conference, he expressed his disappointment as he mentioned that President Donald Trump as part of "right-wing successes" that might hinder scientific research.

"With Brexit and Trump... we are witnessing a global revolt against experts," the famous cosmologist also said

The audience also expressed their interest in his study on cosmology. The professor was also asked about climate change.

"The answers to these problems will come from science and technology," astrophysicist Stephen Hawking said during the conference.

