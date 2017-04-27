naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA shark animals climate change australia

NASA Cassini Spacecraft Performs First of 22 Dives Into Danger Zone Between Saturn's Rings for Its Grand Finale

By Jess F.
Apr 27, 2017 11:01 AM EDT
Cassini's Grand Finale
Cassini performed the first out of 22 dives between Saturn's rings. The spacecraft will plunge to its death in September.
(Photo : NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory/YouTube Screenshot)

By September, Cassini, the spacecraft observing Saturn will plunge to its death. Part of its grand finale mission is to dive 22 times in between Saturn's rings to collect valuable data.

Last April 22, Cassini started its "death dives" and plunged between Saturn's rings -- the first of 22 that it has to perform to complete the mission.

"In the grandest tradition of exploration, NASA's Cassini spacecraft has once again blazed a trail, showing us new wonders and demonstrating where our curiosity can take us if we dare," Jim Green, director of the Planetary Science Division at NASA Headquarters in Washington, said in a press release.

The dive was performed in between rings, a region considered "danger zone". Along with the first of 22 dives, Cassini also completed its 127th and its final flyby to Saturn's moon titan.

"This spectacular ending, the Grand Finale, going out in a blaze of glory, is a phenomenal conclusion to a chapter in humankind's exploration of the planets," Earl Maize, the Cassini project manager at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory said in a statement. "Just a chapter, the book is not complete, there's more to come. But this has been a marvelous ride."

The farewell flyby to Titan helped Cassini increase its velocity, thanks to Titan's gravity. The flyby also helped Cassini change its trajectory in order to perform dives into the danger zones, between Saturn's rings for its Grand Finale mission.

During the first dive in between Saturn's rings, the spacecraft is flying 76,000 miles per hour fast enough to fly from Los Angeles to New York in a less than two minutes. The speed also increased the risk involved with the mission. With the trajectory and the rate Cassini is moving, any debris will pose a threat to the spacecraft. In order to protect itself, the spacecraft performed the dive with its large dish antenna facing forward, acting as a shield protecting the instruments aboard.

With just one dive, scientists have already gathered useful data and the succeeding 21 more dives will surely provide more vital information about the planet.

TagsNASA, NASA Cassini Mission, NASA Cassini spacecraft, Cassini, Cassini Spacecraft, cassini grand finale, Cassini death death dive, Saturn, Saturn Rings

© 2017 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Cassini Bids Farewell to Saturn, Completes Last Flyby to Titan

NASA: Cassini Spacecraft Photographs Earth in Between Saturn's Rings Before Its Grand Finale 'Death Dive'

Saturn's Moon Enceladus Subsurface Energy Source Gives New Hope to Search for Alien Life

LOOK: Hubble Space Telescope Spotted Massive Auroras on Uranus

Stunning New Image of Saturn's 'Death Star' Moon Mimas Reveals Unprecedented Details

Join the Conversation

Crufts 2017 - Portraits Of Man's Best Friend

New Dog Tree of Life Reveals the Secret History of Your Pup
Dinosaur eggs
70-Million-Year-Old Dinosaur Egg Fossils Unearthed in China
Jack Russell
Vets Perform Gender Reassignment Surgery on Confused Dog With Both Male and Female Sex Organs
Penguins
Penguin Day 2017: Climate Change Endangers Two Most Common Species of Penguins in Antarctica
Sudan
Tinder Helps Save Sudan, the World's Last Male Northern White Rhino
Bull shark
LOOK: Fisherman Catches Monstrous Bull Shark Twice the Size of a Man
Kruger National Park
Revenge of the Wildlife: Nile Crocodiles Devour Man Who Kills Wild Animals for 'Trophy'
Plastic Bags - The Environmental Scourge
Bizarre Plastic-Eating Wax Worm Might Be the Answer to Plastic Pollution
Shipworm
Alien-Looking Shipworm Emerges in the Philippines for the First Time After Centuries of Eluding Capture
space

NASA Cassini Spacecraft Performs First of 22 Dives Into Danger Zone Between Saturn's Rings for Its Grand Finale

Trump Gives NASA a Deadline in Its Mission to Send Humans to Mars

Meet ‘Steve’: Mysterious New Purple Night Lights Discovered by Aurora Chasers

WATCH: Russian Soyuz MS-04 Makes Perfect Midday Launch to Space With Veteran-Rookie ISS Crew

Newly Discovered 'Super-Earth' Exoplanet May Be the Best Candidate to Search for Alien Life
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

Artificial Womb 'BioBag' Successfully Grew Premature Lamb, Can the Technology Work on Humans, Too?

Hope for Premature Babies: Scientists Successfully Grow Lambs in Artificial Womb

California Wants to Turn Its Notorious Traffic Into Renewable Energy via Piezoelectricity

Silicon-Based Life on Earth Is Closer to Reality Than You Realize: Study

'Pokemon Go' Players are Happier and Friendlier, Study Shows
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Moss Phlox Blooms In Hitsujiyama Park
Animals

The Truth Behind the Cat Islands of Japan Where Felines Actually Rule
Greenland: A Laboratory For The Symptoms Of Global Warming
Environment

Iceberg Mountain Stuck in Tiny Ferryland Town Is Canada's Newest Tourist Attraction
Michelangelo
Travel

'Lost' Michelangelo Sketches Unveiled in Secret Room
Reykjavik, Iceland
Tech

Robots, Computers Can Kill the Icelandic Language

Most Popular

  1. 1 Cassini Probe Sends Pictures Of Saturn NASA: Cassini Spacecraft Photographs Earth in Between Saturn's Rings Before Its Grand Finale 'Death Dive'
  2. 2 Exoplanet Astronomers Detect New Rocky Super-Earth Within the Habitable Zone of Cool Star
  3. 3 Michelangelo 'Lost' Michelangelo Sketches Unveiled in Secret Room
  4. 4 Great White Shark WATCH RARE CLIP: Beachgoers Witness Sharks In Feeding Frenzy Off Australian Coast Captured By Drone
  5. 5 Supernova Supernova 4-in-1: Hubble Captures Four Views of One Exploding Star With a Warp in Space-Time
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics