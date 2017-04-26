naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA shark animals climate change australia

Cassini Bids Farewell to Saturn, Completes Last Flyby to Titan

By Jess F.
Apr 26, 2017 02:38 PM EDT
Cassini Spacecraft Reveals Titan Surface Details
NASA's Cassini mission performed its last flyby to Saturn's moon Titan. After that, it will continue to perform 22 death dives before it plunges to its death in September this year.
(Photo : NASA via Getty Images)

NASA's Cassini mission to explore Saturn and its rings and moons is almost finished. But not before Cassini bids farewell to Saturn's moon Titan.

Cassini completed its last flyby to the moon Titan -- one of the most intriguing moons in the Solar System. Studies suggest that Titan may contain the right chemistry to support life. Cassini's last flyby will supply scientists another batch of data that will help them further understand the moon.

Cassini performed its flyby, with its closest approach to Titan last April 22. The spacecraft was 608 miles (979 kilometers) away from the moon, according to a report. The flyby is one of the scheduled tasks before the spacecraft initiate its grand finale death dives and later plunges to its death.

"Cassini's up-close exploration of Titan is now behind us, but the rich volume of data the spacecraft has collected will fuel scientific study for decades to come," Linda Spilker, Cassini's project scientist at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California, said in a statement.

The flyby to Titan marks the start of a series of dangerous dives into unexplored crevices in between Saturn's rings. Some of the areas on the list were previously avoided by the Cassini spacecraft due to the risks pose to the spacecraft.

After Cassini's farewell flyby to Titan, it will perform 22 dives to places that no man-made spacecraft has been before. These dives are expected to provide scientists with never-before-seen images and data. Cassini is performing its grand finale death dives and farewell flyby's because it is scheduled to plunge to its death on Sept. 15.

According to NASA, the spacecraft had already transmitted images and other data to Earth after the farewell flyby to Titan. It includes a new set of images of the hydrocarbon seas and lakes on the surface of Saturn's moon.

The north polar region was formerly observed by Cassini's cameras, but this time, it was captured using a radar. It may lead to the identification of depths and composition of lakes.


TagsFlyby, Cassini, NASA Cassini spacecraft, Cassini Spacecraft, NASA Cassini Mission, NASA Cassini images, Cassini flyby to Titan, Saturn, cassini grand finale, Cassini death death, NASA, Saturn's moon

© 2017 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

NASA: Cassini Spacecraft Photographs Earth in Between Saturn's Rings Before Its Grand Finale 'Death Dive'

Saturn's Moon Enceladus Subsurface Energy Source Gives New Hope to Search for Alien Life

LOOK: Hubble Space Telescope Spotted Massive Auroras on Uranus

Stunning New Image of Saturn's 'Death Star' Moon Mimas Reveals Unprecedented Details

NASA Found 'Hardy' Objects in Cassini's New Closeup Images of Saturn's F Ring

Join the Conversation

Crufts 2017 - Portraits Of Man's Best Friend

New Dog Tree of Life Reveals the Secret History of Your Pup
Dinosaur eggs
70-Million-Year-Old Dinosaur Egg Fossils Unearthed in China
Jack Russell
Vets Perform Gender Reassignment Surgery on Confused Dog With Both Male and Female Sex Organs
Penguins
Penguin Day 2017: Climate Change Endangers Two Most Common Species of Penguins in Antarctica
Sudan
Tinder Helps Save Sudan, the World's Last Male Northern White Rhino
Bull shark
LOOK: Fisherman Catches Monstrous Bull Shark Twice the Size of a Man
Kruger National Park
Revenge of the Wildlife: Nile Crocodiles Devour Man Who Kills Wild Animals for 'Trophy'
Plastic Bags - The Environmental Scourge
Bizarre Plastic-Eating Wax Worm Might Be the Answer to Plastic Pollution
Shipworm
Alien-Looking Shipworm Emerges in the Philippines for the First Time After Centuries of Eluding Capture
space

Trump Gives NASA a Deadline in Its Mission to Send Humans to Mars

Meet ‘Steve’: Mysterious New Purple Night Lights Discovered by Aurora Chasers

WATCH: Russian Soyuz MS-04 Makes Perfect Midday Launch to Space With Veteran-Rookie ISS Crew

Newly Discovered 'Super-Earth' Exoplanet May Be the Best Candidate to Search for Alien Life

How Will You Die During an Asteroid Strike? Researchers Rank Impacts of Asteroid Strike Based on Destructive Power
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

California Wants to Turn Its Notorious Traffic Into Renewable Energy via Piezoelectricity

Silicon-Based Life on Earth Is Closer to Reality Than You Realize: Study

'Pokemon Go' Players are Happier and Friendlier, Study Shows

This Device Could Pull Liters of Water Out of Air Using Ambient Sunlight

This Solar-Powered Tool Can Create Fresh Water Out of Thin Air
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Moss Phlox Blooms In Hitsujiyama Park
Animals

The Truth Behind the Cat Islands of Japan Where Felines Actually Rule
Greenland: A Laboratory For The Symptoms Of Global Warming
Environment

Iceberg Mountain Stuck in Tiny Ferryland Town Is Canada's Newest Tourist Attraction
Michelangelo
Travel

'Lost' Michelangelo Sketches Unveiled in Secret Room
Reykjavik, Iceland
Tech

Robots, Computers Can Kill the Icelandic Language

Most Popular

  1. 1 Cassini Probe Sends Pictures Of Saturn NASA: Cassini Spacecraft Photographs Earth in Between Saturn's Rings Before Its Grand Finale 'Death Dive'
  2. 2 Exoplanet Astronomers Detect New Rocky Super-Earth Within the Habitable Zone of Cool Star
  3. 3 Michelangelo 'Lost' Michelangelo Sketches Unveiled in Secret Room
  4. 4 Great White Shark WATCH RARE CLIP: Beachgoers Witness Sharks In Feeding Frenzy Off Australian Coast Captured By Drone
  5. 5 Supernova Supernova 4-in-1: Hubble Captures Four Views of One Exploding Star With a Warp in Space-Time
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics