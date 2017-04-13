naturewn.com

Trending Topics endangered species australia environment poaching illegal poaching

LOOK: Hubble Space Telescope Spotted Massive Auroras on Uranus

By Jess F.
Apr 13, 2017 02:55 PM EDT
FILE PHOTO Rings Of The Planet Uranus Photographed In Near-Infrared
Uranus produces auroras almost similar to the Northern Lights.
(Photo : ESO/Getty Images)

Unlike Jupiter or Mars, there are not a lot of exciting findings on Uranus. However, the massive ice giant has some spectacular show to offer just like the auroras on Earth.

Observations from NASA's Hubble Space Telescope and Voyager 2 probe captured and explained the light show on the planet that's strikingly similar to the Northern Lights. Experts say that Uranus sometimes experience light shows of this kind.

"Auroras are caused by streams of charged particles like electrons that come from various origins such as solar winds, the planetary ionosphere, and moon volcanism," a NASA official wrote in a caption.

The colors of the planet appear to change due to the particles colliding with Uranus' magnetic field and gas atoms in the upper atmosphere. The collision gives off light that could be detected as an aurora.

Solar winds are particularly responsible for this. They are full of plasma charged with particles straight from the sun. Solar winds make Uranus create the astonishing show.

Scientists already tried to make a model by tracking solar wind bursts and they managed to produce auroras. Lights like this are not exclusive on Earth and Uranus. Other planets have their own version of lights show that could originate from many different sources.

Reports say that in Jupiter, its lo moon causes auroras too. The light show or auroras in Uranus are the least studied ones. Admittedly, there are not a lot of missions geared towards studying the auroras and even Uranus itself.

In fact, a 1980s photograph of the planet is still the best ever taken of Uranus. Initial study suggests that it could be a smooth disk. However, further analysis shows intriguing features on the surface of Uranus.

Cassini could have made a detour to Uranus, but unfortunately, it wasn't approved. This is why there is very little information about the planet. So the auroras in Uranus will remain a mystery until a probe flies close enough to capture them in details.

Tagsaurora, Auroras, northern lights, Auroras in Uranus, Uranus, Uranus auroras, light show, solar winds, Cassini, solar winds, northern lights, Uranus solar winds

© 2017 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

NASA: Juno Probe Set to Perform 5th Jupiter Flyby on Monday

NASA's Juno to Remain in Current Orbit, No Engine Burn to Lessen Orbit to 14 Days

NASA Satellite Breaks a Guinness World Record

NASA's Juno Spacecraft Went Into 'Safe Mode' After Another Glitch

Jupiter's 'Spooky' Sound Emissions Coming from the Planet's Aurora Captured

Join the Conversation

Fish Migration

'Environmental DNA' Helps Scientists in Monitoring Fish Migration
Funnel Web Spider
Is it Halloween Yet? New 'Softball-Sized' Spider With Sharp Fangs Found in Mexico Cave
python
Snake-cation! 5-Foot Reticulated Python Found in Hotel Room Cabinet
Tarantula
Creepy, Hairy 'Babies': Meet Woman Who Lives With 1,500 Tarantulas
Jellyfish
This Odd, Alien-Like Tiny Jelly Could Be Your Oldest Living Ancestor
Whale
WATCH: Secret Feeding Habits of Whales in Antartica Revealed
Rhino Translocation Project
First Rhino Poaching in 3 Years: Rare One-Horned Rhino in Nepal Brutally Shot at Chitwan National Park
orcas
Killer Whales Bred for Captivity: China's First Orca Breeding Facility Highlights Country's Need for Animal Welfare Law
Want Your Pets to Feel Better? Placebo Effect Might Work, Experts Say
Pawternity Leave Is Becoming Official for Staff With Newly Adopted Pets
space

Metal Layers Discovered on Mars' Atmosphere -- Is it Similar to Earth's Atmosphere?

Stargazing 2017: When and Where to Look at the Pink Full Moon; It's Still Visible on Tuesday, April 12

Three ISS Crew Return to Earth, Record-Breaking NASA Astronaut Peggy Whitson Takes Command of Space Station

Stargazing 2017: Full ‘Pink Moon’ to Illuminate the Skies on April 11

SpaceX Spent 'Less Than Half the Cost' of a Brand New Rocket in Recent Falcon 9 Relaunch
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

Researchers Use Glowing Bacteria to Detect Active Landmines

Scientists Unravel the Everyday Problem of Untied Shoelaces

Tea Time! Microwave Could Enhance Taste, Health Benefits of Tea

FDA Green-Lights Selling of 23andMe's First-Ever Home Genetic Testing Kit

Climate Change May Increase the Amount of Severe Aircraft Turbulence, Here's Why
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Ear
Environment

The Mysterious, Torturous Hum Plaguing People Around the World
hieroglyphs
Travel

LOOK: Archaeologists Discover Remains of 3,700-Year-Old Pyramid in Egypt
Archaeologists
Environment

Scientists Unearth Legendary 14,000-Year-Old Village in Canada That Could Rewrite North American History
Zombie
Biology

Are Medieval Zombies Real? First Scientific Evidence of Villagers Versus the Undead Found in a Mass Grave

Most Popular

  1. 1 Donkey Is Donkey Skin the New Ivory? African Donkeys are Being Slaughtered to Extinction
  2. 2 monkeys Meet the Real-Life Mowgli: 8-Year-Old Feral Girl Lives With Monkeys in a Forest in India
  3. 3 New Study Says Water On Mars Flowed After Asteroid Collision Mysterious Circle Discovered on Mars, NASA Asks If It's an Impact Crater
  4. 4 octopus Octopuses, Squids Trade Genomic Evolution for RNA Editing to Adapt to Their Environment
  5. 5 Bay Area Water Inspectors Monitor Water Usage Harvard’s Bionic Leaf Could End World Hunger
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics