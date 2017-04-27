naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA shark animals ISS climate change

Antarctic Mass Loss Could Increase Global Sea Levels by Up to 10 Feet by 2100

By John Raphael
Apr 27, 2017 03:26 PM EDT
Melting Glaciers
The loss of Antarctic mass, paired by ocean warming, could potentially increase global sea levels by up to 10 feet by 2100.
(Photo : Mario Tama/Getty Images)

A new study by a team of international researchers revealed the loss of Antarctic mass, paired by ocean warming, could potentially increase global sea levels by up to 10 feet by 2100.

The study, published in the journal Environmental Research Letters, showed that the melting of ice sheets in Antarctica might be happening faster than expected. Due to this, the researchers noted that global sea levels, though unlikely, could increase beyond previous estimates.

"It might be an unlikely scenario, but we can't exclude the possibility of global sea levels rising by more than three meters by the year 2100," said Sybren Drijfhout, professor in Physical Oceanography and Climate Physics at the University of Southampton and one of the authors of the study, in a statement. "Unabated global warming will lead to sea-level rise of many meters -- possibly more than 10 meters -- within a few centuries, seriously threatening many cities all over the world that are built in low-lying river deltas."

For the study, the researchers integrated different model projections of the Antarctic mass loss with a new statistical method to estimate future global sea levels. The researchers observed that recent modeling studies of the Antarctica showed that the continent is losing its mass faster than previously thought.

Taking this and other factors, such as ocean warming, Greenland ice sheet melt, glacier melt and land water storage, the researchers were able to create a projection that is somewhat similar to the predictions made by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

In a worst case scenario, the global sea levels could experience an increase of 2.5 to 3 meters by 2100. It comes close to NOAA's recent adjustments, which is 2 to 2.5 meters. Despite being consistent with NOAA's prediction, the new study relied on projection models and statistical method. On the other hand, NOAA's estimate leaned towards expert judgment.

Tagssea level rise, ice sheets, global sea levels, global sea level rise, Antartic Mass Loss, Antarctic, antarctic ice sheet

© 2017 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Rising Sea Levels, Sea Floor Erosions Could Negatively Affect Coral Reefs, Coastal Communities

Antarctica's Seasonal Meltwater Networks More Extensive Than Previously Thought

'River Piracy': How Climate Change Diverted the Flow of Glacial Slims River in Just a Few Months

About 13.1 Million People Could Be Displaced by Rising Sea Levels, Study Suggests

No, Man-Made Climate Change Is NOT Responsible for Half of Arctic Sea Ice Loss

Join the Conversation

Rare Mexican Wolf Pup

First Ever Mexican Wolf Pup Born Using Frozen Sperm Gives Hope to Endangered Species
dogs
Extremely Rare Dog Born With Both Female, Male Sex Organs Undergoes Gender Reassignment
Dinosaur Bones
This Dinosaur Skeleton Finally Reunited with Its Skull After Being Headless for Nearly a Century
Crufts 2017 - Portraits Of Man's Best Friend
New Dog Tree of Life Reveals the Secret History of Your Pup
Dinosaur eggs
70-Million-Year-Old Dinosaur Egg Fossils Unearthed in China
Penguins
Penguin Day 2017: Climate Change Endangers Two Most Common Species of Penguins in Antarctica
Sudan
Tinder Helps Save Sudan, the World's Last Male Northern White Rhino
Kruger National Park
Revenge of the Wildlife: Nile Crocodiles Devour Man Who Kills Wild Animals for 'Trophy'
Plastic Bags - The Environmental Scourge
Bizarre Plastic-Eating Wax Worm Might Be the Answer to Plastic Pollution
space

SpaceX to Launch Its First Top Secret SpySat Mission for the US Department of Defense

Cassini Bids Farewell to Saturn, Completes Last Flyby to Titan

Trump Gives NASA a Deadline in Its Mission to Send Humans to Mars

Meet ‘Steve’: Mysterious New Purple Night Lights Discovered by Aurora Chasers

Supernova 4-in-1: Hubble Captures Four Views of One Exploding Star With a Warp in Space-Time
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

Fitbit Allegedly Explodes on Woman's Wrist, 2nd Degree Burns Sustained

Hope for Premature Babies: Scientists Successfully Grow Lambs in Artificial Womb

California Wants to Turn Its Notorious Traffic Into Renewable Energy via Piezoelectricity

Silicon-Based Life on Earth Is Closer to Reality Than You Realize: Study

'Pokemon Go' Players are Happier and Friendlier, Study Shows
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Halley's Comet...
Space

Stargazing 2017: Eta Aquarid Meteor Shower From Halley’s Comet Peaks in Early May
Greenland: A Laboratory For The Symptoms Of Global Warming
Environment

Iceberg Mountain Stuck in Tiny Ferryland Town Is Canada's Newest Tourist Attraction
Michelangelo
Travel

'Lost' Michelangelo Sketches Unveiled in Secret Room
2010 AVN Adult Entertainment Expo
Tech

Are Sex Robot Brothels Becoming the Next Fad?

Most Popular

  1. 1 Cassini Probe Sends Pictures Of Saturn NASA: Cassini Spacecraft Photographs Earth in Between Saturn's Rings Before Its Grand Finale 'Death Dive'
  2. 2 Exoplanet Astronomers Detect New Rocky Super-Earth Within the Habitable Zone of Cool Star
  3. 3 Michelangelo 'Lost' Michelangelo Sketches Unveiled in Secret Room
  4. 4 Great White Shark WATCH RARE CLIP: Beachgoers Witness Sharks In Feeding Frenzy Off Australian Coast Captured By Drone
  5. 5 Supernova Supernova 4-in-1: Hubble Captures Four Views of One Exploding Star With a Warp in Space-Time
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics