naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA Elon Musk Spacex Robots NOAA

No, Man-Made Climate Change Is NOT Responsible for Half of Arctic Sea Ice Loss

By John Raphael
Mar 14, 2017 09:18 AM EDT
Arctic Sea Ice
Natural variability in atmospheric circulation over the Arctic is responsible for the substantial loss of sea ice in recent decades.
(Photo : Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

A new study from University of Washington, together with University of Santa Barbara and federal scientists, revealed that natural variability is to blame for the substantial loss of Arctic sea ice in recent decades.

The study, published in the journal Nature Climate Change, showed that up to half of the Arctic sea ice loss since 1979 is due to shifting wind patterns caused by natural variations in atmospheric circulation.

"Anthropogenic forcing is still dominant -- it's still the key player," said Qinghua Ding, a climate scientist at the University of California Santa Barbara who holds an affiliate position at the UW and lead author of the study, in a press release. "But we found that natural variability has helped to accelerate this melting, especially over the past 20 years."

For the study, the researchers focused the effects of the so-called "hot spot" to the Arctic sea ice in September, when the ocean reaches its maximum area of open water. The hot spot is a large region higher pressure over Greenland and the Canadian Arctic. In this region, air is squeezed together so it becomes warmer and can hold more moisture, bringing more heat to the sea ice below.

Using a new sea ice model experiment they developed, the researchers determined how much of sea ice loss the past decades were caused by natural variation and how much were lost due to climate change. The researchers found that shifts in wind patterns over the Arctic are to blame for about 60 percent of sea ice lost in the region since 1979.

The researchers found that some of the shifts in wind pattern over the Arctic were influenced by climate change. However, a good fraction of the sea ice melt during September in the past decades is most likely caused by natural variations in the atmospheric circulation. The researchers estimated that 30 to 50 percent of the observed sea ice loss since 1979 was caused by natural variations in the large-scale atmospheric pattern.

Despite the large percentage of sea ice lost due to natural variation of wind patterns, the researchers cautioned that the internal natural variability is going to be overwhelmed by the increasing levels of greenhouse gases within 50 to 100 years.

TagsArctic, sea ice loss, Natural Variability, greenhouse gases, wind patterns, Arctic sea ice, Arctic sea ice loss, global warming

© 2017 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Refreezing the Arctic for $500 Billion Per Year Could Slow Down Global Warming

ALERT: Canadian Glaciers are Melting 900 Percent Faster in the Past Decade

Warning: Frozen Arctic Lakes Melt One Day Earlier Per Year

Climate Change: Warming Summers Could Completely Melt Old Arctic Sea Ice

Changing Winter Climate Causing Permafrost Below Shallow Arctic Lakes to Thaw

Join the Conversation

Taronga Zoo Animals Recieve Christmas Gifts

April the Giraffe in New York Is About to Give Birth at Any Moment [Watch Live Stream]
Wild boar
Radioactive Wild Boars Take Over Japanese Towns After Fukushima Nuclear Disaster
lobster
Seafood Company in Australia Convicted for 'Brutally' Killing Lobster
Whale song vibrations may be disrupted by human activity
Anti-Social Humpback Whales Spotted Gathering Strangely by the Hundreds
People Appreciate Exotic Birds At Bird Cafe In Tokyo
Owl Café in Japan a Target of Animal Activists -- Here's Why
Snake
Snake Plague: Guam's Invasive Snakes Are Destroying The Ecosystem
Tusk Trust Project
Farewell, Satao II: One Of Africa's Last Great Tusker Elephant Killed by Poachers
Snake
LOOK: Reptile Enthusiast Breeds Extremely Rare Snake With Emoji Prints
An African Safari
Terrified Elephants! Farmers Use This Tiny Animal to Prevent Crop Raid
space

Tiny Star Discovered Orbiting Near Black Hole, Closer Than Any Other

NASA to Receive $19.5 Billion to Explore Deep Space, Get Humans to Mars by 2033

NASA New Mission Named 'Europa Clipper' Aims to Investigate Habitability of Jupiter's Icy Moon

One-Way Trip: SpaceX to Launch EchoStar 23 Aboard Falcon 9 Rocket at Kennedy Space Center

See Trappist-1 System From NASA's Newly Released Observation Data
science

ALERT: Deadly, Highly-Resistant Fungal Infection Reported in 5 States

NASA to Receive $19.5 Billion to Explore Deep Space, Get Humans to Mars by 2033

No, Man-Made Climate Change Is NOT Responsible for Half of Arctic Sea Ice Loss

Scientific Proof of Life After Death? Unexplained Brain Activity of Dead Patient Baffles Scientists

2 People Critically Ill After Drinking Herbal Toxic Tea in San Francisco
tech

Robots Have 'Feelings' Too: Google Deepmind Can Get Aggressive at Will Depending on Stress

Climate Change Solution? Researchers Convert Carbon Dioxide Into Fuel Using Nanoparticles, Light

NASA Radar Locates India's Missing Lunar Orbiter Chandrayaan-1 After 8 Years

Cracking Dubai's 'Flying Taxi' -- How Will It Work?

NASA Funds Technology to Enable Astronauts to Print 3D Pizzas in Space
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Stonehenge
News

Ancient Tomb From the Dark Ages Reveals First Evidence of Rock Art in Middle East
Ecocubo
News

Ecocubo: This Modular Tiny House From Cork and Wood Is Every Traveler's Dream
International Green Week Agricultural Trade Fair
News

Fruit With Human Skin: Here's How Scientists Grow Lifelike Human Ears From Apples
LightSaver Portable Solar Charger
News

PowerFilm: This Ultra-Thin Portable Solar Charger With Battery Bank Is Foldable for Easy Storage

Most Popular

  1. 1 Taronga Zoo Animals Recieve Christmas Gifts April the Giraffe in New York Is About to Give Birth at Any Moment [Watch Live Stream]
  2. 2 Robot Robots Have 'Feelings' Too: Google Deepmind Can Get Aggressive at Will Depending on Stress
  3. 3 New Research Points To Diabetes Cure With Fasting, How Does This Work Fasting-Mimicking Diet a Potential Diabetes Cure, Research Says
  4. 4 Trappist 1 See Trappist-1 System From NASA's Newly Released Observation Data
  5. 5 Very Old Chinese Herbal Medicine May Fight TB, Study Says Good News! New Drugs BPaMZ, BPaL May Offer Fast Tuberculosis Treatment
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics