naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA animals climate change New York australia

Antarctica's Seasonal Meltwater Networks More Extensive Than Previously Thought

By John Raphael
Apr 20, 2017 09:50 AM EDT
Antarctia
Nearly 700 seasonal meltwater systems of interconnected channels, ponds and braided streams found in Antarctica.
(Photo : Frances M. Ginter/Getty Images)

A new continent-wide survey revealed that the meltwater systems flowing over parts of Antarctica's ice during its brief summer are more extensive than previously thought.

The survey, described in a paper published in the journal Nature, showed that there are nearly 700 seasonal meltwater systems of interconnected channels, ponds and braided streams all over the continent.

"This is not in the future--this is widespread now and has been for decades," said Jonathan Kingslake, a glaciologist at Columbia University's Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory and lead author of the study, in a press release. "I think most polar scientists have considered water moving across the surface of Antarctica to be extremely rare. But we found a lot of it, over very large areas."

For the study, the researchers systematically cataloged images of surface water taken from military aircraft since 1947 and satellite imagery conducted from 1973 onwards. The researchers observed that meltwater ponds lurking in Antarctica can be up to several miles wide. On the other hand, channels and streams can run as far as 75 miles, starting from as close as 375 miles from the South Pole at 4,300 feet above sea level.

"This study tells us there's already a lot more melting going on than we thought," shared Robin Bell, a polar scientist at Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory and co-author of the study, in a statement. "When you turn up the temperature, it's only going to increase."

The survey also showed that many of the meltwater streams and channels begin near mountains poking through glaciers or in areas with little or no snow, exposing the underlying bluish ice. Because the ice exposed in these areas are darker than those in snow-covered areas, it absorbs more solar energy and is more prone to melting. As the ice melts, liquid water will create a path downhill through overlying snow.

The researchers noted that the increasing temperature in the Antarctic area could greatly affect the meltwater systems. If the temperature in the continent continues to rise as predicted this century, the researchers worry that the melting process will occur on a much larger scale.

TagsAntarctica, meltwater, global warming, South Pole, Antarctica ice melt, antarctica ice

© 2017 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

'River Piracy': How Climate Change Diverted the Flow of Glacial Slims River in Just a Few Months

ALERT: Mysterious Lake in East Antarctica Could Promote Ice Shelf Collapse

ALERT: Millions of Bolivian Residents at Risk Due to Receding Glaciers from Climate Change

Antarctica's Seasonal Meltwater Networks More Extensive Than Previously Thought

California Wants to Turn Its Notorious Traffic Into Renewable Energy

Join the Conversation

Zoo

PETA Files Another Complaint Against Carolina Roadside Zoo Due to Possible Animal Negligence [Video]
Birds' Keen Sense of Smell Causes Plastic Ingestion
Does CPR Work on Birds? Video of Glasgow Woman Giving Mouth-to-Mouth to a Pigeon Goes Viral [Watch]
Giraffe Calf
Animal Adventure Park Reveals Top Suggestions for the Name of April the Giraffe's Calf
Shipworm
Alien-Looking Shipworm Emerges in the Philippines for the First Time After Centuries of Eluding Capture
Frogs
Certain Components in Frogs' Skin Mucus Could Kill Flu Virus
Beaver
WATCH: Beaver Accidentally Becomes the Leader of 150 Cattle in Canada
Elephant
Free Mali: The World’s Loneliest Elephant Locked Away in Philippine Zoo for Almost 40 Years
Great White Shark
Shark Attacks, Kills Teenage Girl Surfing With Her Father on Australian Waters
dog meat protest
Taiwan Becomes First Asian Country to Ban Eating Cat, Dog Meat -- Will South Korea, China Follow Suit?
space

Astronomers Find Habitable Zone in Saturn’s Moon

LOOK: Hubble Space Telescope Spotted Massive Auroras on Uranus

Metal Layers Discovered on Mars' Atmosphere -- Is it Similar to Earth's Atmosphere?

'Star Wars’ Tatooine Planet Could Actually Be Real and Habitable

Stargazing 2017: When and Where to Look at the Pink Full Moon; It's Still Visible on Tuesday, April 12
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

Silicon-Based Life on Earth Is Closer to Reality Than You Realize: Study

'Pokemon Go' Players are Happier and Friendlier, Study Shows

This Device Could Pull Liters of Water Out of Air Using Ambient Sunlight

This Solar-Powered Tool Can Create Fresh Water Out of Thin Air

Study: Facebook Is Making You Unhappy
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Moss Phlox Blooms In Hitsujiyama Park
Animals

The Truth Behind the Cat Islands of Japan Where Felines Actually Rule
War bunker
Travel

Welcome to Sazan: Albania Reopens Secret Military Base That's Built to Survive Nuclear Attacks
Mt. Denali
Environment

National Park Week: 5 Breathtaking Park Destinations You Can’t Miss
Egyptian mummies
Environment

Mummies, Priceless Artifacts Unearthed in 3,500-Year-Old Egyptian Tomb

Most Popular

  1. 1 Greenland: A Laboratory For The Symptoms Of Global Warming NASA's Photo of Terrifying Giant Crack on Greenland's Petermann Glacier Raises Curiosity -- How Did It Form?
  2. 2 Scuba Diving WATCH: Filipino Divers Capture 5.7-Magnitude Earthquake Underwater in Terrifying Video
  3. 3 An African Safari Attack of the Croc! Elephant Barely Escapes Crocodile's Violent Attack in Watering Hole [Video]
  4. 4 Pluto Move Over, Pluto: Distant Icy Object 'DeeDee' Qualifies as Solar Sytem's Newest Dwarf Planet
  5. 5 Ear The Mysterious, Torturous Hum Plaguing People Around the World
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics