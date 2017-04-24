naturewn.com

Thousands Join Bill Nye for 'March for Science' on Earth Day to Fight Alternative Facts

By Jess F.
Apr 24, 2017 12:09 PM EDT
Marches for Science Take Place Around The Country
WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 22: Bill Nye the Science Guy arrives to lead scientists and supporters down Constitution Avenue during the March for Science on April 22, 2017 in Washington, DC. The event is being described as a call to support and safeguard the scientific community.
(Photo : Jessica Kourkounis/Getty Images)

It seems like there are a lot more science supporters like Bill Nye than President Donald Trump knows about. There was an outpour of support during the recently concluded "March for Science" protest during Earth Day to fight alternative facts.

The global "March for Science" protest was conducted last Saturday, April 22. The march was instigated to fight what many believe as an "assault on facts" led by some politicians. Some protests aimed directly at Trump, who once said that climate change is a hoax. Trump even passed by some protesters while going about his day.

The March for Science was also conducted during Earth day celebrated last April 22. The group marched to the U.S. Capitol while carrying their pro-signs signage.

"Stop denying the earth is dying," one sign says according to a report. Amidst the rain, the protesters continued to the Washington Monument to march for their cause. March for Science aims to uphold transparency of data with regard to the real condition of the environment.

"Science is political but it is not partisan. Science serves all of us. Together we can -- dare I say it -- save the world! Let's march!" Nye, head of the Planetary Society, said in a statement.

Scientists believe that in order to tackle environmental problems, transparency of data should be acknowledged, which alternative facts are preventing to proliferate. The truth should be out there. Communicating and disseminating information is just one step in dealing with the problem. Accepting the fact that there are indeed problems to be solved is another.

"March for Science" surprisingly mobilized a good number of supporters against one enemy -- alternative facts. Although some say that the protest isn't about President Trump, some believe that the influential leader has a lot to do about the current predicament.

"We have never before had a chief executive with absolutely zero credibility, at home and around the world, on any issue," Denis Hayes, organizer of the 1970 Earth Day said in a statement. "We have never had a President who is absolutely indifferent to fact vs. fiction."


Alternative facts, Earth Day, Bill Nye, March for Science, Alternative facts protest, Donald Trump, President Donald Trump, science, Planetary Science, Bill Nye protest, climate change, Bill Nye March for Science

