Earth Day Celebrations This Month -- Here's How You Can Help Protect the Planet

Environmentalists are preparing for this year's Earth day celebrations. The annual event will be held on April 22. (Photo : Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Earth Day 2017 is right around the corner. The annual celebration for the environment will take place on April 22.

The Earth Day network said this year's theme is called "Earth Day 2017's Campaign is Environmental & Climate Literacy." The global campaign is focused on educating the public.

The Earth Day committee is banking on climate change literacy. Since there is no active drive if the public remains uneducated about the risks of climate change, education is one of the highlights of Earth Day this year.

"We need to build a global citizenry fluent in the concepts of climate change and aware of its unprecedented threat to our planet," an Earth Day Network official said. "We need to empower everyone with the knowledge to inspire action in defense of environmental protection."

The group cited that environmental literacy is the engine for furthering environmental laws and green technologies. So what can the public do to contribute to the cause and to celebrate Earth Day? Here are some tips.

The Earth Day Network suggests activating local communities and conducting Environment & Literacy Teach-In. The group provides Tool Kits that will help jumpstart the movement. The goal of the Teach-In Kit is to achieve global climate and environmental literacy by 2020.

Many nations are contributing to the cause and are launching their own Earth Day campaigns. In Tonkawa for example, the community will celebrate the sixth annual Tonkawa Community Earth Day Celebration.

The Oregon Garden will also open its gate for everyone who is interested in joining the celebration. The 18th Oregon Earth Day Celebration is free of charge with a theme called "Wild About Earth Day."

The interactive event will showcase educational experiences for gardeners of all levels and ages. Through this, they will be able to educate the public and raise awareness about the environment.

No matter how one would want to celebrate Earth Day 2017, there should be some Earth Day-focused events near their respective communities.