naturewn.com

Trending Topics animals NASA pregnant giraffe animal cruelty New York

Earth Day Celebrations This Month -- Here's How You Can Help Protect the Planet

By Jess F.
Apr 10, 2017 12:12 PM EDT
Volunteers Clean Up Community Garden On Earth Day
Environmentalists are preparing for this year's Earth day celebrations. The annual event will be held on April 22.
(Photo : Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Earth Day 2017 is right around the corner. The annual celebration for the environment will take place on April 22.

The Earth Day network said this year's theme is called "Earth Day 2017's Campaign is Environmental & Climate Literacy." The global campaign is focused on educating the public.

The Earth Day committee is banking on climate change literacy. Since there is no active drive if the public remains uneducated about the risks of climate change, education is one of the highlights of Earth Day this year. 

"We need to build a global citizenry fluent in the concepts of climate change and aware of its unprecedented threat to our planet," an Earth Day Network official said. "We need to empower everyone with the knowledge to inspire action in defense of environmental protection."

The group cited that environmental literacy is the engine for furthering environmental laws and green technologies. So what can the public do to contribute to the cause and to celebrate Earth Day? Here are some tips.

The Earth Day Network suggests activating local communities and conducting Environment & Literacy Teach-In. The group provides Tool Kits that will help jumpstart the movement. The goal of the Teach-In Kit is to achieve global climate and environmental literacy by 2020.

Many nations are contributing to the cause and are launching their own Earth Day campaigns. In Tonkawa for example, the community will celebrate the sixth annual Tonkawa Community Earth Day Celebration.

The Oregon Garden will also open its gate for everyone who is interested in joining the celebration. The 18th Oregon Earth Day Celebration is free of charge with a theme called "Wild About Earth Day."

The interactive event will showcase educational experiences for gardeners of all levels and ages. Through this, they will be able to educate the public and raise awareness about the environment.

No matter how one would want to celebrate Earth Day 2017, there should be some Earth Day-focused events near their respective communities.

TagsEarth, Earth Day, Earth Day 2017, Earth day 2017 celebrations, Earth Day network, Mother Nature, nature, climate change, Climate & Environment, #EarthDay

© 2017 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Almost 40 Percent of Corals Die Due to Climate Change in South China Sea

Hologram Stephen Hawking Speaks in a Conference in Hong Kong

Google Street View Cars Used to Detect Urban Methane Leaks, Help Fight Climate Change

White House Budget Director Mick Mulvaney Calls Anti-Climate Change Efforts as 'Waste of Money'

Trump's $19.1 Billion NASA 2018 Budget Includes Mars Mission, Cuts Funds for Education and Earth Sciences

Join the Conversation

dead donkey

Killing for 'Medicine': Rise in China's Demand for Donkey Skin Threatens Livelihood of Locals
octopus
Octopuses, Squids Trade Genomic Evolution for RNA Editing to Adapt to Their Environment
Crocodile skin
Tainted Fashion: In Vietnam, Crocodiles Are Cut Open, Skinned Alive for Luxury Leather Bags
New Laws For Pet Welfare To Come Into Force
Life With Pets: Talking to Dogs, Cats Is Actually a Sign of Intelligence
python
Man Fined for Letting His 'Pet' Snake Slither Without Leash at a Park
Red panda
Australia's Rare Red Panda Triplets Make First Public Appearance at Symbio Wildlife Park
Whale
Have You Seen Him? Seach Ongoing for Gray Whale Entangled in a Metal Frame
Giant Pandas Play After Snow In Hangzhou
China to Create Massive Panda Reserve, 3 Times the Size of Yellowstone National Park
Indochinese tiger cubs
Less Than 300 But Fighting: Breeding Population of Nearly Extinct Indochinese Tiger Brings Hope
space

Three ISS Crew Return to Earth, Record-Breaking NASA Astronaut Peggy Whitson Takes Command of Space Station

NASA to Send Crewed Mission to Venus as Training Ground for Mission to Mars

SpaceX Spent 'Less Than Half the Cost' of a Brand New Rocket in Recent Falcon 9 Relaunch

Mysterious Circle Discovered on Mars, NASA Asks If It's an Impact Crater

Rare Discovery: Atmosphere Found in Earth-Like Exoplanet
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

Gold-Plated Crystal Sensor Is the Future of Natural Gas Detectors

FDA Green-Lights Selling of 23andMe's First-Ever Home Genetic Testing Kit

Scientists Devise New Method to Convert Water and Sunshine to 'Solar' Fuel

Researchers Create Artificial Yeast That May Pave Way to 'Designer' Organisms

Alabama Man Nearly Dies After Sleeping Beside Charging Phone
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

hieroglyphs
Travel

LOOK: Archaeologists Discover Remains of 3,700-Year-Old Pyramid in Egypt
Whale bone
Animals

Siberia’s Eerie Whale Bone Alley: Giant Ancient Whale Skulls, Bones Line the Sacred Site
Zombie
Biology

Are Medieval Zombies Real? First Scientific Evidence of Villagers Versus the Undead Found in a Mass Grave
Man Lying in Bed
Health & Medicine

Scientists for 'Cocktail Study' Will Pay $16,000 to People Willing to Lie in Bed for 60 Days

Most Popular

  1. 1 Donkey Is Donkey Skin the New Ivory? African Donkeys are Being Slaughtered to Extinction
  2. 2 monkeys Meet the Real-Life Mowgli: 8-Year-Old Feral Girl Lives With Monkeys in a Forest in India
  3. 3 New Study Says Water On Mars Flowed After Asteroid Collision Mysterious Circle Discovered on Mars, NASA Asks If It's an Impact Crater
  4. 4 octopus Octopuses, Squids Trade Genomic Evolution for RNA Editing to Adapt to Their Environment
  5. 5 Bay Area Water Inspectors Monitor Water Usage Harvard’s Bionic Leaf Could End World Hunger
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics