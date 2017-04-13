World's First Flying Car 'AeroMobil 3.0' Finally Available for Pre-Order This Year

Powered by hybrid propulsion, AeroMobil 3.0 is both a completely integrated aircraft and a four-wheeled car. It's envisioned to completely revolutionize transportation, offering its owners the choice of going by land or air depending on real-time factors such as traffic and weather. (Photo : AeroMobil/YouTube Screenshot)

One thing that has always been a feature of every fiction story's future world: flying cars. Slovakian engineering company AeroMobil specifically specializes in flying cars and their latest model, AeroMobil 3.0, is finally about to be commercially available.

Two and a half years ago, Aeromobil unveiled a prototype of their flying car at the Pioneers festival in Vienna. Since then, AeroMobil 3.0 has undergone hundreds of changes in design and engineering to ensure the best product will be available for potential customers and investors, according to an official statement by the company.

Automobil CEO Juraj Vaculik and CTO Douglas MacAndrew led the team that crafted AeroMobil 3.0 "in compliance with existing regulatory frameworks for cars and airplanes." Powered by hybrid propulsion, the flying car is both a completely integrated aircraft and a four-wheeled car. It's envisioned to completely revolutionize transportation, offering its owners the choice of going by land or air depending on real-time factors such as traffic and weather.

Large investments have made it possible for the company to produce a commercially available flying car that will soon be making it to the market. AeroMobil recently closed negotiations with private investor Patrick Hessel, who is the founder and CEO of manufacturing company c2i.

"Until today, AeroMobil has financed the development of the genuine mathematical and geometric data of the new flying car model, but the new investment will enable the company to develop and showcase a physical model," Vaculik said in a report from AeroMobil. "It will be very close to the final product that will be used in series production. As a result of this extensive engineering and analysis effort, we have a very clear picture as to how our product will function and are very confident that the vehicle we are showing is deliverable without any more significant changes."

The company is launching the new AeroMobil 3.0 at the Top Marques Monaco car show.

According to a report from Mashable, the full specs of AeroMobil 3.0, the world's first flying car, will also be revealed in Monaco. More significantly, pre-orders for the "car of the future" will be available within this year.