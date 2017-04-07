naturewn.com

Trending Topics animals pregnant giraffe New York April the giraffe NASA

The Search for Next Earth: Astronomers Finally Find Atmosphere in Earth-Like Planet

By Naia Carlos
Apr 07, 2017 11:53 AM EDT
NASA Telescope Reveals Seven Earth-sized Planets Around Single Star
Exoplanet 39 light-years away is shown to possess an atmosphere. It's the first time an atmosphere has been detected in a planet roughly the size of Earth.
(Photo : NASA/NASA via Getty Images)

Astronomers have spotted evidence of an atmosphere in the exoplanet GJ 1132b, which is around 39 light-years away. It's the first time an atmosphere has been detected around an exoplanet that's roughly the Earth's size, so the discovery is a great step in space exploration.

According to a report from Space.com, rocky planet GJ 1132b is just a bit larger than Earth with 1.4 times its radius and 1.6 times its mass. Initial observations of the exoplanet described it as similar to Venus with a rocky surface and high surface temperature. The latest discovery of G7 1132b's atmosphere also suggests the presence of a thick atmosphere like Venus.

Previous studies have detected atmospheres elsewhere, but these have always been in planets much larger such as gas giants that are more similar to Jupiter than Earth. With the evidence of an atmosphere, astronomers can analyze whether the planet is suitable -- or is already home -- to Earth-like life.

However, don't start packing your bags just yet. Because the surface temperature is so high at 250 degrees Celsius, the astronomers are unsure about finding life here.

"That's a bit high for life as we know it," study leader John Southworth, an astronomer from Keele University in the United Kingdom, explained in a report from The Guardian. "The planet is significantly hotter and a bit larger than Earth, so one possibility is that it is a 'water world' with an atmosphere of hot steam."

Southworth and his colleagues found evidence of an atmosphere rich in water or methane. Further observations are necessary to determine other chemicals present in the exoplanet.

The team used the 2.2 m ESO/MPG telescope in Chile to snap images of the exoplanet's host star GJ 1132. They measured the star system with different wavelengths, discovering that one planet, GJ 1132b, appeared larger in one wavelength, suggesting that it likely has an atmosphere that particular wavelength can't pierce through.

Find out more about the study in the paper published in the Astronomical Journal.

Tagsexoplanets, GJ 1132b, Keele University, John Southworth, Earth-like planet, Earth

© 2017 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

‘Potentially Hazardous’ Asteroid Speeds Towards Earth

9,600 Tree Species Found in Danger of Extinction, Says First Ever Global Survey

Lost Ancient City of Ucetia Finally Found With Iconic Roman Mosaics

Breakthrough! NASA Discovers New Solar System That Could Be Home to Alien Life

Save the Maldives: New Regime Turns to Tourism, Artificial Islands to Combat Rising Waters

Join the Conversation

Red panda

Australia's Rare Red Panda Triplets Make First Public Appearance at Symbio Wildlife Park
Donkey
Is Donkey Skin the New Ivory? African Donkeys are Being Slaughtered to Extinction
Whale
Have You Seen Him? Seach Ongoing for Gray Whale Entangled in a Metal Frame
Porcupine
WATCH: This Is What Happens When a Foolish Snake Attacks a Porcupine -- It's Worst Than You Imagined
Giant Pandas Play After Snow In Hangzhou
China to Create Massive Panda Reserve, 3 Times the Size of Yellowstone National Park
Dolphin
Dolphins Beat Up, Incapacitate Octopuses Before Eating Them -- Or Else They Die
Sharks In New York City Aquarium
Man Rescued in Australia After Shark Attacks Kayak
Possum
Critically Endangered Possum vs Human Livelihood: Barnaby Proposes Logging Protected Forest to Save Jobs
Indochinese tiger cubs
Less Than 300 But Fighting: Breeding Population of Nearly Extinct Indochinese Tiger Brings Hope
space

The Search for Next Earth: Astronomers Finally Find Atmosphere in Earth-Like Planet

Mysterious Circle Discovered on Mars, NASA Asks If It's an Impact Crater

Sky Patrol: Watch Out for April Fools' Day Comet This Weekend

Analemma Tower: New York Firm Plans to Bend Gravity, Build Giant Skyscraper Suspending From an Asteroid

Blue Origin: Here's What Space Tourism Would Look Like Aboard Jeff Bezos' New Shepard Capsule
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

Climate Change May Increase the Amount of Severe Aircraft Turbulence, Here's Why

Scientists Devise New Method to Convert Water and Sunshine to 'Solar' Fuel

Researchers Create Artificial Yeast That May Pave Way to 'Designer' Organisms

Alabama Man Nearly Dies After Sleeping Beside Charging Phone

From Food Waste to Cars: Scientists Create Sustainable Tires Using Eggshells, Tomato Skin
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

hieroglyphs
Travel

LOOK: Archaeologists Discover Remains of 3,700-Year-Old Pyramid in Egypt
Whale bone
Animals

Siberia’s Eerie Whale Bone Alley: Giant Ancient Whale Skulls, Bones Line the Sacred Site
Zombie
Biology

Are Medieval Zombies Real? First Scientific Evidence of Villagers Versus the Undead Found in a Mass Grave
Man Lying in Bed
Health & Medicine

Scientists for 'Cocktail Study' Will Pay $16,000 to People Willing to Lie in Bed for 60 Days

Most Popular

  1. 1 Door to Hell in Turkmenistan Turkmenistan's Mysterious 'Door to Hell' Has Been in Flames for Over 40 Years
  2. 2 Donkey Is Donkey Skin the New Ivory? African Donkeys are Being Slaughtered to Extinction
  3. 3 uterus didelphys 'I Felt Like a Freak of Nature': Woman With Two Vaginas to Appear on BBC Documentary
  4. 4 Monkey WATCH: It Got Grandma! Mischievous Monkey Throws Poop on Old Lady's Face
  5. 5 Bay Area Water Inspectors Monitor Water Usage Harvard’s Bionic Leaf Could End World Hunger
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics