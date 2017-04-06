naturewn.com

Trending Topics animals April the giraffe animal adventure park giraffe cam pregnant giraffe New York

9,600 Tree Species Found in Danger of Extinction, Says First Ever Global Survey

By Naia Carlos
Apr 06, 2017 01:24 PM EDT
Trees
Trees play a very important role in a healthy ecosystem, and the first ever global database of trees revealed that thousands of species are discovered to be under threat of extinction.
(Photo : Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

Animals are closely monitored for endangerment, but plants are in danger too. Trees play a very important role in a healthy ecosystem, and the first ever global database of trees revealed that thousands of tree species are currently under the threat of extinction.

According to a report from Phys Org, the London-based group Botanic Gardens Conservation International (BGCI) produced the list with data from over 500 published sources. They revealed that there is a total of 60,065 tree species in the world.

Roughly 20,000 of these species have already been assessed to determine their conservation status, with 9,600 found to be under grave threat of extinction.

"BGCI's main reason for publishing the list is to provide a tool for people trying to conserve rare and threatened tree species," the organization explained in a statement. "Currently, around 10,000 tree species are known to be threatened with extinction, largely by deforestation and over-exploitation. This number includes over 300 species that are critically endangered with fewer than 50 individuals remaining in the wild."

One species called Karomia gigas is teetering dangerously close to the edge of extinction, a report from BBC News revealed. The species, found in a remote part of Tanzania, is survived by only a single population of six trees.

This recent survey also showed that Brazil features the most diverse tree population with an impressive 8,715 tree species. The country also has the most number of endemic species at 4,333.

There are a lot of single country endemics, making up 58 percent of the total number of species that was recently recorded. Other than Brazil, other countries who provide Madagascar has 2,991 endemic species and Australia has 2,584.

Columbia and Indonesia are also standouts in diversity, with 5,776 and 5,142 different tree species in each country respectively.

The study is published in the Journal of Sustainable Forestry.

TagsBotanic Gardens Conservation International, BGCI, Trees, tree extinction, Karomia gigas extinction, environment, plants, Tree Species, endangered trees

© 2017 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Harvard’s Bionic Leaf Could End World Hunger

Australia's Long-Extinct Tasmanian Tiger Might Still Be Out There

Birds of the Same Feather Keep a Forest Together: How the Decline in Fruit-Eating Bird Population Harms Tropical Forests

9,600 Tree Species Found in Danger of Extinction, Says First Ever Global Survey

Severe Drought Conditions Linked to Increase Risk of Death

Join the Conversation

Donkey

Is Donkey Skin the New Ivory? African Donkeys are Being Slaughtered to Extinction
Porcupine
WATCH: This Is What Happens When a Foolish Snake Attacks a Porcupine -- It's Worst Than You Imagined
Giant Pandas Play After Snow In Hangzhou
China to Create Massive Panda Reserve, 3 Times the Size of Yellowstone National Park
Dolphin
Dolphins Beat Up, Incapacitate Octopuses Before Eating Them -- Or Else They Die
Sharks In New York City Aquarium
Man Rescued in Australia After Shark Attacks Kayak
Possum
Critically Endangered Possum vs Human Livelihood: Barnaby Proposes Logging Protected Forest to Save Jobs
dolphin
REPORT: Most Wildlife Attractions Don't Follow Basic Welfare Standards, Thomas Cook Axes Cruel Industry
Indochinese tiger cubs
Less Than 300 But Fighting: Breeding Population of Nearly Extinct Indochinese Tiger Brings Hope
Previously Unknown Species Discovered In Ancient Cave
Hobby Cave Diver Discovers First European Cave Fish
Many manatees in the wild die before they even reach the age of 10
Too Early? Manatees Removed From Endangered Status and Not Everyone Is Happy
space

Sky Patrol: Watch Out for April Fools' Day Comet This Weekend

Analemma Tower: New York Firm Plans to Bend Gravity, Build Giant Skyscraper Suspending From an Asteroid

Blue Origin: Here's What Space Tourism Would Look Like Aboard Jeff Bezos' New Shepard Capsule

Asteroid Impacts Cause Giant Tsunamis on the Surface of Mars, Study Suggests

NASA: Juno Probe Set to Perform 5th Jupiter Flyby on Monday
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

Scientists Devise New Method to Convert Water and Sunshine to 'Solar' Fuel

Researchers Create Artificial Yeast That May Pave Way to 'Designer' Organisms

Alabama Man Nearly Dies After Sleeping Beside Charging Phone

From Food Waste to Cars: Scientists Create Sustainable Tires Using Eggshells, Tomato Skin

Second Doomsday Vault in Norway Will Protect World's Most Valuable Books
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Door to Hell in Turkmenistan
Environment

Turkmenistan's Mysterious 'Door to Hell' Has Been in Flames for Over 40 Years
Egyptian Tourist Destinations Struggle After Months Of Civil Unrest
Environment

Lost Ancient City of Ucetia Finally Found With Iconic Roman Mosaics
Zombie
Biology

Are Medieval Zombies Real? First Scientific Evidence of Villagers Versus the Undead Found in a Mass Grave
Man Lying in Bed
Health & Medicine

Scientists for 'Cocktail Study' Will Pay $16,000 to People Willing to Lie in Bed for 60 Days

Most Popular

  1. 1 Monkey WATCH: It Got Grandma! Mischievous Monkey Throws Poop on Old Lady's Face
  2. 2 Bay Area Water Inspectors Monitor Water Usage Harvard’s Bionic Leaf Could End World Hunger
  3. 3 Tesla Powers Hawaiian Island With 54,000 Solar Panels And Battery Packs - How Will He Make This Work Tesla Powers Hawaiian Island With 54,000 Solar Panels, Battery Packs
  4. 4 Previously Unknown Species Discovered In Ancient Cave Hobby Cave Diver Discovers First European Cave Fish
  5. 5 Melting Snow ALERT: Snow Releases Toxic, Carcinogenic Pollutants When Melting
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics