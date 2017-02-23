naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA Mars United States climate change Donald Trump

Breakthrough! NASA Discovers New Solar System That Could Be Home to Alien Life

By Naia Carlos
Feb 23, 2017 05:55 AM EST
Terrestrial Planets
Artist's view of planets transiting a red dwarf star in the TRAPPIST-1 system.
(Photo : NASA, ESA, and STScI)

With NASA's discovery of a solar system nearby consisting of seven Earth-like planets, the hunt for extraterrestrial life begins.

Just 39 light-years away from our solar system, seven exoplanets circles around an ultracool dwarf star called TRAPPIST-1. Live Science reported that the six inner planets reportedly have masses similar to Earth and are made of rock with a surface temperature ranging from 0 to 100 degrees Celcius. Liquid water is a possibility in at least three of the planets, and with it, life.

"Looking for life elsewhere, this system is probably our best bet as of today," Brice-Olivier Demory, a professor at the University of Bern's Center for Space and Habitability and one of the authors of the paper published in Nature, said in an official report from the University of Bern.

First, scientists need the proper equipment to detect life -- or even signs of it in oxygen or methane -- dozens of light-years away. According to a report from Space, devices to assist astronomers are nearly available. NASA is planning to launch the $8.8 billion James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) by the latter part of 2018.

"The James Webb Space Telescope, Hubble's successor, will have the possibility to detect the signature of ozone if this molecule is present in the atmosphere of one of these planets," Demory continued. The signature of ozone is a prime indicator for any biological activity on the planet.

Three additional ground-based telescopes are also in the works: the European Extremely Large Telescope (E-ELT), the Giant Magellan Telescope (GMT) and the Thirty Meter Telescope (TMT). All three are expected to be completed in the 2020s.

All of these instruments will be capable of detecting "biosignature" gases, but scientists are quick to explain that the presence of either oxygen or methane isn't proof of life as these gases could be created through abiotic and biotic processes. However, finding both gases would be very convincing. In those conditions, life is bringing methane in an oxygen-rich atmosphere, according to NASA's Shawn Domagal-Goldman.

TRAPPIST-1 and its planets would likely be some of the first targets of the JWST once its operational. Nikole Lewis, an astronomer at the Space Telescope Science Institute in Baltimore, revealed that scientists could get a good idea of the exoplanets' atmospheric conditions as soon as the early 2020s.

TagsNASA, Brice-Olivier Demory, University of Bern, James Webb Space Telescope, Shawn Domagal-Goldman, Nikole Lewis, TRAPPIST-1, exoplanets, new solar system, NASA new planets, new exoplanets, extraterrestrial life, Alien life, newly discovered planets, NASA discovery

© 2016 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Life Outside Earth: 5 Earth-Like Planets That Could Be Our New Home

Hunt Down Planets With This Huge Dataset of Stars That's Just Been Made Public

Unlimited Nuclear Fuel Could Be Found in the Ocean

Did Salmonella Outbreak Kill the Aztec Community?

Breakthrough! NASA Discovers New Solar System That Could Be Home to Alien Life

Join the Conversation

Frogs

New Tiny Frog Species Discovered in India
Elephant
Huge Chunk of Forest Elephants Die From Poaching in Their Supposed Haven
Tully Monster
Mysterious 'Tully Monster' Continues to Baffle Scientists
Panda Cub Bao Bao Makes Her Debut At Washington's National Zoo
Giant Panda Bao Bao Is Bound for China
Magellanic penguins
Happy Feet! A Million Penguins Flock to Argentina to Eat [VIDEO]
US Waives Laws To Accelerate Completion Of Border Fence
Bizarre 50,000-Year-Old Life Forms Found Trapped in Cave Crystals in Mexico
Tiniest Giants: Discovering Dinosaur Eggs Exhibit
Wild Find: Pregnant Fossil Provides Evidence That Not All Dinosaurs Lay Eggs As Previously Thought
Woolly mammoth
The Rise of the Ancient Beast: Harvard Team to De-extinct Woolly Mammoths in 2 Years
Redback spider
Small but Terrible! Watch How This Tiny Spider Killed a Snake 10 Times Its Size
space

Breakthrough! NASA Discovers New Solar System That Could Be Home to Alien Life

Will NASA Send Astronauts to the Moon in Its Next Lunar Mission?

NASA Expected to Reveal a 'Major' Discovery Beyond the Solar System in a Press Conference

Pluto’s Comeback? Scientists Propose New Definition for Planets That'll Make Pluto One Again

UAE Set Its Sights on Mars: Plans to Colonize the Red Planet in 100 Years
science

New Studies Shake Foundation of Einstein's Physics, Re-explore Quantum Entanglement

Global Warming Is Causing Oceans to Lose Oxygen, Find Out How

This Star Gets Really Nervous Every Time Its Companion Planet Comes Near

More Than Half of Americans Are Stressed Out Due to Politics

ALERT: Canadian Glaciers are Melting 900 Percent Faster in the Past Decade
tech

New Study Revolutionizes Brain Implant Concept for Sight Restoration

Renewable Future: About 100,000 Now Employed in Wind Energy Projects, More Than Nuclear, Coal, Hydroelectric

Elon Musk Is Serious: Boring Company Starts Digging Giant Underground Tunnel in Los Angeles

US Unveils New 'Strategy' in AI 'Arms Race' vs China

Human Gene Engineering: Scientific Panel Confirms Support of New Technology but No Superbabies Yet
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

New Zealand
News

Zealandia or Atlantis: Earth's Lost Continent Has Been Found!
2013 Vertical Run In Beijing
News

This Secret Cold War-Era Underground World in China Is Home to One Million Citizens
anti-aging
News

Adult Stem Cells From Fat Could Be the Future of Anti-Aging Treatments
Barren Island volcano
News

India's Lone Volcano Active Again, Spews Lava, Black Smoke

Most Popular

  1. 1 SpaceX Rocket To Become The First Non-Governmental Vehicle To Reach Int'l Space Station SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket Lifts Off From Historic NASA Pad, First Stage Landing Done
  2. 2 The Future Is In Wind: More Than 100,000 People Now Employed In Wind Projects, More Than Nuclear, Coal, Hydroelectric Renewable Future: About 100,000 Now Employed in Wind Energy Projects, More Than Nuclear, Coal, Hydroelectric
  3. 3 US Waives Laws To Accelerate Completion Of Border Fence Bizarre 50,000-Year-Old Life Forms Found Trapped in Cave Crystals in Mexico
  4. 4 New Zealand Zealandia or Atlantis: Earth's Lost Continent Has Been Found!
  5. 5 2013 Vertical Run In Beijing This Secret Cold War-Era Underground World in China Is Home to One Million Citizens
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics