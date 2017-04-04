naturewn.com

Trending Topics animals April the giraffe NASA animal adventure park giraffe cam pregnant giraffe

Man Rescued in Australia After Shark Attacks Kayak

By Jess F.
Apr 04, 2017 11:43 AM EDT
Sharks In New York City Aquarium
Brisbane water police rescued a man off the coast of Australia after sharks bit his kayak. The man was reportedly shaken but uninjured.
(Photo : Mario Tama/Getty Images)

A man was rescued off a coast in Australia after a shark bit his kayak. The man was left sinking in when a police boat came to his aid.

Quick thinking saved the man's life who was able to make an emergency phone call after his kayak was heavily damaged by a deadly shark. The incident happened last Sunday, April 2, at Moreton Bay off the coast of Brisbane.

The 39-year-old man was attacked from only eight meters (five miles) away from the shore. He was paddling with eight of his friends when the shark attack occurred. Despite the attack, the man was fortunate to have escaped the deadly shark.

After the distress call, Brisbane Water Police responded rapidly to rescue the man. The team swiftly tracked the man's location by seeking the help of airplanes passing above the water and landing at the nearby Brisbane Airport.

Due to the fast response, the man was successfully rescued on Sunday afternoon as well as his damaged 5.6-meter, 21-foot kayak. The shark bite was able to dislodge its stern.

"The man was uninjured, although quite shaken and glad to be out of the water," Police Sgt. Gordon Thiry said in a statement. The police lauded the man's decision-making skills that his quick response on the situation resulted in a favorable outcome.

Because of the incident, the police deemed it necessary to issue warnings and instructions for tourists heading out to the sea. It is advised to wear a life jacket and a special device called the Emergency Position Indicating Radio Beacon (EPIRB), which would help for easier location tracking during emergency cases.

In 2016, there were 26 shark attacks recorded in Australia according to the Australia Shark Attack File Annual Report Summary 2016 conducted by the Taronga Conservation Society Australia.

Based on the report, there were two fatal attacks, 16 persons were injured while eight people were unharmed in all shark attacks in Australia in 2016.

Tagsshark, shark attack australia, shark attack, Shark attack Brisbane, Sharks, Shark attack Moreton Bay

© 2017 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Dogs Used as Drugs Mules, $1 Million Worth of Heroin Stacked in Crate at JFK Airport Discovered

Ohio Just Banned Sex With Animals Through New Bestiality Law

Smart Animals: Sea Otters Used Tools Even Before Dolphins and Humans Did, Study Says

Gigantic Chicken in 'Big Chicken Video' Is Real and It's Terrifying

Ousted South Korean President Faces Uproar After Abandoning 9 Dogs Since Impeachment

Join the Conversation

Indochinese tiger cubs

Less Than 300 But Fighting: Breeding Population of Nearly Extinct Indochinese Tiger Brings Hope
Previously Unknown Species Discovered In Ancient Cave
Hobby Cave Diver Discovers First European Cave Fish
Bull shark
Real-Life Sharknado! Bull Shark Washes Up on Land After Cyclone Debbie in Queensland
Many manatees in the wild die before they even reach the age of 10
Too Early? Manatees Removed From Endangered Status and Not Everyone Is Happy
Taronga Zoo Animals Recieve Christmas Gifts
WATCH LIVE: Boy or Girl? April the Giraffe 'Pushing Contractions,' Gender Reveal Gets Closer
Sloth
Mysterious Megatunnels in South America Were Dug by Giant Sloths
badger
Shocking Video Shows Tiny Badger Burying Massive Cow By Itself -- World's First Footage
Rescued rabbit
Over 300 Small Animals Rescued From Being Hoarded in Nashville
Cat
How to Decode Cat Expressions According to Scientists
space

April Stargazing: Jupiter, Constellations and the Lyrid Meteor Shower on the April Night Sky

Space Weather for Proxima B Revealed -- Is it Still Considered Habitable?

'I Really Like Earth': Neil deGrasse Tyson Will Not Go to Mars Until Elon Musk's Mother Do it First and Survive

Sky Patrol: Watch Out for April Fools' Day Comet This Weekend

Analemma Tower: New York Firm Plans to Bend Gravity, Build Giant Skyscraper Suspending From an Asteroid
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

This Graphene Sieve Makes Clean Drinking Water From Seawater

Researchers Create Artificial Yeast That May Pave Way to 'Designer' Organisms

Alabama Man Nearly Dies After Sleeping Beside Charging Phone

From Food Waste to Cars: Scientists Create Sustainable Tires Using Eggshells, Tomato Skin

New Class of Carbon Nanotubes Shows Potential in Cleaning Polluted Waters
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Door to Hell in Turkmenistan
Environment

Turkmenistan's Mysterious 'Door to Hell' Has Been in Flames for Over 40 Years
Coffee
Health & Medicine

Caffeine Boost? World's Strongest Coffee 'Black Insomnia' Is 10 Times Stronger Than Red Bull
Bunnies Attract Tourists To A Japanese Islet Okunoshima
Animals

Poison, War and Bunnies: The Dark Story of Japan's Rabbit Island
Books
Environment

Second Doomsday Vault in Norway Will Protect World's Most Valuable Books

Most Popular

  1. 1 Giraffe WATCH LIVE: Vet Says April the Giraffe's Baby Delivery Should Not Be Far Away
  2. 2 King Cobra WATCH: Unbelievable Thirsty 12-Foot King Cobra Drinks From Water Bottle Offered by Villager
  3. 3 Giraffe WATCH LIVE: Is April the Giraffe in Animal Adventure Park Really Pregnant? Calf's 'Quiet Spell' Sparks Interest
  4. 4 Giraffe in Taronga Zoo WATCH LIVE: April the Giraffe in Animal Adventure Park Shows Signs of Labor; Will She Give Birth on April Fool's Day?
  5. 5 Flippy the Burger Flipper May Begin The Trend Of Replacing Fast Food Workers With Robots How CaliBurger's Flippy the Burger Flipper May Start the Trend of Robots Replacing Fast Food Workers
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics