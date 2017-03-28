naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA climate change global warming Mars Donald Trump

Ohio Just Banned Sex With Animals Through New Bestiality Law

By Jess F.
Mar 28, 2017 10:23 AM EDT
GOP Presidential Candidate Mitt Romney Campaigns In Portsmouth, Ohio
Ohio just enacted its bestiality law banning the unlawful act of sex with animals. The bill already passed last December but only took effect last week.
(Photo : Ty Wright/Getty Images)

Ohio banned sex with animals with a controversial bestiality law. Sex with animals is supposed to be a mundane illicit act but it is only now that the state of Ohio is putting an ax on the act, or so it seems due to the enactment of the law.

Under Ohio's new bestiality law, offenders will face 90 days in jail and fined for $750. Reports say that the law has already been passed last year but it only took effect last week.

"It's a crime that defies explanation to the rational person," Mark Kumpf, director of the Montgomery County Animal Resource Center said in an interview with the Dayton Daily News. "We're dealing with a different species."

The bestiality law called Senate Bill 331 is already in effect today. The crime is categorized as a second-degree misdemeanor. If caught in the act, authorities have the right to arrest the person and impound the animal if the officer believes that the animal fell victim to the act.

The enactment of the new law wouldn't be pushed if not for the government officials who showed support for the bill.

"I think this is something that is sickening and perverse and we don't want Ohio to be the place you can come and have sex with an animal," Ohio senator Jim Hughes said in a statement.

Aside from the inhuman act covered under the bestiality law, a Virginia Police detective also mentions the dangers and risk of the deplorable act can bring to children.

Jeremy Hoffman said that those who engage in crimes against children also those involved in sexual crimes against animals. The police detective added that it is difficult to define the demographics since the offenders come from different walks of life.

Ohio is not the last to impose such law. There are other states with no law proclaiming sex with animals as unlawful including Washington D.C.

TagsOhio, Bestiality law, Sex with animals, animals, Senate Bill 331, Ohio bestiality law, bestiality

© 2017 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Smart Animals: Sea Otters Used Tools Even Before Dolphins and Humans Did, Study Says

Panda-monium! Experts Explain Why Jackie Chan Showed Up at Oscars With Two Stuffed Pandas

Terrified Elephants! Farmers Use This Tiny Animal to Prevent Crop Raid

Owl Café in Japan a Target of Animal Activists -- Here's Why

Rare White Rhino Shot Dead by Poachers in French Zoo, Horn Sawn Off

Join the Conversation

Giraffe

WATCH LIVE: Is April the Giraffe in Animal Adventure Park Really Pregnant? Calf's 'Quiet Spell' Sparks Interest
Tasmanian Wolf
Australia's Long-Extinct Tasmanian Tiger Might Still Be Out There
Cats
Cats Actually Enjoy Spending Time With Their Owners, Study Shows
Do Gene Editing And Dogs Mix - Experts Weigh In On Genetic Editing For Breeding, Health
Do Gene Editing and Dogs Mix? Experts Weigh in on Genetic Editing for Breeding, Health
Parrots
Drugged-Out Parrots Raid Poppy Fields in India for Opium Fix
Beluga whale
'Near Threatened' Beluga Whales in Danger as Arctic Sea Ice Shrinks Due to Global Warming
German Shepherd
Dogs Sniff Out Breast Cancer With 100 Percent Accuracy
orcas
Not Just Bad Breath: Orcas Eject Unhealthy Mix of Bacteria When They Exhale, Possibly Due to Human Waste
Monkeys
Wild Monkeys Help Lost Man Survive in the Amazon for 9 Days
space

NASA: Juno Probe Set to Perform 5th Jupiter Flyby on Monday

Purest, Most Massive Brown Dwarf Found in the Outermost Region of the Milky Way

Meet PUFFER, NASA's Origami-Inspired Scout Robot

Elon Musk Isn't Happy With Trump's NASA Budget, Claims Its Insufficient for Mission to Mars

NASA Is Working on a 'High-Speed' Space Internet That'll Be Faster Than Earth's Connectivity
science

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good

Identity Crisis: New Hypothesis Suggests Radical Changes to the Dinosaur Family Tree

This Ultra-Thin Coating Material Could Boost Up the Performance of Lithium-Sulfur Batteries
tech

Machine Learning Algorithm Could Help Predict Who Is at Risk of Depression, Anxiety

Robot Soldiers May Arrive in Armies 'Soon,' US Lawmakers Say

Success! Dutch Solar Bike Path 'SolaRoad' to Expand Operations Until 2018

Researchers Create Water-Jet 'Rewritable' Paper That Can Be Reused More Than 80 Times

UK Announces Ban on Electronic Devices on Middle Eastern Flights After Al-Qaeda Threat
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Diamond
Environment

Sierra Leone Pastor Finds Giant 706-Carat Diamond, 'Surrenders' Gem to Government
Bunnies Attract Tourists To A Japanese Islet Okunoshima
Animals

Poison, War and Bunnies: The Dark Story of Japan's Rabbit Island
Jesus' Tomb To Be Unveiled After $4 Million Renovation Project
Travel

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration
Earth Hour 2017: Cities, Monuments Go Dark to Fight Climate Change
Environment

Earth Hour 2017: Cities, Monuments Go Dark to Fight Climate Change

Most Popular

  1. 1 Aurora Australis LOOK: First Ever Aurora Australis Charter Flight Treats Travelers to Spectacular View of Southern Lights
  2. 2 Beluga whale 'Near Threatened' Beluga Whales in Danger as Arctic Sea Ice Shrinks Due to Global Warming
  3. 3 Lungs Scientists Discovered Unexpected New Function of Lungs
  4. 4 Sepsis Cure Doctor Claims to Cure Sepsis Using Vitamin C, Steroids
  5. 5 African Tribe Warning: Current Ecological Microbiome May Be on the Verge of Disaster Due to Antibiotics
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics