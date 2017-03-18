Ousted South Korean President Faces Uproar After Abandoning 9 Dogs Since Impeachment

From being a highly regarded top executive of South Korea, former President Park Geun-Hye is now being ridiculed. Not only due to the allegations that led to her ouster, but also because she reportedly abandoned her dogs after the impeachment.

Park used to care for nine dogs at her presidential residence. However, she allegedly left her canine fleet after her impeachment. An animal rights group formally filed a complaint against Park Geun-Hye, citing a grave violation of the Animal Protection Law of South Korea.

"Leaving behind nine Jindo dogs, a human returned home alone," People's Party Chairman Park Jie-won, said in a statement. "Some people cannot hold a candle to dogs in regards to fidelity."

Reports of Park Guen-Hye's abandonment of her dogs surfaced when one Cheong Wa Dae official revealed that the former leader did not take all her dogs with her when she left. Meanwhile, volunteers are now in custody of the dogs providing for their needs until all of the nine dogs found their forever homes.

Another animal rights group Care said it is willing to look after the dogs until they find new families. "If her pets are sent to animal shelters, this will cause another problem," the group said in a release.

They dogs, known as Jindo dog family were once regarded as the "First Dogs". The former president was affectionate to the dogs including Hope and Saerom Jindo dogs were given to her last 2013, according to a report. The dogs then had litters, which Park named Peace, Unification, Geumgang, Halla and Baekdu.

Jindo dog is an indigenous hunting dog breed from Korea. Unlike their owner, this type of dogs is known for their "unmatched loyalty". For the nine abandoned dogs, they are now up for adoption to find another loving home.

The former president also pronounced herself as an animal lover, something animal rights activists in South Korea highly doubt today.