naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA climate change animals global warming pregnant giraffe

Why Stephen Hawking Thinks a World Government Is the Solution to the Threat of AI Invation

By Rhenn Anthony Taguiam
Apr 03, 2017 01:22 AM EDT
Stephen Hawking
Hawking said that the best way to cope with the AI invention is with international action. If push comes to shove, then a world government may have to be created.
(Photo : Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Breakthrough Prize Foundation)

It may do humanity great good to trust one of the most revered physicists of all time. Stephen Hawking has been an ardent believer that artificial intelligence is a huge threat to the human race, provided that it's not handled correctly. Now, Hawking is more convinced and we need a world government to avoid the threat of robot invasion.

According to Business Insider, Hawking, in an interview with Times of London when he was awarded the Honorary Freedom of the City of London, expressed his growing concern regarding the rising dependence of humanity on machinery. He said that if machines will inevitably be a part of humans' everyday lives, then there has to be a proper regulatory body that willl monitor the expansion of artificial intelligence.

In Hawking's speech, which revolved around his concern about the future of humanity with AI, the renowned physicist said that the best way to cope with AI invention is through international action. If push comes to shove, then a world government may have to be created.

Hawking added that there is a need to quickly identify certain parts of the growth of AI so that it can be regulated before it goes "out of control," which might mean international intervention.

Various experts from different institutions weighed in on Hawking's ideas.

Nick Bostrom from the University of Oxford told The Christian Science Monitor that "improved global governance" may be needed to regulate a lot of technological advances that society is currently developing.

Bostron explained that the odds of humanity surviving, given the instruments they are building, are getting slimmer. After all, even Facebook pages are run by AI that analyze ads, while AIs like Siri and Alexa are continually improving.

Edward Felten, a professor of computer science and public affairs at Princeton University, said there's also a need to solve the economic implications of such an "arrival."

He added that there might be a potential "mismatch" between the skills that human workers have today and the job demands in the future. After all, robots are steadily being developed to replace menial jobs, but there's also a possibility of them replacing even high-tier positions.

Academics are already exploring the various impacts of AI to society, especially on the harmonization of laws governing the development of AI technology.

Bostrom says he doesn't expect any sudden global transformations soon, but there are already concerns regarding AI-related laws, including car safety and crimes involving robots.

TagsStephen Hawking, Robots, Hawking, artificial intelligence, AI, technology

© 2017 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

How CaliBurger's Flippy the Burger Flipper May Start the Trend of Robots Replacing Fast Food Workers

Scientists Create Quantum Computer That Can See, Recognize Trees -- How Will It Affect AI Development?

Robot Soldiers May Arrive in Armies 'Soon,' US Lawmakers Say

Facebook Now Uses AI to Help Prevent Suicides, Experts Weigh In

GoogLeNet: Google Turns to Artificial Intelligence to Diagnose Cancer

Join the Conversation

Manatee

West Indian Manatee No Longer Endangered, But It's Not a Cause for Celebration -- Here's Why
Tasmanian Wolf
'Detailed' Tasmanian Tiger Sighting in Cape York Prompts Hunt for Extinct Creature
Dinosaur
Unique New Tyrannosaurs Hunt Using Their ‘Sixth Sense’
Giraffe
WATCH LIVE: Vet Says April the Giraffe's Baby Delivery Should Not Be Far Away
Chicken
'Fowl' Incident! Wife Catches Husband Having Sex With Chicken, Court Suspends Prison Sentence
python
Why Did a 23-Foot Long Snake Eat the Indonesian Man? Experts Say Python Behavior was Unusual
Staffordshire bull terrier
Documentary Turned Bloody: Man Mauled to Death by Pet Dog During Interview
Fang Blenny
Venom of Tiny Tropical Fish 'Fang Blenny' Could Inhibit Pain Just Like Opioids
Complete Stegosaurus Fossil Unveiled At Natural History Museum
World’s Biggest Dinosaur Footprints Unearthed in Australia’s Jurassic Park
space

Sky Patrol: Watch Out for April Fools' Day Comet This Weekend

Asteroid Impacts Cause Giant Tsunamis on the Surface of Mars, Study Suggests

NASA: Juno Probe Set to Perform 5th Jupiter Flyby on Monday

Purest, Most Massive Brown Dwarf Found in the Outermost Region of the Milky Way

Meet PUFFER, NASA's Origami-Inspired Scout Robot
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

Why Stephen Hawking Thinks a World Government Is the Solution to the Threat of AI Invation

Alabama Man Nearly Dies After Sleeping Beside Charging Phone

From Food Waste to Cars: Scientists Create Sustainable Tires Using Eggshells, Tomato Skin

Tesla Powers Hawaiian Island With 54,000 Solar Panels, Battery Packs

New Class of Carbon Nanotubes Shows Potential in Cleaning Polluted Waters
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Mexico's Tequila Makers May Halt Production
Travel

Shots, Anyone? Mexico Creates Cloud That Rains Tequila
Books
Environment

Second Doomsday Vault in Norway Will Protect World's Most Valuable Books
Bunnies Attract Tourists To A Japanese Islet Okunoshima
Animals

Poison, War and Bunnies: The Dark Story of Japan's Rabbit Island
Coffee
Health & Medicine

Caffeine Boost? Try the World's Strongest Coffee 'Black Insomnia' That's 10 Times Stronger Than Red Bull

Most Popular

  1. 1 Giraffe WATCH LIVE: Vet Says April the Giraffe's Baby Delivery Should Not Be Far Away
  2. 2 King Cobra WATCH: Unbelievable Thirsty 12-Foot King Cobra Drinks From Water Bottle Offered by Villager
  3. 3 Giraffe WATCH LIVE: Is April the Giraffe in Animal Adventure Park Really Pregnant? Calf's 'Quiet Spell' Sparks Interest
  4. 4 Giraffe in Taronga Zoo WATCH LIVE: April the Giraffe in Animal Adventure Park Shows Signs of Labor; Will She Give Birth on April Fool's Day?
  5. 5 Flippy the Burger Flipper May Begin The Trend Of Replacing Fast Food Workers With Robots How CaliBurger's Flippy the Burger Flipper May Start the Trend of Robots Replacing Fast Food Workers
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics