naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA climate change global warming Mars Donald Trump

Robot Soldiers May Arrive in Armies 'Soon,' US Lawmakers Say

By Rhenn Anthony Taguiam
Mar 27, 2017 09:57 AM EDT
Robot Soldiers May Arrive In Armies 'Soon,' US Lawmakers Say
The Terminator series of films tells the story of a group of human resistance fighters desperately trying to outsmart robot soldiers that engulfed the world in a deadly war that proved fatal to humans.
(Photo : Photo by Oli Scarff/Getty Images)

The "Terminator" series of films tells the story of a group of human resistance fighters desperately trying to outsmart robot soldiers that engulfed the world in a deadly war that proved fatal to humans. If lawmakers in the U.S. are to be believed, then robot soldiers may be arriving soon.

This is courtesy of a meeting between House members of the U.S. which elaborated on the concept of the possibility of artificial intelligence and robots being used to conduct military operations -- something that appears to be quite possible very soon.

According to The Hill, Jason Healey of the Atlantic Council's Cyber Statecraft Initiative told members of a House panel that robot soldiers are very much possible within the next decade.

Mike Conaway of Texas asked the panel of experts about the possibility that AI will be used to defend various parts of the country outside its usual tasks on protecting networks. Healey answered that it might actually be very soon.

Peter Singer of the New America Foundation also elaborated that AI is just among some potential "disruptions" that is being developed in the field of cyber conflict.

According to the New York Post, Singer added that it is not a matter of "if" but "when" this is going to happen. He adds that a more important question is if these robot soldiers will be used on the offensive or the defensive. Healey stressed that "adversaries" of the country may use AI technology to augment their offensive capabilities far more than the U.S. can upgrade its defenses.

He added technology such as analytics, automation and new heuristics can help other countries with their offensive weapons. However, in order to build suitable defenses to such potential damages, one will need their own supercomputer.

Healey said that while the Pentagon can afford systems necessary to defend against such adversaries, other small-to-medium-sized enterprises in the U.S. cannot do that. Mac Thornberry from Texas also said that while this technology might be developed soon, the government may not have good-enough policies to ensure they are able to protect the country.

Interestingly, this provides proof that lawmakers are in fact paying more attention to the potential vulnerabilities of government systems from cyber attacks, including situations such as the Russian government supposedly hacking the Democratic National Committee and other incidents related to Chinese hackers.

 

 

TagsUnited States, Peter Singer, Mike Conaway, robot soldiers, artificial intelligence, AI

© 2017 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Researchers Use Cellulose as Renewable, Biodegradable 3D Printing Material

Success! Dutch Solar Bike Path 'SolaRoad' to Expand Operations Until 2018

Researchers Create Water-Jet 'Rewritable' Paper That Can Be Reused More Than 80 Times

Scientists Figure Out Way to Quickly and Safely Thaw Cryopreserved Tissue -- How Does It Work?

GoogLeNet: Google Turns to Artificial Intelligence to Diagnose Cancer

Join the Conversation

Beluga whale

'Near Threatened' Beluga Whales in Danger as Arctic Sea Ice Shrinks Due to Global Warming
German Shepherd
Dogs Sniff Out Breast Cancer With 100 Percent Accuracy
orcas
Not Just Bad Breath: Orcas Eject Unhealthy Mix of Bacteria When They Exhale, Possibly Due to Human Waste
Monkeys
Wild Monkeys Help Lost Man Survive in the Amazon for 9 Days
capybara
Birth Alert: 'Bonnie and Clyde' Capybaras in Toronto Zoo Give Birth to Triplets!
Caterpillar
Two-Headed Snake That Baffled the Internet Turns Out to Be a Caterpillar
Fiesta De San Fermin Running Of The Bulls - Day 8
Raging Bull Rams 11-Inch Horn Up Matador's Butt [Watch Video]
Asian Elephants
Endangered Wild Elephant in Cambodia Electrocuted to Death
Goat
Goat Yoga: New Fitness Craze Hits People, Animals Around the World
space

NASA: Juno Probe Set to Perform 5th Jupiter Flyby on Monday

Hologram Stephen Hawking Speaks in a Conference in Hong Kong

Purest, Most Massive Brown Dwarf Found in the Outermost Region of the Milky Way

Supermassive Black Hole Kicked Out of Its Galactic Core by Powerful Gravitational Waves

NASA's Johnson Space Center, ISS Crew Prepare Upcoming Spacewalks, First of Three Started Friday
science

Global Warming Blamed for Increasing Incidence of Type-2 Diabetes

Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good
tech

Hologram Stephen Hawking Speaks in a Conference in Hong Kong

Robot Soldiers May Arrive in Armies 'Soon,' US Lawmakers Say

New Smartphone App Measures Your Sperm Count at Home, Here's How

Meet PUFFER, NASA's Origami-Inspired Scout Robot

This Solar-Powered Electronic Skin Proves More Sensitive Than Actual Human Skin
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Diamond
Environment

Sierra Leone Pastor Finds Giant 706-Carat Diamond, 'Surrenders' Gem to Government
Bunnies Attract Tourists To A Japanese Islet Okunoshima
Animals

Poison, War and Bunnies: The Dark Story of Japan's Rabbit Island
Jesus' Tomb To Be Unveiled After $4 Million Renovation Project
Travel

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration
Earth Hour 2017: Cities, Monuments Go Dark to Fight Climate Change
Environment

Earth Hour 2017: Cities, Monuments Go Dark to Fight Climate Change

Most Popular

  1. 1 Aurora Australis LOOK: First Ever Aurora Australis Charter Flight Treats Travelers to Spectacular View of Southern Lights
  2. 2 Beluga whale 'Near Threatened' Beluga Whales in Danger as Arctic Sea Ice Shrinks Due to Global Warming
  3. 3 Lungs Scientists Discovered Unexpected New Function of Lungs
  4. 4 Sepsis Cure Doctor Claims to Cure Sepsis Using Vitamin C, Steroids
  5. 5 African Tribe Warning: Current Ecological Microbiome May Be on the Verge of Disaster Due to Antibiotics
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics