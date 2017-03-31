naturewn.com

How CaliBurger's Flippy the Burger Flipper May Start the Trend of Robots Replacing Fast Food Workers

By Rhenn Anthony Taguiam
Mar 31, 2017 09:40 AM EDT
Flippy the Burger Flipper May Begin The Trend Of Replacing Fast Food Workers With Robots
Flippy so far does "simple" task of cooking and preparing burgers. However, the robot's inner artificial intelligence software allows it to be "trainable" and adaptable. This means it can be set to perform other dirty or dangerous tasks in a commercial kitchen.
(Photo : Scott Olson/Getty Images)

The fast food industry remains to be one of the highest-earning industries in the market. With a very lucrative job market in play, every move industry giants make are very sensitive, which is why it's a surprise to see fast food chain CaliBurger employ a robot named Flippy the burger flipper.

According to Forbes, Flippy so far does "simple" task of cooking and preparing burgers. However, the robot's inner artificial intelligence software allows it to be "trainable" and adaptable. This means it can be set to perform other dirty or dangerous tasks in a commercial kitchen.

This is with the help of cameras and sensors that help Flippy check if a burger is fully cooked or not. It's up to a human worker to add condiments and other proper arrangements. Flippy is the creation of tech company Miso Robotics.

The Telegraph notes that Flippy the robot will be introduced in other CaliBurger branches by next year, with at least 50 of their nationwide outlets to be equipped with the service by 2019.

Miso Robotics CEO David Zito acknowledges that this new product may indeed put a lot of people out of work. However, Flippy will replace people with what the industry considers as the most repetitive job in the field.

Others are concerned that Flipper the robot may end employment in some positions. However, those that remain with jobs will earn more as Flippy will take the bulk automation work.

The result will be this way because automating the process will make the remaining labor to be done "productive" by nature, meaning this will get the higher bulk of wages, which can go up to the $15 per hour.

However, the overall effects of the so-called "robot revolution" have not been fully analyzed as it is happening right before our eyes. Regardless, it seems both industry leaders and laborers have to adjust to the changing economic landscape. 

 

 

