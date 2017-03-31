Shots, Anyone? Mexico Creates Cloud That Rains Tequila

A shot of tequila is poured September 28, 2000 at La Hacienda in El Paso, Texas. Up to 40 percent of the firms making Mexico's tequila may halt production because of a chronic shortage of their main raw ingredient, the cactus-like agave plant. With the increase of tequila's popularity the demand has past the amount of supply. (Photo : Joe Raedle/Newsmakers)

Getting drunk just got more interesting. Mexico's tourist board, together with advertising agency Lapiz, just made all tequila lovers' dream come true, as they revealed at a Berlin art gallery this week clouds that rain tequila instead of water.

According to Telegraph, the magnificent invention is part of Mexico's tourism campaign, citing that it is a playful reminder to Germans that while it is damp and somber in Berlin, sunnier and temperate climate await in Mexico. Since Germans are the top two consumers of tequila among in the world, the art hopes to encourage, rather remind Germans to visit the South of America.

So how did they do it?

As Ad Week reported, they used "ultrasonic humidifiers to vibrate tequila at a frequency that actually turned it into visible mist." The mist was then turned to liquid via condensation.

What makes it real is that the tequila cloud is programmed to rain only when it is really raining in Berlin. People who are at the exhibit can pull out their glasses and put it under the clouds for drops of tequila. Unfortunately, the cloud is contained by a plastic container to help it keep its fluffy cloud shape, Mashable said. This means it can only stay there.

Travel and Leisure notes that Mexico is not the first country to experiment with alcoholic vapor, citing that in 2015, visitors of Alcoholic Architecture in London were treated to a party when they were made to breathe in alcohol from a cloud in the room.

Unlike in most parts of the world, tequila is is drank neat: without lime and salt, in Mexico. Huffington Post said tequila is actually made from a plant called blue agave or agave tequila. The heart of this plant contains honey water, which is used for syrup (and tequila) production.

A study conducted by physicists at the National Autonomous University of Mexico suggest you can make artificial diamonds out of tequila.

