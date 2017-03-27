naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA Mars climate change global warming Donald Trump

Dogs Sniff Out Breast Cancer With 100 Percent Accuracy

By Naia Carlos
Mar 27, 2017 05:40 AM EDT
German Shepherd
Project Kdog is simple, non-invasive and remarkably affordable, working around the assumption that breast cancer has a specific scent that dogs’ impressive sense of smell can detect.
(Photo : Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Now that's a good boy! Dogs excelled in a unique clinical trial that taught them to detect breast cancer with surprisingly accurate and promising results.

According to a report from Medical Xpress, researchers trained German Shepherds Thor and Nykios to identify the presence of breast cancer by simply sniffing a piece of cloth that has come into contact with the breast of a woman with a tumor.

"There is technology that works very well, but sometimes simpler things, more obvious things, can also help," Amaury Martin of the Curie Institute said. "Our aim was see if we can move from conventional wisdom to... real science, with all the clinical and research validation that this entails."

Read Also: Even Dogs Have Gotten Into the Plastic Surgery Craze With Botox, Nose Jobs and More  

Project Kdog is simple, non-invasive and remarkably affordable, working around the assumption that breast cancer has a specific scent that dogs' impressive sense of smell can detect. The team used pieces of cloth that touched the affected breast of 31 different sample patients.

Then, the team enlisted the help of canine specialist Jacky Experton to train Thor and Nykios to differentiate the cancerous bandages from the non-cancerous ones. For six months, the group used trianing methods of "game-playing" and reward-based.

Finally, the pair of German Shepherds were tested for a series of days in January and February. A different set of 31 bandages were used in the tests than the ones the dogs were trained on. The bandages were placed in cones that the canines can stick their noses into. There were four boxes per test: one cancerous and three non-cancerous.

The team conducted two rounds with the first one resulting in a 90 percent success rate and the second round getting an impressive 100 percent. Next steps for the project will involve a clinical trial that incudes more patients and additional dogs.

This inventive technique of spotting cancer is geared to benefit countries with limited access to mammograms and other medical equipment.

"In these countries, there are oncologists, there are surgeons, but in rural areas often there is limited access to diagnostics," project leader Isabelle Fromantin pointed out in an interview with journalists in Paris. "If this works, we can roll it out rapidly."

Read Also: Your Dog Is Just as Smart as Your Toddler: Study 

Tagscancer, Dogs, German shepherd, Isabelle Fromantin, Kdog, Amaury Martin, dogs can sniff cancer, dogs can smell cancer

© 2017 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Cute! Stray Dog Adopted by Monastery, Made an Honorary Friar

'We Had No Choice': Runaway Bomb Sniffing Dog Shot Dead in Auckland Airport

That's a Good Ball Boy! Shelter Pups Fetch Tennis Balls for Pros at the Brazil Open

WATCH: Man Gets Dragged by Speeding Car While Saving His Stolen Puppy

Rescue Dog Gets Eaten by Shark While Playing on Australian Beach

Join the Conversation

Fiesta De San Fermin Running Of The Bulls - Day 8

Raging Bull Rams 11-Inch Horn Up Matador's Butt [Watch Video]
Asian Elephants
Endangered Wild Elephant in Cambodia Electrocuted to Death
Exxon Valdez Oil Disaster 15 Years Later
Smart Animals: Sea Otters Used Tools Even Before Dolphins and Humans Did, Study Says
Goat
Goat Yoga: New Fitness Craze Hits People, Animals Around the World
Taronga Zoo Animals Recieve Christmas Gifts
Animal Adventure Park Baby Watch: April the Giraffe Now One Month Past Due, Pygmy Goat Beats Her in Labor Race
Exxon Valdez Oil Disaster 15 Years Later
Smart Animals: Sea Otters Used Tools Even Before Dolphins and Humans Did, Study Says
bumblebee
Conservation Win: Rusty Patched Bumblebees Now Officially Listed as Endangered
biosecurity dog
'We Had No Choice': Runaway Bomb Sniffing Dog Shot Dead in Auckland Airport
YSea turtle
Goodbye, Banks: Endangered Sea Turtle Who Swallowed Nearly 1,000 Coins in Thailand Dies
The Husky Dog Club Prepares For The Aviemore Annual Sled Rally
Even Dogs Have Gotten Into the Plastic Surgery Craze With Botox, Nose Jobs and More
Kea Parrot
Feathered Fun: Kea Parrots Display Contagious Laughter, High-Five in the Air
space

Supermassive Black Hole Kicked Out of Its Galactic Core by Powerful Gravitational Waves

Elon Musk Isn't Happy With Trump's NASA Budget, Claims Its Insufficient for Mission to Mars

NASA Is Working on a 'High-Speed' Space Internet That'll Be Faster Than Earth's Connectivity

NASA Spots Breaks on Mars Curiosity Rover Wheels -- Will This Impede Data Gathering and Mission to Mars?

Fast Radio Bursts' (FRBs) Could Be Sign of Extraterrestrial Intelligence, Says Harvard Scientist
science

Cheerios' Bring the Bees Back Campaign May Actually Do More Harm Than Good

Identity Crisis: New Hypothesis Suggests Radical Changes to the Dinosaur Family Tree

This Ultra-Thin Coating Material Could Boost Up the Performance of Lithium-Sulfur Batteries

Venom of Deadliest Spider in Australia Could Prevent Brain Damage Caused by Stroke

This Indigenous Group in the Bolivian Amazon Has the Healthiest Hearts -- What's Their Secret?
tech

New Smartphone App Measures Your Sperm Count at Home, Here's How

UK Announces Ban on Electronic Devices on Middle Eastern Flights After Al-Qaeda Threat

MIT Engineers Create 'Tree-on-a-chip' to Mimic Pumping Mechanism of Plants

40 Gbps: This New Type of Li-Fi Is 100 Times Faster Than Wi-Fi!

Confirmed! Trump Signs NASA Transition Authorization Act to Send Humans to Mars
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Diamond
Environment

Sierra Leone Pastor Finds Giant 706-Carat Diamond, 'Surrenders' Gem to Government
Jesus' Tomb To Be Unveiled After $4 Million Renovation Project
Travel

Christ’s Tomb Now Open to Public After $4M Restoration
The Richard III Society Reveal A Facial Reconstruction Of Richard III
Biology

Back From the Dead: Archaeologists Reconstruct Face of Medieval Man Who Died 700 Years Ago
Skull
Environment

Cannibalism Actually Happened in Spain 10,000 Years Ago

Most Popular

  1. 1 Improved plastic solar cells can absorb more energy Synlight: Germany Turns on World's Largest Artificial Sun to Create Climate-Friendly Fuel
  2. 2 Scientists Figure Out Way To Quickly AND Safely Thaw Cryopreserved Tissue - How Does This Work Scientists Figure Out Way to Quickly and Safely Thaw Cryopreserved Tissue -- How Does It Work?
  3. 3 Solar Eclipse US to Experience Its First Total Solar Eclipse in 99 Years
  4. 4 Spinach Shocking: Scientists Successfully Cultivated Beating Human Heart Cells from Spinach Leaves
  5. 5 Tardigrade Tardigrade Power: How Water Bears Survive Complete Dehydration by Turning Into Glass
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics