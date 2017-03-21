naturewn.com

Goodbye LTE, Hello 5G! Here's How 5G Will Change the Landscape of Global Computing

By Rhenn Anthony Taguiam
Mar 21, 2017 01:06 PM EDT
Enter 5G: What It Represents, How Fast Is It, And How It Will Change The Landscape of Global Computing
It's time for 4G and LTE connections to take a bow as 5G is set to enter the mainstream market, allowing faster input and output services such as downloading high-quality movies, games and software faster than fiber optic-based technologies.
(Photo : Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Attendees of the Mobile World Congress 2017 were the first to see the next step in the global brand of high-speed internet coverage. It's time for 4G and LTE connections to take a bow as 5G is set to enter the mainstream market, allowing faster input and output services such as downloading high-quality movies, games and software faster than fiber optic-based technologies.

According to Business Insider, Samsung's 5G Home Routers showcase at the Mobile World Congress shows the upcoming "evolution" of wireless technology.

PCMag reports that 5G can achieve speeds of up to 4 gigabits per second or 500 megabytes per second. This means a 50GB game can be downloaded in less than five minutes, and a 100GB 4K movie in the same rate.

The best part about 5G wireless system is the delivery as it doesn't need wires. Samsung's 5G router will have an antenna installed inside one of the windows that will pick up the 5G wave.

Speed Test reports that the average speed in the U.S. as of 2016 will only be 55 megabits per second or 6.5 megabytes per second. Unfortunately, the PCMag report added that the showcase did have the 5G-equipped cell near the Samsung router. This means it may be possible that a 5G-enabled phone can only achieve unprecedented speeds once it is in the clear range of a 5G cell tower. 

The article adds that even if a 5G phone is not in close range of the 5G tower, users may still be able to experience 2GBps speeds at home. This is still an improvement over the abovementioned 6.5MBps rating Speed Test report for the U.S.

Verizon is also testing 5G technology in some parts of the U.S. The technology still does not have a "release date," though projections point towards a potential 2050 arrival.

Unfortunately, Samsung has yet to reveal a release date for their special 5G router. However, users do have the option to get a 500MBps plan from Verizon Fios, which Business Insider says is so far the fastest internet service. This will set back users $275 a month.

 

 

 

