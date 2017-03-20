naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA Spacex global warming climate change Falcon 9 rocket

Japanese Scientists Create Flexible Fabric That's 5 Times Stronger Than Carbon Steel

By Rhenn Anthony Taguiam
Mar 20, 2017 04:26 AM EDT
Steel Production At Salzgitter AG
SALZGITTER, GERMANY - MARCH 07: Steel rolls are pictured at the Salzgitter AG steelworks on March 7, 2017 in Salzgitter, Germany. Salzgitter is among Europe's biggest steel producers and is scheduled to announce its financial results for 2016 on March 24.
(Photo : Morris MacMatzen/Getty Images)

An international team of scientists from Hokkaido University in Japan has developed a new kind of fiber-reinforced hydrogel that's tougher than hard metal by five folds.

According to a press release from Hokkaido University, the fiber-reinforced soft composite (FRSC), also called tough hydrogel, is more durable than hard metal but has the ability to twist, bend and stretch.

FRSC is made by combining hydrogels with glass fibers and high water levels. The researchers used dynamic ionic bonds of hydrogels and fibers, as well as electron swapping to make the material stronger.

The new material is said to be 25 times stronger than glass fiber., 100 times tougher than normal hydrogels, and five times stronger than carbon steel.

Read Also: Apparently, Cooking Oil Is 200 Times Stronger Than Steel

Jian Ping Gong, one of the researchers and a professor at the university's Graduate School of Life Science, said the new tough hydrogel offers a lot of potential due to its flexibility and strength.

Science Alert notes that the method can be used in other materials as well. For instance, adding hydrogels to rubber can make the latter more durable while still maintaining its elasticity.

The creation of such material will pave way for a whole slate of improvements and innovations in the field of medicine. The flexible fabric can be used in creating artificial ligaments and tendons for medical purposes.

"The fiber-reinforced hydrogels, with a 40 percent water level, are environmentally friendly. The material has multiple potential applications because of its reliability, durability and flexibility," Gong concluded.

The study, entitled "Energy-Dissipative Matrices Enable Synergistic Toughening in Fiber Reinforced Soft Composites" was published in the journal Advanced Functional Materials. Researchers include Yiwan Huang, Daniel R. King, Tao Lin Sun, Takayuki Nonoyama, Takayuki Kurokawa, Tasuku Nakajima and Jian Ping Gong.

Read Also: The Future of Construction: Arup Builds Living Wall Scaffolds

TagsFRSC, Jian Ping Gong, Hokkaido University, fabric stronger than steel, hydrogel stronger than steel, fiber-reinforced soft composite, tough hydrogel

© 2017 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

New i.Con 'Smart' Condom Keeps Track of Sex Performance, Heralds Arrival of 'Smart' Sex Tech?

NASA Experts Have 2 New Plans to Conquer Space -- Can $30M Pave Way to Interstellar Travel?

Scientists 'Print' Human Skin Using 3D Bioprinter -- Is This the Future of Skin Replacement?

Martian Beer, Anyone? Budweiser Plans to Brew Beer on the Red Planet

Tech Devices Will Be Super Cheap, 'Seamless' in the Future via Ubiquitous Computing

Join the Conversation

Gold fish

VIRAL: Man Makes 'WheelChair' for Struggling Pet Gold Fish...But Is it Safe?
South Korean President Park Geun-hye Addresses Nation On Scandal
Ousted South Korean President Faces Uproar After Abandoning 9 Dogs Since Impeachment
spider
Hungry Little Monsters: Spiders Eat More Meat Than Humans Do
World's Smallest Horse Visits New York City
Study: Horses, Other Mammals Are Shrinking as Climate Heats Up
Magellanic penguins
This Loyal Penguin Swims Every Year to Visit the Man Who Saved His Life
Frog
World's First Ever Flourescent Frog Discovered in South America
Pit bull
'I Heard at Least Ten Gunshots': Police Fatally Shoots Pit Bulls Chomping on a Man
Taronga Zoo Animals Recieve Christmas Gifts
April the Giraffe in New York Is About to Give Birth at Any Moment [Watch Live Stream]
Snake
Snake Plague: Guam's Invasive Snakes Are Destroying The Ecosystem
space

Mysterious 'Magic Islands' in Saturn's Moon Titan May Be Fizzy Nitrogen Lakes

This Supermassive Black Hole Is Being 'Choked' on a Sudden Influx of Stardust

Martian Beer, Anyone? Budweiser Plans to Brew Beer on the Red Planet

'Game of Thrones' Elements of Fire and Ice May Be Behind Earth Freezing for 5 Million Years

Tiny Star Discovered Orbiting Near Black Hole, Closer Than Any Other
science

San Joaqin Kit Fox Population Threatened by Skin Disease Cause by Mites

A Piece of the Earth’s Original Crust Still Exists in Canada

Scientists Found Underlying Cause of Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder

Creepy Fact: Spiders All Around the World Devour Up to 800 Million Tons of Prey Annually

This 40000-Year-Old Cranium in Portugal Blurs the Line of Evolution
tech

Researchers to Develop 'Self-Replicating' DNA Computer That Grows as it Works

Japanese Scientists Create Flexible Fabric That's 5 Times Stronger Than Carbon Steel

EV Utopia: Norway Pushes for ZERO Petrol and Diesel Cars by 2025 With New Tax System

Scientists Create Graphene Panels That Generate Energy From Rainfall

3D-Printed Coral Reefs: The Key to Solving the Coral Bleaching Crisis?
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Lava
News

Experience Breathtaking Volcano, Boiling Lava Lake Through Google Street View
Researchers Develop Graphene Panels That Generate Energy Through Rainfall
News

Scientists Create Graphene Panels That Generate Energy From Rainfall
Tasmania sea sparkle
News

LOOK: Dazzling Blue Algae Lights Up Tasmanian Waters After Dark
Martian Beer, Anyone? Budweiser Plans to Brew Beer on the Red Planet
News

Martian Beer, Anyone? Budweiser Plans to Brew Beer on the Red Planet

Most Popular

  1. 1 Prince Harry Visits New Zealand - Day 6 Whanganui River in New Zealand First to Receive Same Legal Rights Like a Living Human Being
  2. 2 Tardigrade Tardigrade Power: How Water Bears Survive Complete Dehydration by Turning Into Glass
  3. 3 Researchers Develop Graphene Panels That Generate Energy Through Rainfall Scientists Create Graphene Panels That Generate Energy From Rainfall
  4. 4 Endangered San Joaquin Kit Fox San Joaqin Kit Fox Population Threatened by Skin Disease Cause by Mites
  5. 5 Scientists Use 3D Bioprinter To 'Print' Human Skin - Uses, Benefits Of New Technology Scientists 'Print' Human Skin Using 3D Bioprinter -- Is This the Future of Skin Replacement?
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics