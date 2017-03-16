naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA Spacex Elon Musk climate change global warming

Scientists 'Print' Human Skin Using 3D Bioprinter -- Is This the Future of Skin Replacement?

By Rhenn Anthony Taguiam
Mar 16, 2017 01:43 PM EDT
Scientists Use 3D Bioprinter To 'Print' Human Skin - Uses, Benefits Of New Technology
A group of scientists were able to create a prototype and still fully-functional human skin with a 3D bioprinter. They plan on improving this technology and use the skin for pharmaceutical, chemical and cosmetic benefits.
(Photo : Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

A group of scientists were able to print a prototype and fully-functional human skin using a 3D bioprinter. The new technology may be used for pharmaceutical, chemical and cosmetic procedures.

The printed human skin was the brainchild of researchers from the Universidad Carlos III de Madrid, the CIEMAT or the Center for Energy, Environmental and Technological Research and the Hospital General Universitario Gregorio Maranon, with the help of the BioDan Group.

The process can be used in two ways. The first is to create allogeneic skin from a cell stock for industrial purposes. A patient's skin is then used to create autologous cells, for therapeutic use such as burns. This new "automated and industrialized" procedure wil be less expensive than manually producing skin.

According to UC3M, the human skin will be one of the first "living" organs that would be created via bioprinting and the first to be introduced in the market. Interestingly, the product itself "is like" the skin, with an epidermis and a dermis. Its third layer are fibroblasts that create collagen, which provides the skin's elasticity and strength.

The research, published in Biofabrication, marks the first use of 3D printing technology to actually create human skin. The researchers used biolinks instead of cartridges and colored inks to "print" the skin. This means injectors with biological components were used to create the skin, like how printers make paper.

Juan Francisco del Canizo, one of the researchers, said the best way to do this is to learn which components mix the best so the cells will not die quickly.

The scientists first used human cells so they can create their own human collagen, which means operations will now be done without relying on animal collagen.

European regulatory agencies are currently in the process of approving the usage of such a method in transplants or with skin problems.

TagsUniversidad Carlos III de Madrid, Jose Luis Jorcano, BioDan Group, skin replacement, human skin bioprinting, human skin printing, bioprinting, 3D bioprinting

© 2017 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Marijuana Industry WIll Make More Jobs Than Manufacturing in 2020 -- How Will This Happen?

Teens Using Synthetic Fake Weed Linked to Violence, Drug Abuse, Psychosis

Good News! New Drugs BPaMZ, BPaL May Offer Fast Tuberculosis Treatment

Chinese Biotech Company Wants to Mine Data to Fight Deadly Diseases -- How Does it Work?

Electric Vehicles to Disrupt Oil Market Faster Than Anticipated, Experts Explain

Join the Conversation

Magellanic penguins

This Loyal Penguin Swims Every Year to Visit the Man Who Saved His Life
Spiders
Creepy Fact: Spiders All Around the World Devour Up to 800 Million Tons of Prey Annually
Frog
World's First Ever Flourescent Frog Discovered in South America
Pit bull
'I Heard at Least Ten Gunshots': Police Fatally Shoots Pit Bulls Chomping on a Man
Taronga Zoo Animals Recieve Christmas Gifts
April the Giraffe in New York Is About to Give Birth at Any Moment [Watch Live Stream]
Snake
Snake Plague: Guam's Invasive Snakes Are Destroying The Ecosystem
Whale song vibrations may be disrupted by human activity
Anti-Social Humpback Whales Spotted Gathering Strangely by the Hundreds
Sheepdogs Are Auctioned At Skipton
Cute! Stray Dog Adopted by Monastery, Made an Honorary Friar
Wild boar
Radioactive Wild Boars Take Over Japanese Towns After Fukushima Nuclear Disaster
space

This Supermassive Black Hole Is Being 'Choked' on a Sudden Influx of Stardust

Tiny Star Discovered Orbiting Near Black Hole, Closer Than Any Other

See Trappist-1 System From NASA's Newly Released Observation Data

NASA Radar Locates India's Missing Lunar Orbiter Chandrayaan-1 After 8 Years

Harvard Scientists Suggest Mysterious Fast Radio Bursts Could Be Aliens
science

Fat Cells Injected in Eyeballs Blinded Three Women in Florida

2 People Critically Ill After Drinking Herbal Toxic Tea in San Francisco

ALERT: 2 People Dead Due to Multi-State Listeria Outbreak Linked to Raw Milk Cheese

Great Barrier Reef in Line for Another Mass Coral Bleaching Event

Cassini Sends Clearest Images of Saturn's Ravioli-Shaped Moon Pan
tech

Scientists 'Print' Human Skin Using 3D Bioprinter -- Is This the Future of Skin Replacement?

3D-Printed Reefs: The Key to Solving the Coral Bleaching Crisis?

Cracking Dubai's 'Flying Taxi' -- How Will It Work?

IBM Successfully Uses Magnetism to Encode Data on a Single Atom

Fuel of the Future: New Research Says Water Could Power the World
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Ramses II Statue
News

Rare Discovery: Massive Statue of Ancient Egyptian Pharaoh Unearthed in Cairo Slums
Martian Beer, Anyone? Budweiser Plans to Brew Beer on the Red Planet
News

Martian Beer, Anyone? Budweiser Plans to Brew Beer on the Red Planet
Tianjin Clinic Treats Obese Woman With Surgery
News

World's Heaviest Woman Undergoes Successful Surgery
Inside The ICU
News

Scientific Proof of Life After Death? Unexplained Brain Activity of Dead Patient Baffles Scientists

Most Popular

  1. 1 Dinosaurs Arrive At The O2 For The Arena Spectacular Asteroid Impact, One-Third the Size of the One That Killed Dinosaurs, Wiped Out Ancient Native American Civilization
  2. 2 Blood Samples ALERT: Deadly, Highly-Resistant Fungal Infection Reported in 5 States
  3. 3 Taronga Zoo Animals Recieve Christmas Gifts April the Giraffe in New York Is About to Give Birth at Any Moment [Watch Live Stream]
  4. 4 Skull This 40000-Year-Old Cranium in Portugal Blurs the Line of Evolution
  5. 5 Dentists Offering NHS Treatment Continue To Dwindle 4-Year-Old Autistic Boy in Vancouver Dies After Dental Procedure at Must Love Kids Pediatric Dentistry
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics