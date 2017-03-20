naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA Spacex global warming Mars Falcon 9 rocket

NASA: Humanoid Robot Valkyrie Designed for Journey to Mars Prepares for Testing

By Jess F.
Mar 20, 2017 10:58 AM EDT
Robotics Competition Held In Florida
NASA's humanoid robot Valkyrie will soon be put to test. Researchers "educating" the robots will subject the machine to a Martian-like environment to test its capabilities in surviving harsh environments.
(Photo : Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

NASA's humanoid robot developed for the journey to Mars is consistently working towards improving its intelligence and other capabilities. Valkyrie the robot prepares to step up as a Martian-like testing is set.

NASA's R5 series robot costs about $2 million. Currently, three of them are being "trained" by different universities in various aspects of space living, such as survival in extreme weather and harsh environments. Valkyrie is a descendant of NASA's R5 lineage at about six feet and 290 pounds.

"They've done all of the hardware and we're developing these high-level capabilities so Valkyrie does more than just move limbs," Northeastern PhD student, Murphy Wonsick said in a statement.

University of Edinburg, Northeastern University and Massachusetts Institute of Technology are the three chosen institution to educate the humanoid robots for the journey to Mars. The three were chosen in an open competition.

The Northeastern University tested their humanoid at the New England Robotics Validation and Experimentation (NERVE) Center. The place is filled with obstacle courses used to educate drones and robots.

"She can autonomously make decisions, move around and accomplish tasks," Murphy Wonsick, a PhD student fro Northeastern said in an interview via RT.

But the current testing is just the tip of the iceberg for Valkyrie. The "ultimate" test is scheduled this summer. NASA will conduct another open competition, where applicants will fight for $1 million to put the humanoid in a Martian scenario. The successor of Valkyrie is expected to be to humanoid robots that will set foot on the red planet.

Experts say that NERVE is an ideal environment for Valkyrie to harness its skills especially the on-board vision features and the bipedal locomotion. The environment at NERVE will also put to test the humanoid's navigation skills.

But until the scheduled testing, Valkyrie is still safely attached and being handled with care due to its astronomic price tag.

TagsMars, NASA, NASA robots, NASA R5 robots, NASA Valkyrie, Valkyrie robot, Journey to Mars, Sending robots to Mars, NERVE Center, NASA humanoid robot, NASA Valkyrie Journey to Mars, Journey to Mars robot

© 2017 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

NASA Funds Technology to Enable Astronauts to Print 3D Pizzas in Space

Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos of Blue Origin Teases About Future Cargo Ship For Moon Base Deliveries

SPACEX CRS-10 Dragon Completes Resupply Mission to the ISS After Flight Delay

SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket Lifts Off From Historic NASA Pad, First Stage Landing Done

Former CIA Officer and the First African-American Female Astronaut to Board the International Space Station

Join the Conversation

Mother Chimpanzee Holds Her Baby

WATCH: Chimp Cleaning Dead Son’s Teeth in Touching Human-Like Ritual
Raccoon
Ad Agency in Moscow Sued for 'Erotic Raccoon Shoot'
Fish
What?! Scientists Just Discovered a Fish That Could Survive on Land
Gold fish
VIRAL: Man Makes 'WheelChair' for Struggling Pet Gold Fish...But Is it Safe?
South Korean President Park Geun-hye Addresses Nation On Scandal
Ousted South Korean President Faces Uproar After Abandoning 9 Dogs Since Impeachment
spider
Hungry Little Monsters: Spiders Eat More Meat Than Humans Do
World's Smallest Horse Visits New York City
Study: Horses, Other Mammals Are Shrinking as Climate Heats Up
Magellanic penguins
This Loyal Penguin Swims Every Year to Visit the Man Who Saved His Life
Frog
World's First Ever Flourescent Frog Discovered in South America
space

LOOK: Astronaut Thomas Pesquet Celebrates St. Patrick's Day by Tweeting Stunning Photo of Ireland From Space

Lockheed Martin Martian to Launch Mars Base Camp in 2028

This Supermassive Black Hole Is Being 'Choked' on a Sudden Influx of Stardust

'Game of Thrones' Elements of Fire and Ice May Be Behind Earth Freezing for 5 Million Years

Tiny Star Discovered Orbiting Near Black Hole, Closer Than Any Other
science

San Joaqin Kit Fox Population Threatened by Skin Disease Cause by Mites

Scientists Found Underlying Cause of Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder

Severe Air Pollution in China During Winter May Be Worsened by Global Climate Change

Creepy Fact: Spiders All Around the World Devour Up to 800 Million Tons of Prey Annually

This 40000-Year-Old Cranium in Portugal Blurs the Line of Evolution
tech

New i.Con 'Smart' Condom Keeps Track of Sex Performance, Heralds Arrival of 'Smart' Sex Tech?

Scientists Create Graphene Panels That Generate Energy From Rainfall

3D-Printed Coral Reefs: The Key to Solving the Coral Bleaching Crisis?

Tesla CEO Elon Musk Bets to Save Southern Australia from Power Crisis in 100 Days

NASA Radar Locates India's Missing Lunar Orbiter Chandrayaan-1 After 8 Years
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Lava
News

Experience Breathtaking Volcano, Boiling Lava Lake Through Google Street View
Cheerios
News

Where Is Buzz the Bee? Why Cheerios' Beloved Bee Mascot Dissappeared From the Cereal Box
Tasmania sea sparkle
News

LOOK: Dazzling Blue Algae Lights Up Tasmanian Waters After Dark
Martian Beer, Anyone? Budweiser Plans to Brew Beer on the Red Planet
News

Martian Beer, Anyone? Budweiser Plans to Brew Beer on the Red Planet

Most Popular

  1. 1 Prince Harry Visits New Zealand - Day 6 Whanganui River in New Zealand First to Receive Same Legal Rights Like a Living Human Being
  2. 2 Tardigrade Tardigrade Power: How Water Bears Survive Complete Dehydration by Turning Into Glass
  3. 3 Researchers Develop Graphene Panels That Generate Energy Through Rainfall Scientists Create Graphene Panels That Generate Energy From Rainfall
  4. 4 Endangered San Joaquin Kit Fox San Joaqin Kit Fox Population Threatened by Skin Disease Cause by Mites
  5. 5 Scientists Use 3D Bioprinter To 'Print' Human Skin - Uses, Benefits Of New Technology Scientists 'Print' Human Skin Using 3D Bioprinter -- Is This the Future of Skin Replacement?
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics