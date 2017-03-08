naturewn.com

Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos of Blue Origin Teases About Future Cargo Ship For Moon Base Deliveries

By Jess F.
Mar 08, 2017 06:52 AM EST
Jeff Bezos, Founder Of Blue Origin Aerospace, Speaks At News Conference On Space Exploration With United Launch Alliance CEO
Jeff Bezos, founder of Blue Origins, teases about building a moon lander that's capable of delivering 10,000 pounds of cargo.
While SpaceX CEO Elon Musk is talking about sending tourists to the moon next year, his competitor, Amazon Founder and Blue Origin CEO Jeff Bezos, is teasing about his future moon base cargo deliveries using an innovative cargo ship.

Bezos is imagining a cargo spacecraft service to the future moon base that is capable of sending 10,000 pounds of supply. His idea aims to aid the future human settlement on the moon.

The CEO already teased about the Blue Moon concept during a banquet. Blue Origin is now reportedly working towards building the lunar spacecraft called Blue Moon cargo lander. This will take some vital specs from the company's successfully tested New Shepard rocket. It will use liquid oxygen or methane engine.

"We are hoping to partner with NASA on a program called Blue Moon, where we would provide the cargo-delivery service to the surface of the moon, with the intent over time of building a permanently inhabited human settlement on the moon," Bezos said in a statement.

The robotic lander will be designed to suit and be launched using many types of rockets including NASA's Space Launch System (SLS). The Blue Moon lander is expecting its maiden flight by July 2020 in the moon's polar Shackleton Crater.

Bezos does not only express its intent to chauffeur goods to the moon but his belief in man's capability and the need for a human settlement on the moon. He is confident that it can be done.

"It is time for America to return to the Moon -- this time to stay," Bezos said. "A permanently inhabited lunar settlement is a difficult and worthy objective. I sense a lot of people are excited about this."

With both SpaceX and Blue Origin gunning for the moon, it won't be surprising to see NASA assisting and even backing up the plans of these privately owned commercial space flight companies in order to build a settlement, and a cargo transporting service, to the moon.

