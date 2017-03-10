NASA Funds Technology to Enable Astronauts to Print 3D Pizzas in Space

NASA-funded a startup to develop 3D pizza-printing technology. This will give astronauts access to delicious and more nutritious food options. (Photo : Ross Land/Getty Images)

The technology called 3D printing is now popular worldwide and, apparently, even in space. Astronauts can now print pizzas using the 3D printing technology inside the International Space Station (ISS).

Not only does it make production easier, cheaper and faster, it can also create edible food. BeeHex, a Silicon Valley startup, developed the 3D pizza printing technology for pizza lovers.

This means a pre-programmed robot can now print pizzas anytime, anywhere. NASA funded the project to give astronauts access to delicious and nutritious food while onboard the ISS.

Also, the technology may be useful in the upcoming manned mission to Mars in 2030. With new technologies like this, astronauts won't have to live on dried, frozen food. Cooking in space is definitely not an easy task, but it can be done with innovations such as the 3D pizza-printing robot.

The technology, called Chef 3D, will also debut here on Earth. It garnered about $1 million in funding, according to a report. Pizza-makers now have a competition as 3D-printed pizzas are about to hit the market soon.

The technology will be launched in theme parks, malls and sports arenas where there's a constant and large demand for food supplies.

The NASA-funded 3D pizza printing technology can print pizzas in as fast as five minutes. The surprising thing is that the robot will allegedly use fresh dough and tomatoes to make its masterpiece.

"Compared to human workers, the robot is faster, cleaner, and more consistent," inventor Jordan French said in a statement. "Only one person is needed to work the machine, which can lay down the dough, sauce, and cheese for a 12-inch pizza in one minute.

NASA believes that astronauts in space need not only savory food but those with more nutritional value as well. Chef 3D will also enable space crew to "personalize" their food according to their taste. The developers revealed that they could customize the crust and include logos and another insignia.