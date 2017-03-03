naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA Elon Musk climate change Spacex TRAPPIST-1

500 Animals Die in Cumbria in a Span of 4 Years, UK Zoo May Face Repercussions

By Jess F.
Mar 03, 2017 09:28 AM EST
Hand Reared Siberian Tigers Trained To Live in Wild
A zoo in Cumbria may lose its license after inspectors discovered 500 animal deaths since 2013. The owner filed for a license renewal that the board of inspectors rejected citing the poor conditions of the animals.
(Photo : China Photos/Getty Images)

Zoo-keeping remains controversial and is strongly being opposed by conservationists and environmentalists. Today, a zoo in Cumbria, U.K. is in hot water after 500 animals died under their watch in the last four years.

The South Lakes Safari Zoo might lose its license after discovering a 12 percent death rate of its animals in four years. Inspectors recommended the refusal of license renewal after almost 500 animal deaths.

Owner Renewing License Despite Animal, Staff Deaths

The zoo in Cumbria had alarming number of deaths from 2013 to 2016, according to a report by the Barrow Borough Council's licensing committee. The recorded causes of animal deaths include hypothermia.

Owner Rob Gill, who was subject to public outrage due to the mismanagement of the zoo, filed for a license renewal that the council rejected. The denial of the license cited poor management, uncontrolled breeding and lack of proper veterinary practices as grounds for denial of the owner's application.

This is not the first time the zoo garnered public attention. In 2015, a zookeeper died after being mauled by a Sumatran tiger, according to a report. The zoo then faced a series of monetary penalty for the death of the zookeeper and other offenses including health and safety breaches.

Read Also: War Captives: Last Surviving Animals in Mosul Zoo-Turned-ISIS Base Finally Receive Treatment  

Inhumane Zoo Conditions

Today, the South Lakes Safari Zoo is home to 1,500 animals. Recent inspection discovered the poor condition of animals in the facility. Previous inspections already ordered the zoo to improve its management but the management failed to do so. Gill is allegedly stepping down in the management department but will still be the zoo's owner.

"The current arrangement sees the entire zoo site leased to Cumbria Zoo Company Limited under a six-month lease," Gill's spokesperson said in an interview with BBC. "Mr. Gill remains the license holder, but otherwise has stepped away from all trading and management activities connected with the zoo."

The new management is now overseeing the operations of the zoo. However, the council is adamant in its decision to refuse the zoo of a new license that might lead to the closure of the establishment.

Read Also: Armed Men Attack Animal Orphanage, Kill Baby Rhinos Before Brutally Removing Their Horns  

TagsCumbria zoo, South Lakes Safari Zoo, safari, zoo, 500 animal death Cumbria, animal welfare, animal rights, animal death

© 2016 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Tasmanian Devil's Milk Can Fight Superbugs

Wildfire Closes Yellowstone National Park South Gate, Employees Evacuate

Almost 80% of the World's Population Live Under Light-Polluted Sky

Stunning Beach in Brazil Has Highest Rate of Shark Attacks in the World

Does Nature Really Benefit Your Mental Health?

Join the Conversation

Hand Reared Siberian Tigers Trained To Live in Wild

500 Animals Die in Cumbria in a Span of 4 Years, UK Zoo May Face Repercussions
Giant Panda
Scientists Answer the Age-Old Question: Why Are Pandas Black and White?
Road salt changes frog population sex ratios
Kermit Sutra: Park Closes Road to Make Way for Mating Amphibians
Dog and owner
WATCH: Man Gets Dragged by Speeding Car While Saving His Stolen Puppy
Shark teeth
Mystery Looms as Rare Crocodile Shark Spotted in UK for the First Time
Lab Mouse
Oops! Tiny Mouse Causes Big Trouble in British Airways Plane
Exhibit Displays Newest Dinosaur Fossils
Laser Technology Reveals How Dinosaurs Really Looked Like
Dinosaur
What About Pregnant Reptiles? Fossilized Dinosaur Makes Researchers Question Dinosaur Reproduction
Hope for the last wild animals of Mosul Zoo
War Captives: Last Surviving Animals in Mosul Zoo-Turned-ISIS Base Finally Receive Treatment
space

LOOK: ESA Spots Brightest Known Pulsar in the Universe

NASA to Send Robot to Look for 'Life' on Jovian Moon Europa

Watch Out for Stunning 'Ring of Fire' Eclipse on Sunday Morning

NASA Plans to Send Improved Computer to Venus -- How Will it Survive?

3 Out of 7 Newly Discovered Earth-like Planets are Potentially Habitable, NASA Reveals
science

LED Shows Promise as Potential Treatment for Chronic Pain

ALERT: Zika Virus Could Be Transmitted by More Mosquito Species Than Previously Thought

Animal De-Extinction Could Potentially Wipe Out Extant Species

Employees in Small Swedish Town May Soon Enjoy Paid Sex Break

LOOK: Scientists Reconstruct Face of 'Brutally Murdered' Man 1,400 Years Ago
tech

Solving the Bee Crisis One Robot at a Time: How Do Robot Bees Work?

Answer to China's Pollution: Beijing Cuts Coal Use by 30 Percent in 2017

Chinese Biotech Company Wants to Mine Data to Fight Deadly Diseases -- How Does it Work?

Is Your Job Safe From the AI Apocalypse? Teachers, Journalists, Lawyers to Be Replaced by Robots Soon

Researchers Develop New Nanomaterial to Make Thinner Glass Lenses -- Eyesight Revolutionized?
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Shipwreck
News

Legendary Orichalcum Metal From Atlantis Discovered in 2,600-Year-Old Shipwreck
LHC in CERN
News

The Real Ghostbusters: CERN Disproves the Existence of Ghosts
Mice
News

Skinning for Living: Student Makes Money by Selling Dead Animals Turned Into Pencil Cases, Bookmarks
Religious Cult In Siberia
News

Obesity Hits Siberian Tribes for the First Time; Blame it on Instant Noodles

Most Popular

  1. 1 Making metallic hydrogen at Harvard Only Known Sample of Metallic Hydrogen Suddenly Went Missing
  2. 2 Clouds Climate Change Creates Giant Rivers in the Sky
  3. 3 Siberian Crater This Eerie 'Doorway to the Underworld' Crater in Siberia Grows More Massive Each Year
  4. 4 Oarfish Mysterious Giant Oarfish Resurfaces in the Philippines -- Is This a Warning of a Megaquake?
  5. 5 Chaco Canyon - Panoramic view of Pueblo Bonito DNA Proves Powerful Maternal Dynasty Ruled Ancient Pueblo Bonito, Study Says
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics