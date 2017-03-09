naturewn.com

Panda-monium! Experts Explain Why Jackie Chan Showed Up at Oscars With Two Stuffed Pandas

By Jess F.
Mar 09, 2017 09:50 PM EST
89th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Jackie Chan received not only an honorary Oscars but praises during the recently concluded Academy Awards for bringing two stuffed pandas at the red carpet. The pandas represent his fostered rescued giant pandas Cheng Cheng and Long Long.
(Photo : Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Jackie Chan turned heads during the last Oscars awards night, not because of flashy designer clothing but because he brought with him two adorable stuffed pandas. Many were surprised to see the legendary martial artist with the toys, but Chan's pandas meant more than being just red carpet accessories.

Chan, who received an honorary Oscar at the 69th Academy Awards on Feb. 26, might as well receive an environment honorary recognition because of this act. The actor brought the stuffed animals to promote his cause. Aside from voicing a character in the movie "Kung Fu Panda" in 2009, he is also a proud foster parent of two pandas in China.

"I am the ambassador of panda," Jackie Chan told host Ryan Seacrest in an interview. "After [an] earthquake, they get hurt and I raise them. I have two pandas in China, my own. They go wherever I go. They meet all the famous people."

Chan was seen on the red carpet carrying two stuffed pandas. The toys were dressed in yellow jackets and silver boots. The pandas represent the actual animals that Chan adopted in China. Chan raised the pandas after an earthquake in Sichuan province. The devastating earthquake killed 87,000 people. After a donation of $145,000, Chan named the pandas Cheng Cheng and Long Long.

The heartwarming stunt raised awareness about giant pandas and the devastating effect of the earthquake that killed 87,000 people. Based on Chan's interviews, it wasn't the first time his pandas met famous people and attended events.

Chan is celebrating his 56th year in the business. He expressed his gratitude for the award and is clearly helping raise awareness for his valued causes using the credibility he had built for himself over the years.

"I'd like to say a heartfelt thank you to the Oscars for giving me this award of encouragement and recognizing my achievements while I'm still young," actor Jackie Chan said in a Facebook post. "I'm absolutely honored to be the first Chinese in history to receive this award."

