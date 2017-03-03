naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA Elon Musk climate change Spacex TRAPPIST-1

Going Green: California Bill to Push 100 Percent Clean Energy in 2045 -- Is It Possible?

By Rhenn Anthony Taguiam
Mar 03, 2017 10:27 AM EST
California Bill To Push 100-Percent Clean Energy in 2045, Is This Possible?
The new bill requires California to get 100 percent of its energy from green sources by 2045 and be 50-percent renewable-energy dependent by 2025.
(Photo : David McNew/Getty Images)

California is fighting climate change by its intent to use 100 percent clean, renewable energy by the year 2045. The decision is, perhaps, the most ambitious attempt any state has made considering the strong resistance of coal companies -- and even legislation -- regarding green energy.

The said bill is courtesy of California Senate Leader Kevin de Leon. The new bill requires California to get 100 percent of its energy from green sources by 2045.

According to a report from The Desert Sun, California has been a world leader when it comes to limiting global warming, thanks to the support of Gov. Jerry Brown. Sen. De Leon's plan to go full-renewable by 2045 could cement this dream.

Read Also: Ireland Becomes First Country to Stop Funding Fossil Fuels  

SB-584 California Renewables Portfolio Standard Program also plans for California to be 50 percent dependent on renewables by 2025, which is five years earlier under the current law. It is not yet clear whether De Leon will push through with his proposal, but since his announcement, it seems there is no turning back.

So far, only Hawaii has a law that requires the usage of 100 percent green power by 2045, the same deadline as the California Bill.

The new bill can fly straight opposite President Donald Trump's agenda, USA Today reports. Trump has repeatedly said that global warming is a "hoax" despite scientific evidence backing the claim. Instead, Trump announced that he will back up the coal industry as it will create more jobs.

Despite Turmp's statements, California is still pushing its green energy goal. In 2016, the state has already got 27 percent of its electrical grid's storage from renewables such as solar, wind and other clean sources. The goal seems ambitious but it is possible, considering that clean energy is becoming cheaper and more accessible.

Read Also: Companies, Universities Join 'Crusade' to Replace Fossil Fuels with Nuclear Fusion by 2030 in Canada

TagsKevin de Leon, 2030, Jerry Brown, california, California green energy, California renewable energy, US renewable energy, renewable energy, Donald Trump, climate change, global warming, fossil fuels, coal

© 2016 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Electric Vehicle Batteries Becoming Cheaper, Poised to Dominate the Car Industry

Billionaire and Bread Company to Make Mexico's Newest Exclusive Electric Vehicle

Answer to China's Pollution: Beijing Cuts Coal Use by 30 Percent in 2017

Europe to Be Coal-Free Soon? Wind Power Overtook Fossil Fuel as Energy Source in 2016

Renewable Future: About 100,000 Now Employed in Wind Energy Projects, More Than Nuclear, Coal, Hydroelectric

Join the Conversation

Hand Reared Siberian Tigers Trained To Live in Wild

500 Animals Die in Cumbria in a Span of 4 Years, UK Zoo May Face Repercussions
Giant Panda
Scientists Answer the Age-Old Question: Why Are Pandas Black and White?
Road salt changes frog population sex ratios
Kermit Sutra: Park Closes Road to Make Way for Mating Amphibians
Dog and owner
WATCH: Man Gets Dragged by Speeding Car While Saving His Stolen Puppy
Shark teeth
Mystery Looms as Rare Crocodile Shark Spotted in UK for the First Time
Lab Mouse
Oops! Tiny Mouse Causes Big Trouble in British Airways Plane
Exhibit Displays Newest Dinosaur Fossils
Laser Technology Reveals How Dinosaurs Really Looked Like
Dinosaur
What About Pregnant Reptiles? Fossilized Dinosaur Makes Researchers Question Dinosaur Reproduction
Hope for the last wild animals of Mosul Zoo
War Captives: Last Surviving Animals in Mosul Zoo-Turned-ISIS Base Finally Receive Treatment
space

LOOK: ESA Spots Brightest Known Pulsar in the Universe

NASA to Send Robot to Look for 'Life' on Jovian Moon Europa

Watch Out for Stunning 'Ring of Fire' Eclipse on Sunday Morning

NASA Plans to Send Improved Computer to Venus -- How Will it Survive?

3 Out of 7 Newly Discovered Earth-like Planets are Potentially Habitable, NASA Reveals
science

LED Shows Promise as Potential Treatment for Chronic Pain

ALERT: Zika Virus Could Be Transmitted by More Mosquito Species Than Previously Thought

Animal De-Extinction Could Potentially Wipe Out Extant Species

Employees in Small Swedish Town May Soon Enjoy Paid Sex Break

LOOK: Scientists Reconstruct Face of 'Brutally Murdered' Man 1,400 Years Ago
tech

Solving the Bee Crisis One Robot at a Time: How Do Robot Bees Work?

Answer to China's Pollution: Beijing Cuts Coal Use by 30 Percent in 2017

Chinese Biotech Company Wants to Mine Data to Fight Deadly Diseases -- How Does it Work?

Is Your Job Safe From the AI Apocalypse? Teachers, Journalists, Lawyers to Be Replaced by Robots Soon

Researchers Develop New Nanomaterial to Make Thinner Glass Lenses -- Eyesight Revolutionized?
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Shipwreck
News

Legendary Orichalcum Metal From Atlantis Discovered in 2,600-Year-Old Shipwreck
LHC in CERN
News

The Real Ghostbusters: CERN Disproves the Existence of Ghosts
Mice
News

Skinning for Living: Student Makes Money by Selling Dead Animals Turned Into Pencil Cases, Bookmarks
Religious Cult In Siberia
News

Obesity Hits Siberian Tribes for the First Time; Blame it on Instant Noodles

Most Popular

  1. 1 Making metallic hydrogen at Harvard Only Known Sample of Metallic Hydrogen Suddenly Went Missing
  2. 2 Clouds Climate Change Creates Giant Rivers in the Sky
  3. 3 Siberian Crater This Eerie 'Doorway to the Underworld' Crater in Siberia Grows More Massive Each Year
  4. 4 Oarfish Mysterious Giant Oarfish Resurfaces in the Philippines -- Is This a Warning of a Megaquake?
  5. 5 Chaco Canyon - Panoramic view of Pueblo Bonito DNA Proves Powerful Maternal Dynasty Ruled Ancient Pueblo Bonito, Study Says
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics