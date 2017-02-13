naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA United States Elon Musk Earth renewable energy

Fusion 2030: Companies, Universities Join 'Crusade' to Replace Fossil Fuels with Nuclear Fusion by 2030

By Rhenn Anthony Taguiam
Feb 13, 2017 01:13 PM EST
Nuclear fusion
GREIFSWALD, GERMANY - FEBRUARY 03: The interior of the new Wendelstein 7-X nuclear fusion experimental device is seen during an initial hydrogen plasma test at the Max-Planck-Institut fuer Plasmaphysik (Max Planck Institute of Plasma Physics, or IPP) on February 3, 2016 in Greifswald, Germany.
(Photo : Adam Berry/Getty Images)

Scientists are finally one step closer to harnessing massive amounts of clean energy via nuclear fusion. If all goes well, humans may not need fossil fuels as early as 2030.

To recall, nuclear fusion is a process that replicates the Sun's ability to generate energy. The Sun harness energy by fusing two hydrogen atoms to make helium -- the energy released is hypothetically replicable enough to be everlasting. If the theory behind nuclear fusion is correct, this means that humans can now harness energy from an "almost limitless source" without harmful effects to the environment.

Now, a team of Canadian scientists is hoping to take nuclear fusion into a larger scale by building a full-blown nuclear fusion device and plant by 2030 through a project called Fusion 2030, Science Alert reports. But in order to this, the team -- composed of students and organizations -- need the government's help to make this happen.

University of Alberta and University of Saskatchewan, two of the universities that are part of Fusion 2030, said that the project needs around $96 million -- a "minor investment," according to the group, considering the benefitial returns once the plant is built.

Given that we are still in an era where humans mainly depend on fossil fiels, there are reasonable doubts of nuclear fusion's efficiency. However, a Fusion 2030 report says how nuclear fusion is the best source of energy available because it has the best payback ratio with high amount of energy production while, at the same time, having extremely low carbon footprint.

Not only will it give cleaner energy, it can also be a platform for new learning. Michael Delage, the chief technology officer of General Fusion, told CBC News that the project opens up new opportunities for graduates, who have skills on the field, to contribute.

TagsGeneral Fusion, Michael Delage, Fusion 2030, University of Alberta, University of Saskatchewan, 2030, nuclear power, nuclear fusion, nuclear energy, clean energy, renewable energy, Canada nuclear power

© 2016 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

The One Percent has Started Buying Underground Bunkers for the Apocalypse -- Why?

Carbon Tax? Elon Musk Could Have Suggested Idea to Trump, Officials Say

Tiny Backpack Drone Creates Hybrid Insects for Surveillance, Delivery, Pollination

Sierra Nevada Brewery to Make 'Green' Beer Using Tesla Solar Batteries

Physicists Discover Superfluid Black Holes -- What Do They Do?

Join the Conversation

Pilot Whales

Over 200 Whales in New Zealand Freed From Mysterious Mass Stranding
Environmental Groups Challenge Navy's Use Of Sonar In West Coast Training Exercises
WATCH: Trio of Gray Whales Engage in Complex Courtship Ritual
New Laws For Pet Welfare To Come Into Force
True Best Friends: Dogs, Humans Mirror Each Other's Personality
Bees
Drones to Replace Bees as Key Pollinator of Crops
Gecko Lizard
New Gecko Species Literally Jumps Out of Its Own Skin to Escape Predators -- How?
Controversy Rages After Shooting Death Of Endangered Gorilla At Cincinnati Zoo
Gorilla Snack? Cheetos That Looks Like Harambe Sells on Ebay
Australia Day Feature - Cockroach Racing
WATCH: Live Full-Grown Cockroach Found in Woman's Brain
space

Earth's Protector: Saturn Keeps Asteroids From Crashing Into The Planet

Tornado Hits NASA Facility Where Space Launch System Rocket Parts are Manufactured

This Supermassive Black Hole Spent Over a Decade Devouring a Star

Physicists Discover Superfluid Black Holes -- What Do They Do?
science

New Species of Marine Annelid Worm Discovered in Antarctica

New Species of Amoeba Named After 'Lord of the Rings' Character -- Find Out Who!

Multi-Energy: Scientists Discover Material That Can Harness Electricity From Different Sources Simultaneously

If Torture Doesn't Work, Why Do We Use It? Psychology Reveals the Reason
tech

Tiny Backpack Drone Creates Hybrid Insects for Surveillance, Delivery, Pollination

Southeast Asia Gears for Cyberwarfare, India Turns to Artificial Intelligence

Solar Officially Becomes Global Leader in Renewable Energy: How Did This Happen?

Elon Musk, Stephen Hawking Believe There Should Be AI Guidelines to Avoid Catastrophic Future
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Reykjanes Peninsula
News

Geologists Cut Into the Heart of Icelandic Volcano for Energy
Galaxy
News

Hubble Captures a Star Ripping Apart a Massive Comet
Dead Sea Scrolls
News

Scientists Have Unearthed the 12th Dead Sea Scroll Cave
Supermoon Appears Big And Bright In Night Sky
News

Three's a Charm! Eclipse, Comet and Full Moon All Set to Make an Appearance on Friday Night

Most Popular

  1. 1 Australia Day Feature - Cockroach Racing WATCH: Live Full-Grown Cockroach Found in Woman's Brain
  2. 2 The One Percent Has Started to Buy Underground Bunkers For the Apocalypse - Why? The One Percent has Started Buying Underground Bunkers for the Apocalypse -- Why?
  3. 3 Bees Drones to Replace Bees as Key Pollinator of Crops
  4. 4 Proof Of Asymmetry: CERN Physicists One Step Closer To See How The Universe Was Not Destroyed by Matter-Antimatter Collisions CERN Physicists Close to Discovering Why the Universe Wasn't Destroyed by Matter-Antimatter Collisions
  5. 5 Scientists Make Realistic Brandy In Days, Skipping Years Of Fermentation - Process Explained Scientists Make Realistic Brandy in Days, Skipping Years of Fermentation -- How?
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics