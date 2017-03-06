naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA Elon Musk california United Kingdom animal rights

NASA Scientist Proposes Magnetic Atmosphere for Mars

By Jess F.
Mar 06, 2017 08:47 AM EST
NASA Announces New Results From Mars MAVEN Mission
NASA scientists are developing a concept that aims to put a magnetic field on Mars. This is still considered as a theory and an ambitious one at that, but NASA is hopeful that a concept like this will be developed to help the journey to Mars mission in 2030.
(Photo : Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Without an atmosphere, it would be very difficult, if not impossible, to sustain life on Mars. NASA scientists, however, are looking for ways to make it work. He is proposing to use a magnetic shield to act as an atmosphere around the red planet.

The magnetic atmosphere was proposed by a NASA scientist to protect Mars. The agency's Planetary Science Division (PSD) completed an event called "Planetary Science Vision 2050 Workshop" where some intriguing concepts were introduced.

NASA's director Jim Green himself discussed how a magnetic shield could help enhance the atmosphere of Mars. This will also make the Journey to Mars mission plausible in the near future.

"A future Mars protected from the direct solar wind should come to a new equilibrium allowing an extensive atmosphere to support liquid water on its surface," NASA director Jim Green said in the study.

Based on a previous study, Mars had a magnetic field shield that protects its atmosphere, but it mysteriously disappeared 4.2 billion years ago. This resulted in the eradication of the planet's atmosphere and also led to the planet being cold from its former warm temperature.

Many experts are currently studying the Martian atmosphere, including the European Space Agency (ESA). Various probes are studying how solar winds eliminate the Martian atmosphere and how it is still affecting the planet today.

The most important part of the 2030 mission to Mars is to keep the crew alive. This shield would be beneficial to the crewed mission that is already considered hazardous given the lack of atmosphere on Mars.

To do this, they are planning on mounting a magnetic dipole shield at L1 Lagrange Point. The formed magnetic shield is expected to engulf the whole planet and, at the same time, protect it from solar winds and radiation.

"This new research is coming about due to the application of full plasma physics codes and laboratory experiments," NASA director Jim Green said in a statement. "In the future, it is quite possible that an inflatable structure(s) can generate a magnetic dipole field at a level of perhaps 1 or 2 Tesla (or 10,000 to 20,000 Gauss) as an active shield against the solar wind."

Although considered "ambitious" and theoretical, it is still considered to be on track and in line with the current Martian concepts being studied for the 2030 mission.

TagsMars, martian atmosphere, Magnetic field on Mars, NASA Maven, ESA, Red Planet, Atmosphere, solar winds, Cosmic radiation, life on mars

© 2016 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

LOOK: ESA Spots Brightest Known Pulsar in the Universe

NASA's Mars Curiosity Rover Captures Whirlwinds on the Red Planet's Surface

Mars More Earth-like Than the Moon, New Study Suggests

Experts Anticipate Traffic Jam on Mars in 2021 -- Will There Be Repercussions?

Visit TRAPPIST-1e: NASA Releases Travel Poster to Commemorate Discovery of 7 New Exoplanets

Join the Conversation

Hippopotamus

Hippopotamus Gustavito Stabbed to Death by Unknown Assailants Inside El Salvador Zoo
Nematode
Strange Microworm With No Penis Found in Spain
Hand Reared Siberian Tigers Trained To Live in Wild
500 Animals Die in Cumbria in a Span of 4 Years, UK Zoo May Face Repercussions
Giant Panda
Scientists Answer the Age-Old Question: Why Are Pandas Black and White?
Road salt changes frog population sex ratios
Kermit Sutra: Park Closes Road to Make Way for Mating Amphibians
Dog and owner
WATCH: Man Gets Dragged by Speeding Car While Saving His Stolen Puppy
Shark teeth
Mystery Looms as Rare Crocodile Shark Spotted in UK for the First Time
Exhibit Displays Newest Dinosaur Fossils
Laser Technology Reveals How Dinosaurs Really Looked Like
Hope for the last wild animals of Mosul Zoo
War Captives: Last Surviving Animals in Mosul Zoo-Turned-ISIS Base Finally Receive Treatment
space

NASA Scientist Proposes Magnetic Atmosphere for Mars

LOOK: ESA Spots Brightest Known Pulsar in the Universe

NASA to Send Robot to Look for 'Life' on Jovian Moon Europa

Watch Out for Stunning 'Ring of Fire' Eclipse on Sunday Morning

NASA Plans to Send Improved Computer to Venus -- How Will it Survive?
science

ALERT: Air Pollution Could Promote Antibiotic-Resistant Respiratory Infections

Scientists Create New Form of Matter: 'Supersolids' Are Solid and Liquid at the Same Time

Why Are We Here? Elon Musk Explores the Threat of Fully Sentient AI to Humans

Who Are They? Unearthed Ancient Skull Reveals Previously Unknown Human Species

LED Shows Promise as Potential Treatment for Chronic Pain
tech

LOOK: 'Best Ever' Laser Reconstruction of Four-Winged Dinosaur Released

New York City Offers $2000 Rebate for Electric Vehicle Purchase

Hawaii to Use 100% Renewable Energy, Electric Cars by 2045 -- How Will They Do It?

What About Pregnant Reptiles? Fossilized Dinosaur Makes Researchers Question Dinosaur Reproduction

Solving the Bee Crisis One Robot at a Time: How Do Robot Bees Work?
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Shipwreck
News

Legendary Orichalcum Metal From Atlantis Discovered in 2,600-Year-Old Shipwreck
LHC in CERN
News

The Real Ghostbusters: CERN Disproves the Existence of Ghosts
Funeral
News

Woman Cremated Alive After Hospital Allegedly Made a Mistake of Declaring Her Dead
Religious Cult In Siberia
News

Obesity Hits Siberian Tribes for the First Time; Blame it on Instant Noodles

Most Popular

  1. 1 Shipwreck Legendary Orichalcum Metal From Atlantis Discovered in 2,600-Year-Old Shipwreck
  2. 2 Human Body's Wonder Scientific Travelling Exhibition Held In Nanjing Breakthrough: Scientists Just Created the World’s First Artificial Embryo
  3. 3 Cage Diving With Great White Sharks In South Africa Rescue Dog Gets Eaten by Shark While Playing on Australian Beach
  4. 4 Exhibit Displays Newest Dinosaur Fossils Laser Technology Reveals How Dinosaurs Really Looked Like
  5. 5 DNA Woah! Computer Data, Including Movie, Successfuly Stored on DNA
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics