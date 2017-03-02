naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA Elon Musk Mars Exoplanet china

NASA's Mars Curiosity Rover Captures Whirlwinds on the Red Planet's Surface

By Jess F.
Mar 02, 2017 07:26 AM EST
Curiosity Self-Portrait at 'Mojave' on Mount Sharp
NASA's Mars Curiosity rover is looking into whirlwinds that helped shape the Martian surface.
(Photo : NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS via Getty Images)

One thing constant on Mars is the weather. Like Earth, there are changing climate conditions on the red planet that can be observed by landers and rovers on the Martian surface.

Recently, NASA's Mars Curiosity Rover has been observing whirlwinds on the planet that creates landscapes on the surface. Winds played a big role in shaping the surface of the red planet.

To perform the study, the rover observed Mount Sharp, a layered mountain near the Gale crater. The active sand dunes say a lot about the wind conditions on Mars. This is where the Curiosity rover films whirlwind-carrying dusts on Mars that are capable of moving sand grains in far distances in a relatively short period of time.

Before Curiosity, NASA's Reconnaissance Orbiter had also looked into the patterns of wind erosion that helped explain the formation of layered mountains in the middle of craters.

"The orbiter perspective gives us the bigger picture -- on all sides of Mount Sharp and the regional context for Gale Crater. We combine that with the local detail and ground-truth we get from the rover," Mackenzie Day of the University of Texas said.

Scientists found out that wind patterns differ. Interestingly, a shift in trend was noticed. According to NASA, the winds shaped the mountains but today the mountains largely affect the winds.

Due to the thinner atmosphere on Mars, Martian winds use less force compared to Earth. The constant condition over long periods of time also helped shape the surface of Mars. The striking image of a whirlwind resembles strong winds on Earth.

"This sequence of images shows a dust-carrying whirlwind, called a dust devil, on lower Mount Sharp inside Gale Crater, as viewed by NASA's Curiosity Mars Rover during the summer afternoon of the rover's 1,613rd Martian day," a NASA official said.

Aside from looking into sand dunes and whirlwinds, NASA scientists and rover engineers are studying the results of testing of the rover's drill mechanism.

TagsNASA, Mars, Mars Curiosity Rover, Curiosity rover, NASA Reconnaissance Orbiter

© 2016 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Mars More Earth-like Than the Moon, New Study Suggests

Experts Anticipate Traffic Jam on Mars in 2021 -- Will There Be Repercussions?

Visit TRAPPIST-1e: NASA Releases Travel Poster to Commemorate Discovery of 7 New Exoplanets

Will NASA Send Astronauts to the Moon in Its Next Lunar Mission?

ESA Releases Images of Stunning Mosaic of Mars' North Pole

Join the Conversation

Exhibit Displays Newest Dinosaur Fossils

Laser Technology Reveals How Dinosaurs Really Looked Like
Sharks
Coastal Shark Population in Southeast US on the Rise
Dinosaur
What About Pregnant Reptiles? Fossilized Dinosaur Makes Researchers Question Dinosaur Reproduction
Mosquito
ALERT: Zika Virus Could Be Transmitted by More Mosquito Species Than Previously Thought
Cage Diving With Great White Sharks In South Africa
Rescue Dog Gets Eaten by Shark While Playing on Australian Beach
Did You Know: Bees Get 'Surprised' When They Bump Into Each Other - How Does This Work
Did You Know That Bees Get 'Surprised' When They Bump Into Each Other?
“Cosmic” Jellyfish on “Utu” Seamount, American Samoa
LOOK: This Mesmerizing Deep-Sea Jellyfish Looks Just Like a UFO
Virgin Komodo Dragon
Not Khaleesi's Dragons: Komodo Dragon Blood Could Help Fight Antibiotic Resistance
Hope for the last wild animals of Mosul Zoo
War Captives: Last Surviving Animals in Mosul Zoo-Turned-ISIS Base Finally Receive Treatment
space

NASA to Send Robot to Look for 'Life' on Jovian Moon Europa

Watch Out for Stunning 'Ring of Fire' Eclipse on Sunday Morning

NASA Plans to Send Improved Computer to Venus -- How Will it Survive?

3 Out of 7 Newly Discovered Earth-like Planets are Potentially Habitable, NASA Reveals

Breakthrough! NASA Discovers New Solar System That Could Be Home to Alien Life
science

LED Shows Promise as Potential Treatment for Chronic Pain

Animal De-Extinction Could Potentially Wipe Out Extant Species

LOOK: Scientists Reconstruct Face of 'Brutally Murdered' Man 1,400 Years Ago

Gym Rats Beware: Intense Workout Could Result to Weaker Sex Drive

Extremely Rare Eyeless Catfish Finally Gets a Name After 40 Years of Waiting
tech

Solving the Bee Crisis One Robot at a Time: How Do Robot Bees Work?

Answer to China's Pollution: Beijing Cuts Coal Use by 30 Percent in 2017

Chinese Biotech Company Wants to Mine Data to Fight Deadly Diseases -- How Does it Work?

Is Your Job Safe From the AI Apocalypse? Teachers, Journalists, Lawyers to Be Replaced by Robots Soon

Researchers Develop New Nanomaterial to Make Thinner Glass Lenses -- Eyesight Revolutionized?
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Shipwreck
News

Legendary Orichalcum Metal From Atlantis Discovered in 2,600-Year-Old Shipwreck
Pagans, druids, and revellers celebrate Winter Solstice at Stonehenge
News

Scientists Unearth Mysterious Stone Age Labyrinth in Denmark
Mice
News

Skinning for Living: Student Makes Money by Selling Dead Animals Turned Into Pencil Cases, Bookmarks
Religious Cult In Siberia
News

Obesity Hits Siberian Tribes for the First Time; Blame it on Instant Noodles

Most Popular

  1. 1 Making metallic hydrogen at Harvard Only Known Sample of Metallic Hydrogen Suddenly Went Missing
  2. 2 Clouds Climate Change Creates Giant Rivers in the Sky
  3. 3 Siberian Crater This Eerie 'Doorway to the Underworld' Crater in Siberia Grows More Massive Each Year
  4. 4 Oarfish Mysterious Giant Oarfish Resurfaces in the Philippines -- Is This a Warning of a Megaquake?
  5. 5 Chaco Canyon - Panoramic view of Pueblo Bonito DNA Proves Powerful Maternal Dynasty Ruled Ancient Pueblo Bonito, Study Says
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics