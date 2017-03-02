naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA Elon Musk Mars Exoplanet china

LOOK: ESA Spots Brightest Known Pulsar in the Universe

By Jess F.
Mar 02, 2017 10:31 AM EST
Meteor Shower Over The United Kingdom
ESA discovered a one of a kind pulsar that is a thousand times brighter than expected. It is the brightest and farthest pulsar to be identified.
(Photo : Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

The European Space Agency (ESA) spotted the brightest and farthest remains of a star, called a pulsar, in the universe. The pulsar is what's left of a formerly massive star. It was proven to be a thousand times brighter than previously thought.

Due to its distance, the pulsar is considered one of a kind. The ESA XMM-Newton detected the pulsar with its light traveling for 50 million light years before being spotted by any equipment.

Pulsars are also magnetized neuron stars that sweep regular radiation in two beams in space. This is what made it possible for ESA to detect the pulsar. When properly aligned, the beam becomes a flash that turns on and off as it turns. Once-massive stars explode at the end of their natural lifecycle resulting in the birth of pulsars.

Read Also: NASA, ESA to Collaborate for a Historic Moon Mission

The latest discovery is considered to be the brightest ever detected officially called NGC 5907 ULX-1, according to a report. Its luminance is 10 times brighter than the previous record holder. It is also capable of releasing the Sun's 3.5 years worth of energy in a span of one second.

ESA's XMM-Newton had been studying the object for 13 years. NASA also contributed by providing additional research materials gathered by NASA's NuSTAR.

"Before, it was believed that only black holes at least 10 times more massive than our Sun feeding off their stellar companions could achieve such extraordinary luminosities, but the rapid and regular pulsations of this source are the fingerprints of neutron stars and clearly distinguish them from black holes," Gian Luca Israel, from INAF-Osservatorio Astronomica di Roma, Italy, lead author of the paper said in a press release.

Based on the study, the pulsar spinning pattern also changes over time. It used to take 1.43 second per rotation in 2003 and 1.13 second per rotation in 2014.

Read Also: ESA Releases Images of Stunning Mosaic of Mars' North Pole 

TagsESA, ESA XMM-Newton, Pulsar, Birghtest pulsar discovered, Xray emission, radiation, brightest pulsar in the universe, ESA brightest pulsar, ESA pulsar

© 2016 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Mars More Earth-like Than the Moon, New Study Suggests

NASA Aims for the Sun, Agency May Send a Solar Probe in 2018

Visit TRAPPIST-1e: NASA Releases Travel Poster to Commemorate Discovery of 7 New Exoplanets

Trappist-1 Just the Beginning -- What's Next for NASA After Discovery of the 'Holy Grail' Solar System?

NASA's Europa Mission Moves Forward to the Design Phase

Join the Conversation

Exhibit Displays Newest Dinosaur Fossils

Laser Technology Reveals How Dinosaurs Really Looked Like
Sharks
Coastal Shark Population in Southeast US on the Rise
Dinosaur
What About Pregnant Reptiles? Fossilized Dinosaur Makes Researchers Question Dinosaur Reproduction
Mosquito
ALERT: Zika Virus Could Be Transmitted by More Mosquito Species Than Previously Thought
Cage Diving With Great White Sharks In South Africa
Rescue Dog Gets Eaten by Shark While Playing on Australian Beach
Did You Know: Bees Get 'Surprised' When They Bump Into Each Other - How Does This Work
Did You Know That Bees Get 'Surprised' When They Bump Into Each Other?
“Cosmic” Jellyfish on “Utu” Seamount, American Samoa
LOOK: This Mesmerizing Deep-Sea Jellyfish Looks Just Like a UFO
Virgin Komodo Dragon
Not Khaleesi's Dragons: Komodo Dragon Blood Could Help Fight Antibiotic Resistance
Hope for the last wild animals of Mosul Zoo
War Captives: Last Surviving Animals in Mosul Zoo-Turned-ISIS Base Finally Receive Treatment
space

NASA to Send Robot to Look for 'Life' on Jovian Moon Europa

Watch Out for Stunning 'Ring of Fire' Eclipse on Sunday Morning

NASA Plans to Send Improved Computer to Venus -- How Will it Survive?

3 Out of 7 Newly Discovered Earth-like Planets are Potentially Habitable, NASA Reveals

Breakthrough! NASA Discovers New Solar System That Could Be Home to Alien Life
science

LED Shows Promise as Potential Treatment for Chronic Pain

Animal De-Extinction Could Potentially Wipe Out Extant Species

LOOK: Scientists Reconstruct Face of 'Brutally Murdered' Man 1,400 Years Ago

Gym Rats Beware: Intense Workout Could Result to Weaker Sex Drive

Extremely Rare Eyeless Catfish Finally Gets a Name After 40 Years of Waiting
tech

Solving the Bee Crisis One Robot at a Time: How Do Robot Bees Work?

Answer to China's Pollution: Beijing Cuts Coal Use by 30 Percent in 2017

Chinese Biotech Company Wants to Mine Data to Fight Deadly Diseases -- How Does it Work?

Is Your Job Safe From the AI Apocalypse? Teachers, Journalists, Lawyers to Be Replaced by Robots Soon

Researchers Develop New Nanomaterial to Make Thinner Glass Lenses -- Eyesight Revolutionized?
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Shipwreck
News

Legendary Orichalcum Metal From Atlantis Discovered in 2,600-Year-Old Shipwreck
Pagans, druids, and revellers celebrate Winter Solstice at Stonehenge
News

Scientists Unearth Mysterious Stone Age Labyrinth in Denmark
Mice
News

Skinning for Living: Student Makes Money by Selling Dead Animals Turned Into Pencil Cases, Bookmarks
Religious Cult In Siberia
News

Obesity Hits Siberian Tribes for the First Time; Blame it on Instant Noodles

Most Popular

  1. 1 Making metallic hydrogen at Harvard Only Known Sample of Metallic Hydrogen Suddenly Went Missing
  2. 2 Clouds Climate Change Creates Giant Rivers in the Sky
  3. 3 Siberian Crater This Eerie 'Doorway to the Underworld' Crater in Siberia Grows More Massive Each Year
  4. 4 Oarfish Mysterious Giant Oarfish Resurfaces in the Philippines -- Is This a Warning of a Megaquake?
  5. 5 Chaco Canyon - Panoramic view of Pueblo Bonito DNA Proves Powerful Maternal Dynasty Ruled Ancient Pueblo Bonito, Study Says
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics