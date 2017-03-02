naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA Elon Musk Mars china Exoplanet

Armed Men Attack Animal Orphanage, Kill Baby Rhinos Before Brutally Removing Their Horns

By Alixandra Caole Vila
Mar 02, 2017 10:49 AM EST
Rhino Translocation Project
Both of the baby rhinos died. Gugu was killed straight away with a bullet while Impi had to be laid to rest the next morning because of the severe injuries inflicted on him.
(Photo : Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

A shocking hostage and killing incident at the Thula Thula Rhino Orphanage in South Africa has prompted worldwide outrage.

Several nights ago, two armed men broke into the facilities of the rehabilitation center, which is home to rhinos and other animals who had lost their parents to poachers. According to reports, the men held the staff hostage and shot two 18-month-old white rhinos, Impy and Gugu, before viciously removing their horns.

In an interview with The Dodo, Yvette Taylor, a manager at Thula Thula and executive director of Lawrence Anthony Earth Organization, said the horns of the two rhinos are quite larger when compared to the others in the sanctuary.

Both of the baby rhinos died. Gugu was killed straight away with a bullet while Impi had to be laid to rest the next morning because of the severe injuries inflicted on him.

Read Also: Huge Chunk of Forest Elephants Die From Poaching in Their Supposed Haven 

The Huffington Post reported that both rhinos were a week away from getting their horns removed. Conservationist notes that dehorning rhinos is one way of keeping them safe from poachers. A few weeks more and they would have been sent back to the wild.

In a Facebook broadcast, Karen Trendler, the director of Thula Thula, recalled how Impi had already suffered enough before going to the sanctuary. Unfortunately, the poachers had found him for the second time.

 

"Impi survived a particularly brutal poaching," Trendler said. "He stayed at his mother's carcass for six days, moving away just a short distance to eat ... because he was obviously very hungry and very thirsty. And when he came in, I still remember so clearly, sitting with this tiny little rhino who was covered in blood splatter from where they shot the mom."

Recently released government data said the rhino poaching toll in South Africa fell by 10 percent in 2016. However, conservationists are asserting that this does not mean rhinos are finally safe. Ecowatch notes that the battle against poachers is not over yet as three rhinos a day are still killed because of the on-going poaching crisis.

Read Also: Researchers Build Robo-Rhinos to Monitor, Guard Packs, Stop Poaching

Tagsrhino, Africa, poaching crisis, poaching, rhino horns, Rhino poaching, rhino poaching South Africa, South Africa animal poaching, Thula Thula Rhino Orphanage, animal orphanage attack, rhino killed by poachers

© 2016 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Drop Your Toast! Bread Is Not Healthy for the Environment

Skinning for Living: Student Makes Money by Selling Dead Animals Turned Into Pencil Cases, Bookmarks

Armed Men Attack Animal Orphanage, Kill Baby Rhinos Before Brutally Removing Their Horns

LOOK: ESA Spots Brightest Known Pulsar in the Universe

NASA Loses Custody Battle for Auctioned Moon Dust, Hands Over Samples to Bidder

Join the Conversation

Exhibit Displays Newest Dinosaur Fossils

Laser Technology Reveals How Dinosaurs Really Looked Like
Sharks
Coastal Shark Population in Southeast US on the Rise
Dinosaur
What About Pregnant Reptiles? Fossilized Dinosaur Makes Researchers Question Dinosaur Reproduction
Mosquito
ALERT: Zika Virus Could Be Transmitted by More Mosquito Species Than Previously Thought
Cage Diving With Great White Sharks In South Africa
Rescue Dog Gets Eaten by Shark While Playing on Australian Beach
Did You Know: Bees Get 'Surprised' When They Bump Into Each Other - How Does This Work
Did You Know That Bees Get 'Surprised' When They Bump Into Each Other?
“Cosmic” Jellyfish on “Utu” Seamount, American Samoa
LOOK: This Mesmerizing Deep-Sea Jellyfish Looks Just Like a UFO
Virgin Komodo Dragon
Not Khaleesi's Dragons: Komodo Dragon Blood Could Help Fight Antibiotic Resistance
Hope for the last wild animals of Mosul Zoo
War Captives: Last Surviving Animals in Mosul Zoo-Turned-ISIS Base Finally Receive Treatment
space

NASA to Send Robot to Look for 'Life' on Jovian Moon Europa

Watch Out for Stunning 'Ring of Fire' Eclipse on Sunday Morning

NASA Plans to Send Improved Computer to Venus -- How Will it Survive?

3 Out of 7 Newly Discovered Earth-like Planets are Potentially Habitable, NASA Reveals

Breakthrough! NASA Discovers New Solar System That Could Be Home to Alien Life
science

LED Shows Promise as Potential Treatment for Chronic Pain

Animal De-Extinction Could Potentially Wipe Out Extant Species

LOOK: Scientists Reconstruct Face of 'Brutally Murdered' Man 1,400 Years Ago

Gym Rats Beware: Intense Workout Could Result to Weaker Sex Drive

Extremely Rare Eyeless Catfish Finally Gets a Name After 40 Years of Waiting
tech

Solving the Bee Crisis One Robot at a Time: How Do Robot Bees Work?

Answer to China's Pollution: Beijing Cuts Coal Use by 30 Percent in 2017

Chinese Biotech Company Wants to Mine Data to Fight Deadly Diseases -- How Does it Work?

Is Your Job Safe From the AI Apocalypse? Teachers, Journalists, Lawyers to Be Replaced by Robots Soon

Researchers Develop New Nanomaterial to Make Thinner Glass Lenses -- Eyesight Revolutionized?
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Shipwreck
News

Legendary Orichalcum Metal From Atlantis Discovered in 2,600-Year-Old Shipwreck
Pagans, druids, and revellers celebrate Winter Solstice at Stonehenge
News

Scientists Unearth Mysterious Stone Age Labyrinth in Denmark
Mice
News

Skinning for Living: Student Makes Money by Selling Dead Animals Turned Into Pencil Cases, Bookmarks
Religious Cult In Siberia
News

Obesity Hits Siberian Tribes for the First Time; Blame it on Instant Noodles

Most Popular

  1. 1 Making metallic hydrogen at Harvard Only Known Sample of Metallic Hydrogen Suddenly Went Missing
  2. 2 Clouds Climate Change Creates Giant Rivers in the Sky
  3. 3 Siberian Crater This Eerie 'Doorway to the Underworld' Crater in Siberia Grows More Massive Each Year
  4. 4 Oarfish Mysterious Giant Oarfish Resurfaces in the Philippines -- Is This a Warning of a Megaquake?
  5. 5 Chaco Canyon - Panoramic view of Pueblo Bonito DNA Proves Powerful Maternal Dynasty Ruled Ancient Pueblo Bonito, Study Says
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics