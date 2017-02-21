naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA Mars United States climate change Elon Musk

Huge Chunk of Forest Elephants Die From Poaching in Their Supposed Haven

By Naia Carlos
Feb 21, 2017 08:35 AM EST
Elephant
Declining from around 35,000 in 2004 to just 7,000 in 2014, the 78-81 percent population drop over the decade is an alarming phenomenon that is thought to be due to cross-border poaching.
(Photo : Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

Despite being great and majestic creatures, elephants find themselves constantly threatened by poachers who want them for their ivory tusks. The forests of Gabon, Africa is supposed to be their safe haven, but a recent study published in Current Biology revealed that the forest elephants are dying out even in this corner of the world.

Scientists focused their study on the isolated Minkébé National Park (MNP) in Gabon, which was created primarily to be a sanctuary for forest elephants.

Nearly half of Central Africa's forest elephant population were believed to be in this national park, but the team found that more than 25,000 of the creatures have died between the years of 2004 and 2014. Declining from around 35,000 in 2004 to just 7,000 in 2014, the 78-81 percent population drop over the decade is an alarming phenomenon that is thought to be due to cross-border poaching.

"[This is] one of their last strongholds," George Wittemyer, an elephant conservationist at Colorado State University in Fort Collins who was not part of the study, told Science Magazine. "Their last bastions are now being eroded."

Read: Hurray! China Announces Complete Ban on Ivory Trade by 2017  

Forest elephants are different from the savannah or bush elephant that also lives in Africa. According to a report from The Atlantic, the former is much more elusive with ivory that has a pinkish tint and prized by poachers and collectors.

Because they are so difficult to get a hold of, the scientists came to their conclusions by counting piles of dung, converting them to elephant numbers in 2004 and 2014. The results were a surprise to the scientists who weren't expecting such a steep decline in numbers.

"It was an enormous shock," John Poulsen, co-author from Duke University, said. "To be quite honest, I would have guessed that other studies had overestimated the loss. I was expecting a decline, but I didn't expect it to be that high."

Poachers from Cameroon make their way to Gabon despite military presence. Commercial logging is one of the main threats to the elephant population, bringing in more people to the area and giving way to roads that lead hunters straight to the home of forest elephants.

TagsAfrica, elephants, poaching, John Poulsen, Duke University, Cameroon, George Wittemyer, Central Africa, gabon elephant poaching, Elephant Poaching, africa poaching

© 2016 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Elon Musk Is Serious: Boring Company Starts to Dig Giant Underground Tunnel in Los Angeles

Pluto’s Comeback? Scientists Propose New Definition for Planets That'll Make Pluto One Again

Huge Chunk of Forest Elephants Die From Poaching in Their Supposed Haven

It's All in the Genes: Obesity Can Be Inherited From Parents

Mysterious 'Tully Monster' Continues to Baffle Scientists

Join the Conversation

Magellanic penguins

Happy Feet! A Million Penguins Flock to Argentina to Eat [VIDEO]
US Waives Laws To Accelerate Completion Of Border Fence
Bizarre 50,000-Year-Old Life Forms Found Trapped in Cave Crystals in Mexico
Tiniest Giants: Discovering Dinosaur Eggs Exhibit
Wild Find: Pregnant Fossil Provides Evidence That Not All Dinosaurs Lay Eggs As Previously Thought
Woolly mammoth
The Rise of the Ancient Beast: Harvard Team to De-extinct Woolly Mammoths in 2 Years
Redback spider
Small but Terrible! Watch How This Tiny Spider Killed a Snake 10 Times Its Size
Cropan Boa
WATCH: Rare 5.5-Foot Boa Shows Up in Brazil After 64 Years
More Dead Sperm Whales Washing Up On German Shores
400 Dead Whales: Largest Whale Stranding in Decades Occur in New Zealand
monkeys
Monkeys Join Short List of Animals Who Can Recognize Themselves in the Mirror
Donald Trump Campaigns In Wisconsin
Rage Ensues as USDA Quietly Scrubs Animal Abuse Records
space

Pluto’s Comeback? Scientists Propose New Definition for Planets That'll Make Pluto One Again

UAE Set Its Sights on Mars: Plans to Colonize the Red Planet in 100 Years

Asteroid Bigger Than the Empire State Building Spotted, Labeled as Potentially Hazardous by Scientists

This Star Gets Really Nervous Every Time Its Companion Planet Comes Near

'Game of Thrones' Inspired 'Three-Eyed' Raven Set to Conquer Space
science

It's All in the Genes: Obesity Can Be Inherited From Parents

Global Warming Is Causing Oceans to Lose Oxygen, Find Out How

More Than Half of Americans Are Stressed Out Due to Politics

ALERT: Canadian Glaciers are Melting 900 Percent Faster in the Past Decade

Shocking! This Mammal Became Venomous About 100 Million Years Before Snakes Did
tech

Elon Musk Is Serious: Boring Company Starts to Dig Giant Underground Tunnel in Los Angeles

US Unveils New 'Strategy' in AI 'Arms Race' vs China

This MIT Freshman is Developing a Smart Gun to Save Lives -- How?

This Creepy Ostrich-Like Robot Could Be the Future of Deliveries

Companies, Universities Join 'Crusade' to Replace Fossil Fuels with Nuclear Fusion by 2030 in Canada
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

New Zealand
News

Zealandia or Atlantis: Earth's Lost Continent Has Been Found!
Palmyra
News

Heartbreaking Footage Shows Syrian Heritage Destroyed by ISIS
anti-aging
News

Adult Stem Cells From Fat Could Be the Future of Anti-Aging Treatments
Man Cannot Revive Dinosaurs Using Fossilised Protein Yet, Scientists Explain
News

Here's Why Humans Cannnot Resurrect Dinosaurs From Fossils Yet

Most Popular

  1. 1 New Zealand Zealandia or Atlantis: Earth's Lost Continent Has Been Found!
  2. 2 Antarctica $500 Billion Plan to Refreeze the Arctic Revealed by Scientists
  3. 3 Tiniest Giants: Discovering Dinosaur Eggs Exhibit Wild Find: Pregnant Fossil Provides Evidence That Not All Dinosaurs Lay Eggs as Previously Thought
  4. 4 Redback spider Small but Terrible! Watch How This Tiny Spider Killed a Snake 10 Times Its Size
  5. 5 Meteor Shower Over The United Kingdom Asteroid Bigger Than the Empire State Building Spotted, Labeled as Potentially Hazardous by Scientists
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics