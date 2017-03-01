naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA Elon Musk Mars climate change Exoplanet

Life History Tool Explains How People Use Population Density to Judge Their Life Preferences

By Rhenn Anthony Taguiam
Mar 01, 2017 05:32 AM EST
Scientists Explain Life History Tool: Why People Also Use The Environment To Judge Their Life Preferences
Do people get crazy if they are always in overcrowded places? This is one of the several questions explored by scientists who want to study the effects of population density on humans, especially now that the human population has since doubled in just a few decades.
(Photo : Joerg Koch/Getty Images)

A new study explored the relationship between living in crowded places and people's lifestyle preferences. The study wanted to analyze the effects of population density on individual human beings, especially now that the population has doubled in just a few decades.

Researchers published a blog piece on Scientific American explaining their own take on the phenomenon. Their research dealt on the so-called life history theory (LH), which explains how animals distribute their time among different tasks.

Using LH, the paper concluded that they can find similarities on how humans experience "pressure" in allocating their time on various tasks vis-a-vis social norms.

For a bit of background, the scientists refer to ethologist John Calhoun and his paper in 1962. His experiment on overcrowding among rats resulted to very extreme results such as cannibalism, social withdrawal and dead infants.

It was this research, among others, that enlightened some of the effects of population density on humans. However, other researchers believe it may not be the case.

Oliver Sng, Steven Neuberg, Michael Varnum and Douglas Kenrick elaborated on their Scientific American piece that social behavior is influenced with different environments. 

In low density environments, people adopt a "fast" strategy where they focus on "quantity over quality" as well as reproduction. Abundant resources and little competition also means that humans do not invest too much in their offsprings, knowing that they will survive with the available resources.

However, more factors are considered when it comes to lifestyle choices as population density grows. In high density environments, social competition is fiercer. Individuals engage more time in social affairs to build reputation and skills, decreasing time for reproduction -- thus, they adopt the so-called "slow" strategy. 

A study published in Springer says that more people, specifically those in their late 20s in the U.S., are actually following the "slow" strategy. 

They found out that in the U.S., individuals in regions with denser populations tend to have "profiles" of people with slower life history. They prefer long-term goals, not just in careers but in relationships as well.

TagsOliver Sng, Steven Neuberg, Michael Varnum, Douglas Kenrick

© 2016 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

NASA Plans to Send Improved Computer to Venus -- How Will it Survive?

Answer to China's Pollution: Beijing Cuts Coal Use by 30 Percent in 2017

Europe to Be Coal-Free Soon? Wind Power Overtook Fossil Fuel as Energy Source in 2016

Scientist Explains How an 'Actual' Blueprint for a Quantum Computer Works

Researchers Make 'Ghost Heart' for Transplants -- How Does It Work?

Join the Conversation

Sharks

Coastal Shark Population in Southeast US on the Rise
Cage Diving With Great White Sharks In South Africa
Rescue Dog Gets Eaten by Shark While Playing on Australian Beach
Did You Know: Bees Get 'Surprised' When They Bump Into Each Other - How Does This Work
Did You Know That Bees Get 'Surprised' When They Bump Into Each Other?
Mammoth
Animal De-Extinction Could Potentially Wipe Out Extant Species
“Cosmic” Jellyfish on “Utu” Seamount, American Samoa
LOOK: This Mesmerizing Deep-Sea Jellyfish Looks Just Like a UFO
Girl Hugging a Dog
How Your Dog Is Just as Smart as Your Toddler: Study
Bobbit Worm
Jaws of Death: Ancient Monster Worm Identified by Scientists
Virgin Komodo Dragon
Not Khaleesi's Dragons: Komodo Dragon Blood Could Help Fight Antibiotic Resistance
Hope for the last wild animals of Mosul Zoo
War Captives: Last Surviving Animals in Mosul Zoo-Turned-ISIS Base Finally Receive Treatment
space

Watch Out for Stunning 'Ring of Fire' Eclipse on Sunday Morning

NASA Plans to Send Improved Computer to Venus -- How Will it Survive?

3 Out of 7 Newly Discovered Earth-like Planets are Potentially Habitable, NASA Reveals

Breakthrough! NASA Discovers New Solar System That Could Be Home to Alien Life

Space Tourism: UK Is Set to Launch First Commercial Flight to Space by 2020
science

LOOK: Scientists Reconstruct Face of 'Brutally Murdered' Man 1,400 Years Ago

Gym Rats Beware: Intense Workout Could Result to Weaker Sex Drive

Extremely Rare Eyeless Catfish Finally Gets a Name After 40 Years of Waiting

DNA Proves Powerful Maternal Dynasty Ruled Ancient Pueblo Bonito, Study Says

400 Million-Year-Old Marine Worm with Terrifying Snapping Jaws Found in Canadian Museum
tech

Scientists Create Cyborg Rose That Could Store Energy

Solving the Bee Crisis One Robot at a Time: How Do Robot Bees Work?

Answer to China's Pollution: Beijing Cuts Coal Use by 30 Percent in 2017

Chinese Biotech Company Wants to Mine Data to Fight Deadly Diseases -- How Does it Work?

Is Your Job Safe From the AI Apocalypse? Teachers, Journalists, Lawyers to Be Replaced by Robots Soon
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Pagans, druids, and revellers celebrate Winter Solstice at Stonehenge
News

Scientists Unearth Mysterious Stone Age Labyrinth in Denmark
Stock Photography. A 3d Ultrasound Showing A Baby
News

Mother Decides to Give Birth to Terminally-ill Baby to Donate Organs
Religious Cult In Siberia
News

Obesity Hits Siberian Tribes for the First Time; Blame it on Instant Noodles
Siberian Crater
News

This Eerie 'Doorway to the Underworld' Crater in Siberia Grows More Massive Each Year

Most Popular

  1. 1 Making metallic hydrogen at Harvard Only Known Sample of Metallic Hydrogen Suddenly Went Missing
  2. 2 Clouds Climate Change Creates Giant Rivers in the Sky
  3. 3 Siberian Crater This Eerie 'Doorway to the Underworld' Crater in Siberia Grows More Massive Each Year
  4. 4 Oarfish Mysterious Giant Oarfish Resurfaces in the Philippines -- Is This a Warning of a Megaquake?
  5. 5 Chaco Canyon - Panoramic view of Pueblo Bonito DNA Proves Powerful Maternal Dynasty Ruled Ancient Pueblo Bonito, Study Says
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics