NASA Plans to Send Improved Computer to Venus -- How Will it Survive?

By Rhenn Anthony Taguiam
Feb 24, 2017 10:40 PM EST
Venus Transit Across The Sun
IN SPACE - JUNE 5: In this handout image provided by NASA, the SDO satellite captures a ultra-high definition image of the Transit of Venus across the face of the sun at on June 5, 2012 from space. The last transit was in 2004 and the next pair of events will not happen again until the year 2117 and 2125.
(Photo : SDO/NASA via Getty Images)

It may be the time to stop talking about Mars and exoplanets for a second and venture into Venus. Researchers at NASA's Glenn Research Center may have finally cracked the code when it comes to understanding Venus's surface with an actual computer.

According a study published in AIP Advances, researchers have created an efficient ceramic-packaged chip by combining new transistors and silicon carbide (SiC) transistors. The new chip solves the problem of withstanding Venus' extremely hot temperatures.

Venus' hostile environment has been a major problem in studying the planet as it's not suitable for computer. According to Ars Technica, Venus is one of the most dangerous planets in the solar system. It has a surface temperature of 470 degrees Celsius and has 90 times more atmospheric pressure than the planet.

Normal silicon chips could only withstand up to 250 degrees Celsius before it stops functioning, but the new ceramic-packaged chip can withstand more than that. To test the new discovery, the researchers put the newly created chip into Glenn Extreme Environments Rig (GEER), a machine that could mimic the temperature in Venus.

Results showed that the ceramic-packaged chip was able to sustain Venus-esque temperatures and pressures for at least hundreds of hours before shutting down. This is the first demonstration of a chip surviving Venus-like conditions without any aid and protection.

This new development is a big leap from the latest arrival in Venus back in 1981. A Soviet spacecraft called Venera 13 lasted for 127 minutes when it arrived on the planet. It was actually longer than its estimated survival time of 32 minutes. Unfortunately, it eventually crushed by the enormous heat and pressure of the planet.

Sending the new chip to Venus is no joke. NASA said there are tools still needed to bring the chip and its actual data back to Earth. Meaning, there also needs to be research developed to ensure the computer's survival to and from the planet.

