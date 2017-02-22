naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA Mars climate change Robots Elon Musk

Europe to Be Coal-Free Soon? Wind Power Overtook Fossil Fuel as Energy Source in 2016

By Rhenn Anthony Taguiam
Feb 22, 2017 09:07 AM EST
One of the popular wind farms in the United Kingdom
LIVERPOOL, UNITED KINGDOM - MAY 12: Turbines of the new Burbo Bank off shore wind farm lay in the wake of a maintenance boat in the mouth of the River Mersey on May 12, 2008 in Liverpool, England.
(Photo : Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Wind energy overtook coal as Europe's second-largest source of power in 2016. However, there are still concerns over the growing emphasis on the usage of renewable energy.

Europe's Slow Rejection of Fossil Fuels

According to a report from the Guardian, Europe is a growing model when it comes to renewable energy dependency. Its rejection of coal in recent years has made room for renewable energy to enter the fray.

Now, renewable energy sources have made up a majority of the region's electricity grid in 2016 alone, and projections are still growing. Reports revealed that of the 24.5 GW of the region's renewable energy consumption, 21.GW (86 percent) was from wind energy while the remaining came from solar, hydropower and biomass.

According to Reuters, this is the first time wind power actually took up more than half of Europe's energy capacity. However, this also comes with concerns. Some believe that after the European Union's renewable targets end by 2020, the interest about it will die down.

Currently, Europe's wind power capacity of 153.7GW is still small when compared to the region's total power usage of 918.8GW. But this could still increase as the U.K. is committed to lowering its fossil fuel dependency by the year 2025.

Renewable Power Use in Other Countries

Other countries are also following suit. Germany, France, the Netherlands, Finland, Ireland and Lithuania have all started a shift to wind power. Spain, Greece, Italy and Portugal are also driving towards the development of wind power before.

But some countries are not that open to embracing wind energy yet. The Guardian notes that Poland, for instance, passed a law that limited certain technicalities on the structures of turbines. This has put a pause on the development of wind power -- and renewables in general -- and have resulted in smaller numbers of installation in 2016.

These new policies and the impact of both the renewed vigor and criticisms towards renewables can determine the future of renewables in Europe.

TagsGiles Dickson, WidnEurope, Europe, France, Netherlands, Ireland

© 2016 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Renewable Future: About 100,000 Now Employed in Wind Energy Projects, More Than Nuclear, Coal, Hydroelectric

Scientists Explain Mystery Behind Supersonic Cloud Traveling the Milky Way From a Black Hole

Electric Vehicles to Disrupt Oil Market Faster Than Anticipated, Experts Explain

Elon Musk: Make Earth a 'Multi-Planet Civilization' via Trump's Advisory Council

Abe to Help Trump? Japan Proposes 700,000 US Tech Jobs to Solve Employment vs Automation Debacle

Join the Conversation

Elephant

Huge Chunk of Forest Elephants Die From Poaching in Their Supposed Haven
Tully Monster
Mysterious 'Tully Monster' Continues to Baffle Scientists
Panda Cub Bao Bao Makes Her Debut At Washington's National Zoo
Giant Panda Bao Bao Is Bound for China
Magellanic penguins
Happy Feet! A Million Penguins Flock to Argentina to Eat [VIDEO]
US Waives Laws To Accelerate Completion Of Border Fence
Bizarre 50,000-Year-Old Life Forms Found Trapped in Cave Crystals in Mexico
Tiniest Giants: Discovering Dinosaur Eggs Exhibit
Wild Find: Pregnant Fossil Provides Evidence That Not All Dinosaurs Lay Eggs As Previously Thought
Woolly mammoth
The Rise of the Ancient Beast: Harvard Team to De-extinct Woolly Mammoths in 2 Years
Redback spider
Small but Terrible! Watch How This Tiny Spider Killed a Snake 10 Times Its Size
Cropan Boa
WATCH: Rare 5.5-Foot Boa Shows Up in Brazil After 64 Years
space

NASA Expected to Reveal a 'Major' Discovery Beyond the Solar System in a Press Conference

Cassini Explores Salty Ocean on Icy Saturn Moon Enceladus

Images of Silver Patterns on Mars Are the Best Spot to Find Signs of Life, Suggest Flood Sites

Asteroid Bigger Than the Empire State Building Spotted, Labeled as Potentially Hazardous by Scientists

This Star Gets Really Nervous Every Time Its Companion Planet Comes Near
science

Legalized Same-Sex Marriage Linked to Lower Rates of Suicide Attempts Among Teens

India's Lone Volcano Active Again, Spews Lava, Black Smoke

Mission Impossible: Thieves Stole $2.5 Million Worth of Rare Books by Copernicus, Galileo, Da Vinci and More

New Tiny Frog Species Discovered in India

Global Warming Is Causing Oceans to Lose Oxygen, Find Out How
tech

Is Your Job Safe From the AI Apocalypse? Teachers, Journalists, Lawyers to Be Replaced by Robots Soon

Researchers Develop New Nanomaterial to Make Thinner Glass Lenses -- Eyesight Revolutionized?

Europe to Be Coal-Free Soon? Wind Power Overtook Fossil Fuel as Energy Source in 2016

US Unveils New 'Strategy' in AI 'Arms Race' vs China

Human Gene Engineering: Scientific Panel Confirms Support of New Technology but No Superbabies Yet
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

New Zealand
News

Zealandia or Atlantis: Earth's Lost Continent Has Been Found!
2013 Vertical Run In Beijing
News

This Secret Cold War-Era Underground World in China Is Home to One Million Citizens
anti-aging
News

Adult Stem Cells From Fat Could Be the Future of Anti-Aging Treatments
Man Cannot Revive Dinosaurs Using Fossilised Protein Yet, Scientists Explain
News

Here's Why Humans Cannnot Resurrect Dinosaurs From Fossils Yet

Most Popular

  1. 1 The Future Is In Wind: More Than 100,000 People Now Employed In Wind Projects, More Than Nuclear, Coal, Hydroelectric Renewable Future: About 100,000 Now Employed in Wind Energy Projects, More Than Nuclear, Coal, Hydroelectric
  2. 2 SpaceX Rocket To Become The First Non-Governmental Vehicle To Reach Int'l Space Station SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket Lifts Off From Historic NASA Pad, First Stage Landing Done
  3. 3 US Waives Laws To Accelerate Completion Of Border Fence Bizarre 50,000-Year-Old Life Forms Found Trapped in Cave Crystals in Mexico
  4. 4 Pluto Pluto’s Comeback? Scientists Propose New Definition for Planets That'll Make Pluto One Again
  5. 5 2013 Vertical Run In Beijing This Secret Cold War-Era Underground World in China Is Home to One Million Citizens
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics