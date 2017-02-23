naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA Mars Donald Trump climate change Elon Musk

3 Out of 7 Newly Discovered Earth-like Planets are Potentially Habitable, NASA Reveals

By Jess F.
Feb 23, 2017 11:58 AM EST
NASA & TRAPPIST-1: A Treasure Trove of Planets Found
Telescopes around the world collaborated to confirm the existence of another Solar System composed of seven Earth-like planets orbiting a star. Three of the seven are found in the habitable zone.
(Photo : NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory/YouTube Screenshot)

The world woke up to the news that seven Earth-like planets were discovered orbiting an ultracool star called Trappist-1. This new Solar System was spotted by telescopes worldwide and three out of the seven are found in the habitable zone.

NASA's Spitzer Space Telescope, ESA's Very Large Telescope and other telescopes around the world concurred that a first solar system composed of a single star and seven Earth-sized planets were discovered. The interesting discovery is that three out of the seven could be habitable and experts say most of the newly discovered planets may have flowing liquid water on it. This is the first star system or solar system with seven planets discovered.

"The discovery gives us a hint that finding the next Earth is not a question of if, but of when," NASA's Science Directorate head Thomas Zurbuchen, said in a press conference.

Water is one of the building blocks of life. This highly increases the chance of finding signs of life but experts say it is still too early to tell. If the right atmospheric conditions also exist on the newly discovered planets then the star system is the best chance to search for life. NASA however, identified that the three planets found in the habitable zone are the top candidates.

"This discovery could be a significant piece in the puzzle of finding habitable environments, places that are conducive to life," Thomas Zurbuchen, associate administrator for NASA's Science Mission Directorate in Washington said in a press release. "Answering the question 'are we alone' is a top science priority and finding so many planets like these for the first time in the habitable zone is a remarkable step forward toward that goal."

The Transiting Planets and Planetesimals Small Telescope (TRAPPIST-1) is located about 40 light-years (235 trillion miles) away from Earth in the Aquarius constellation. It is named after the telescope in Chile that first reported the three planets orbiting a star. Several years later, other telescopes such as NASA's Spitzer and ESA's Very Large Telescope also contributed to the discovery.

"This is an amazing planetary system - not only because we have found so many planets, but because they are all surprisingly similar in size to the Earth," Michaël Gillon of the STAR Institute at the University in Belgium said in a press release.

The exoplanets are called TRAPPIST-1b, c, d, e, f, g and h and all of them almost the same size as Earth. Astronomers were also able to identify the sizes of the planets by the phenomenon called transiting where the objects move and pass across their sun.

TagsTRAPPIST-1, Habitable Planet, Solar system, NASA Spitzer telescope, Seven earth like planets, Exoplanet, Exoplanet

© 2016 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

NASA Dawn Discovered Organic Molecules on Asteroid Ceres

Will NASA Send Astronauts to the Moon in Its Next Lunar Mission?

ESA Releases Images of Stunning Mosaic of Mars' North Pole

NASA Expected to Reveal a 'Major' Discovery Beyond the Solar System in a Press Conference

Cassini Explores Salty Ocean on Icy Saturn Moon Enceladus

Join the Conversation

Snow monkeys

Japanese Zoo Kills 57 Monkeys by Lethal Injection After Discovery of Invasive Alien Genes
Dolphin Gives Birth At Six Flags Animal Discovery Park
WATCH: The Secret Life of Dolphins Revealed in Exclusive Footage From Cutting-Edge Cameras
New England Towns Struggle With Opioid And Heroin Epidemic
Opioid Substitute: Snail Venom as an Alternative Painkiller
Cat
Stop Worrying! 'Mind-Controlling' Parasites in Cats Will Not Make You Crazy, Study Reveals
Bristleworm
400 Million-Year-Old Marine Worm with Terrifying Snapping Jaws Found in Canadian Museum
Frogs
New Tiny Frog Species Discovered in India
Elephant
Huge Chunk of Forest Elephants Die From Poaching in Their Supposed Haven
Tully Monster
Mysterious 'Tully Monster' Continues to Baffle Scientists
Panda Cub Bao Bao Makes Her Debut At Washington's National Zoo
Giant Panda Bao Bao Is Bound for China
space

NASA's Europa Mission Moves Forward to the Design Phase

3 Out of 7 Newly Discovered Earth-like Planets are Potentially Habitable, NASA Reveals

Breakthrough! NASA Discovers New Solar System That Could Be Home to Alien Life

Space Tourism: UK Is Set to Launch First Commercial Flight to Space by 2020

NASA Dawn Discovered Organic Molecules on Asteroid Ceres
science

Brain Scans Could Be Used to Predict Potential Drug Use Among Teens - Find Out How

400 Million-Year-Old Marine Worm with Terrifying Snapping Jaws Found in Canadian Museum

ALERT: Popular Heartburn Drugs Could 'Silently' Cause Chronic Kidney Damage

Legalized Same-Sex Marriage Linked to Lower Rates of Suicide Attempts Among Teens

India's Lone Volcano Active Again, Spews Lava, Black Smoke
tech

Answer to China's Pollution: Beijing Cuts Coal Use by 30 Percent in 2017

Chinese Biotech Company Wants to Mine Data to Fight Deadly Diseases -- How Does it Work?

New Study Revolutionizes Brain Implant Concept for Sight Restoration

Is Your Job Safe From the AI Apocalypse? Teachers, Journalists, Lawyers to Be Replaced by Robots Soon

Researchers Develop New Nanomaterial to Make Thinner Glass Lenses -- Eyesight Revolutionized?
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Books
News

Mission Impossible: Thieves Stole $2.5 Million Worth of Rare Books by Copernicus, Galileo, Da Vinci and More
2013 Vertical Run In Beijing
News

This Secret Cold War-Era Underground World in China Is Home to One Million Citizens
Barren Island volcano
News

India's Lone Volcano Active Again, Spews Lava, Black Smoke
DNA test
News

Did Salmonella Outbreak Kill the Aztec Community?

Most Popular

  1. 1 Snow monkeys Japanese Zoo Kills 57 Monkeys by Lethal Injection After Discovery of Invasive Alien Genes
  2. 2 Barren Island volcano India's Lone Volcano Active Again, Spews Lava, Black Smoke
  3. 3 Elon Musk Is Serious - Boring Company Project Starts Giant Underground Tunnel in Los Angeles Elon Musk Is Serious: Boring Company Starts Digging Giant Underground Tunnel in Los Angeles
  4. 4 The Future Is In Wind: More Than 100,000 People Now Employed In Wind Projects, More Than Nuclear, Coal, Hydroelectric Renewable Future: About 100,000 Now Employed in Wind Energy Projects, More Than Nuclear, Coal, Hydroelectric
  5. 5 Terrestrial Planets Breakthrough! NASA Discovers New Solar System That Could Be Home to Alien Life
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics