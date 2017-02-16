naturewn.com

Trending Topics NASA United States NASA news Elon Musk Donald Trump

Electric Vehicles to Disrupt Oil Market Faster Than Anticipated, Experts Explain

By Rhenn Anthony Taguiam
Feb 16, 2017 09:22 AM EST
electric car
Experts say the rate of electronic vehicles' growth will have huge implications on the oil, electric, utility markets and the industry as a whole. It may be maddeningly difficult to predict what will happen years from now, but analysts reveal that electric vehicles are poised to have a "very" rapid growth in the future.
(Photo : Miles Willis / Stringer via Getty Images)

Experts say the rate of electronic vehicles' growth will have huge implications on the oil, electric, utility markets and the industry as a whole. It may be maddeningly difficult to predict what will happen years from now, but analysts reveal that electric vehicles are poised to have a "very" rapid growth in the future. 

Domination of Renewable Sources

According to Vox, transportation was a major contributor to the overall carbon emissions of the U.S. Previous data in 2014 showed that it's tailing behind electricity's carbon emission at 26 percent and 30 percent, respectively. However, the outlet notes that in 2016, the two are neck in neck. 

Recent studies reveal that natural gas, renewable energy and other efficient sources of energy have been dominating industry projections compared to the power sector, which has a higher carbon intensity. Based on these projections, experts say that in the future, electric vehicles that use renewable energy will be the preferred mode of transportation. It's also a realistic solution in reducing the carbon emissions from the transportation section.

Could Electronic Vehicles Be Off by a Long Shot?

Dan Cohan of The Hill explained, however, that EV forecasts may off by a long shot. The EIA's Annual Energy Outlook for 2017 appears to be a bit exaggerated, as its forecast is "nearly double" from last year. 

According to Cohan, how can hybrids and plug-ins be already ready to dominate the industry when they have just entered the foray of consumer interests. Not to mention, the current administration under Donald Trump may have other plans for electric vehicles.

Still, studies like those from the Grantham Institute - Imperial College London and the Carbon Tracker Initiative both agree that electronic vehicles, along with solar photovoltaics, will soon overtake the oil industry. The two could even work hand-in-hand in halting growth in the global demand for oil as early as 2020.

The EIA predicts that by 2025, electronic vehicles' share of the U.S. market will be at 8 percent (it's still at 1 percent today). Another big influential forecast, BP's 2017 Energy Outlook, sees electronic vehicles having 6 percent of the global market share by 2035.

If the forecasts play out, fossil fuels could lose 10 percent of its overall market share to solar photovoltaics and electronic vehicles within a decade. Small as it may seem, a 10 percent loss could be more than enough to send U.S. coal companies spiraling as well as disrupt utility industries.

Tagsus, United States, oil industry, electronic vehicles, Carbon emissions

© 2016 NatureWorldNews.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Related Articles

Researchers Make 'Ghost Heart' for Transplants -- How Does It Work?

23 Principles of AI: Stephen Hawking, Elon Musk, Experts Pitch in 'Rules' for AI Development

Portland Teen Discovers New Cost-Efficient Way to Make Salt Water Drinkable

Scientists Develop Snake-Inspired Artificial Skin That Can 'Feel' and Restore Temperature Sensing

New Experimental Zika Vaccine 100% Effective in Animal Trials -- How Does it Work?

Join the Conversation

Boa

WATCH: Rare 55-Foot Boa Shows Up in Brazil After 64 Years
More Dead Sperm Whales Washing Up On German Shores
400 Dead Whales: Largest Whale Stranding in Decades Occur in New Zealand
monkeys
Monkeys Join Short List of Animals Who Can Recognize Themselves in the Mirror
Venomous snake
Shocking! This Mammal Became Venomous About 100 Million Years Before Snakes Did
Donald Trump Campaigns In Wisconsin
Rage Ensues as USDA Quietly Scrubs Animal Abuse Records
Pilot Whales
Over 200 Whales in New Zealand Freed From Mysterious Mass Stranding
Environmental Groups Challenge Navy's Use Of Sonar In West Coast Training Exercises
WATCH: Trio of Gray Whales Engage in Complex Courtship Ritual
New Laws For Pet Welfare To Come Into Force
True Best Friends: Dogs, Humans Mirror Each Other's Personality
Bees
Drones to Replace Bees as Key Pollinator of Crops
space

Astronomers Observe a Supernova Hours After Explosion

Hunt Down Planets With This Huge Dataset of Stars That's Just Been Made Public

NASA, ESA to Collaborate for a Historic Moon Mission

Hubble Captures a Star Ripping Apart a Massive Comet
science

This Creepy Ostrich-Like Robot Could Be the Future of Deliveries

Scientists Make Realistic Brandy in Days, Skipping Years of Fermentation -- How?

Geologists Cut Into the Heart of Icelandic Volcano for Energy

Want to Lose Weight and Be Healthy? Whole Grains Could Be the Key
tech

Companies, Universities Join 'Crusade' to Replace Fossil Fuels with Nuclear Fusion by 2030 in Canada

The One Percent has Started Buying Underground Bunkers for the Apocalypse -- Why?

SpaceX to Launch from NASA's Historic Launch Pad on Feb. 18

Uber Hired NASA Engineer to Develop Flying Cars
arrow
Email Newsletter

EDITOR'S Choices

Taxi sign
News

Self-Driving Flying Taxis to Be Launched in Dubai This July
Smart Gun Technology: MIT Graduate Begins Developing Smart Gun Tech For Gun Safety Woes
News

This MIT Freshman is Developing a Smart Gun to Save Lives
Palmyra
News

Heartbreaking Footage Shows Syrian Heritage Destroyed by ISIS
Glaciers
News

Canadian Glaciers Are Melting 900 Percent Faster in the Past Decade

Most Popular

  1. 1 Bees Drones to Replace Bees as Key Pollinator of Crops
  2. 2 Supernova Astronomers Observe a Supernova Hours After Explosion
  3. 3 Smart Gun Technology: MIT Graduate Begins Developing Smart Gun Tech For Gun Safety Woes This MIT Freshman is Developing a Smart Gun to Save Lives -- How?
  4. 4 Eating Less Reduced Calorie Consumption Linked to Slower Aging Process
  5. 5 New Laws For Pet Welfare To Come Into Force True Best Friends: Dogs, Humans Mirror Each Other's Personality
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms&Conditions
© Copyright 2017 NATURE WORLD NEWS All rights reserved.
Real Time Analytics