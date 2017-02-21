Renewable Future: About 100,000 Now Employed in Wind Energy Projects, More Than Nuclear, Coal, Hydroelectric

If this trend continues, it is projected that there will be 400,000 jobs in the wind market for Americans. (Photo : Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Wind energy is proving to be a growing industry in the U.S. with over 100,000 jobs being provided to workers. This is a milestone for the growing industry that is currently at risk of being affected by changing climate regulations under U.S. President Donald Trump's new administration.

High Employment Rate and Energy Independence

According to statistics released by the US Department of Energy, there are actually more people working in wind energy plants in the country than there are in other industries (e.g., natural gas, nuclear and hydroelectric power). More importantly, the high employment rate of wind energy beats that of coal companies.

Tom Kiernan, head of the American Wind Energy Association, told Energy Central that the data is a defining moment for wind power as it shows its immense impact in creating not only sustainable energy but also employment for Americans.

The statistics also shows how wind energy boost the economy as well as generate the country's energy independence.

400,000 Jobs to Go Including Veterans

According to HPPR, wind power plants also employ veterans with wages that are 50 percent higher than the national average.

The jobs are also found all across the country, which proves the growing influence of wind power over the energy infrastructure of the country. For instance, according to the DOE report, Texas is home to almost 25 percent of wind workers in the U.S.

If this trend continues, it is projected that there will be 400,000 jobs in the wind market for Americans. This can help solve the "unemployment" crisis due to the displacement of manpower by artificial intelligence. The fact that industries, such as wind energy, are creating jobs for workers is a good sign of a stabilizing economy.

Other nations may even adopt this strategy and put an emphasis in various renewables in order to generate jobs for their citizens to not only help solve global warming but also put an end to the growing issue of unemployment.