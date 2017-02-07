Tesla Ventures Into Drinks: Company to Make 'Green' Beer with Nevada Company

Elon Musk's ambitions for Tesla is just getting bigger and weirder. Thanks to a megawatt hours' worth of batteries and a lot of solar panels, it can help a company create "green" beer. (Photo : Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

Elon Musk's ambition for Tesla is getting bigger and weirder. Thanks to a megawatt hours' worth of batteries and a lot of solar panels, it can help a company create "green" beer.

Sierra Nevada Brewing Co., is now using Tesla batteries and, along with a solar power and a microturbine generator, is making environmentally-friendly beer in its California facility.

The company did this courtesy of a 1MWh Tesla Powerpack battery system. It takes power from an existing 10,751-panel, a 2MWh solar installation (the largest-owned by any U.S. brewery) as well as a 2MWh microturbine. This set-up allows Sierra Nevada Brewing to offset around 20 percent of its yearly electricity use.

According to The Verge, Tesla is building stationary power products for utilities, homes and commercial applications. The company's Powerpacks are battery systems for utilities and businesses. The Powerwall, meanwhile, is its residential version. Tesla CEO Elon Musk believes energy storage should have an exponential growth rate that is in excess of the growth of the car business.

The brewing process of making beer is in itself a consuming process. A ton of electricity to heat and cool batches of water and beer are used for a week's worth of production. Sierra Nevada Brewing and other large companies pay for operations, for peak usage and for monthly usage. Thus, this venture with Tesla will significantly reduce the company's production costs.

The Tesla Powerpack battery system that Sierra Nevada Brewing installed uses up to 500 kilowatts of power. This allows the brewery to save kilowatts of paid electricity. Tesla's software also allows the battery to discharge, when demand is beginning to spike, and charge when demand is low.

Sierra Nevada isn't the only brewery to use Tesla's power storage system. Maui Brewing Company is also installing Powerpacks to store its solar-generated electricity for use overnight. The Hawaii-based brewery is using another solar and battery system that powers the entire island of Ta'u in the American Samoa.

Meanwhile, an installation in Ontario, California uses 20 megawatts and MWh Powerpack system from Tesla, the Verge reports.