The One Percent has Started Buying Underground Bunkers for the Apocalypse -- Why?

By Rhenn Anthony Taguiam
Feb 10, 2017 01:18 PM EST
Current news reports on the growing and looming threat of job displacement, the improvements on artificial intelligence, and development of various diseases have prompted Silicon Valley billionaires to purchase bunkers for what appears to be a job-related apocalypse.
Others are prompted to buy the said bunkers in preparation for various doomsday scenarios. These Silicon Valley billionaires have spent billions on basic needs (water and food) to extra amenities such as a gym, movie theater and a library. Some even buy their own vehicles and weapons.

According to the Independent, Silicone Valley's ultra-rich are fearful of the huge backlash in case artificial intelligence displaces a lot of jobs -- a common projection among recent technological gatherings. Due to the advancements in job automation and improvements in the field of artificial intelligence, not only are industry-level jobs in peril, but even technical jobs such as programming and, soon, those in the medical and engineering fields.

Reid Hoffman, the co-founder of the professional social network LinkedIn told The New Yorker in an interview that he believes more than half of Silicon Valley's billionaires are preparing for such a radical "revolution." Hoffman said he has food and weapons prepared just in case. Others investing about the apocalypse is Antonio Garcia Martinez, a former Facebook product manager.

Business Insider reported that Martinez has recently purchased an island in the Pacific Northwest. The five-acre property is an island home with its own energy system and weapons.

Hoffman is a part of the so-called "preppers," or people actively preparing for emergencies and doomsday scenarios in the future. Preppers are known to routinely being part of discussions worldwide, mostly on the Internet. However, what is most surprising about the phenomenon is that these billionnaires are not preparing for natural doomsday scenarios like earthquakes, supervolcanoes and even asteroids. Rather, they are preparing to face their own kind.

TagsSilicon Valley, Reid Hoffman, LinkedIn, california, Antonio Garcia Martinez

