Simple Toothache Turns Deadly, Killing a Young Father From Sacramento

A young father from Sacramento has recently passed away from a deadly infection that started off as a simple toothache. (Photo : Jeff Mitchell/Getty Images)

Vadim Kondratyuk Anatoliyevich, a young father from Sacramento, has recently passed away from a deadly infection that started off as a simple toothache.

According to the report from New York Daily News, the 26-year-old professional long-haul truck driver experienced pain in his tooth during a routine trip to New York. Vadim visited a dentist during their stop at Oklahoma. The dentist cleaned the infection and gave him antibiotics.

Vadim felt better all throughout his travel going to New York. However, the pain in his tooth came back when they reached New York. In addition to the pain, his mouth and face started to swell up. Knowing of Vadim's condition, his older brother Miroslav came to his aid, helping him get home faster.

The condition of Vadim worsened during their return trip, forcing Miroslav to rush him to the nearest hospital in Utah, where he was placed on oxygen before being flown to a larger facility at Salt Lake City. The doctors there gave Vadim stronger antibiotics and put him on dialysis.

However, the antibiotics are not working and the infection has already spread from his tooth to his lungs and blood. Vadim's heart finally gave out on the morning of Jan. 30, with his wife Nataliya Kondratyuk by his side.

"They had him on medication, they tried everything they could," said Nataliya in a report from Sacramento Bee.

"We prayed for him that day, that night, hoping he was going to survive. But God has his plan, and we had a talk with the doctors and they told us how this all happened. ... It was just not healing how it was supposed to. It was just getting worse."

Vadim left behind two young daughters. As he was the only one working in the family, a GoFundMe page was created to help the Vadim's family with the medical expenses and burial. Donations will also be used to help the family transfer Vadim's body back to Sacramento.



